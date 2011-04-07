7 Essentials For a Flawless Date Night

With the weekend just one day away, I’m sure many of you ladies are getting ready to be wined, dined and romanced. If you are one of these lucky few, then you’ll want to make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible. Let’s fast forward to Saturday night: you’ve already been waxed, the manicure’s lookin’ fresh and obviously you’ve had your outfit picked out for a week now. That’s all well and good, but don’t forget about those important must-haves you’ll need during the date.

Have you thought about what you’d do in the likelihood your date turns out to be one of those guys who’s all about “equality” (i.e., a cheap ass hole who makes you pay for everything)? On the other hand, what if the date is a success and goes beyond dinner and drinks? You better make sure you decide to go with the sexy bra and underwear that night! If you’ve got the date night prep down, but need a little help with the essentials to pack for the actual date, then click through to ensure a flawless night.