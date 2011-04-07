7 Essentials For a Flawless Date Night

With the weekend just one day away, I’m sure many of you ladies are getting ready to be wined, dined and romanced. If you are one of these lucky few, then you’ll want to make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible. Let’s fast forward to Saturday night: you’ve already been waxed, the manicure’s lookin’ fresh and obviously you’ve had your outfit picked out for a week now. That’s all well and good, but don’t forget about those important must-haves you’ll need during the date.
Have you thought about what you’d do in the likelihood your date turns out to be one of those guys who’s all about “equality” (i.e., a cheap ass hole who makes you pay for everything)? On the other hand, what if the date is a success and goes beyond dinner and drinks? You better make sure you decide to go with the sexy bra and underwear that night! If you’ve got the date night prep down, but need a little help with the essentials to pack for the actual date, then click through to ensure a flawless night.
To make sure you're smelling fresh to death all night, carry a compact solid perfume to dab on your neck during your bathroom break.
Marc Jacobs Woman Perfume Solid Compact, $55, at Nordstrom
You never know how the night will end, so be prepared for that potential smooch by packing some yummy lip balm in your clutch.
Philosophy Kiss Me Lip Balm, $12, at Sephora
Whether you're planning a sleepover or not, your delicates should always be on point when on a date for the mere fact that if you feel pretty under the clothes, then you'll exude confidence.
Eberjey Delirious Triangle Bra, $26, at Revolve
Carry some kind of on-the-go makeup touch up tool. I like this retouch powder because it's lightweight and mineral-based.
Temptu RETOUCH Powder, $18, at Sephora
Fresh breath... obviously a must. Sneak into the bathroom after dinner and just freshen up with a whisp.
Colgate Whips, $2.39, at Kmart
God forbid your 5 inch heels start killing you mid-date! Carry these foot petals and you won't have to be that girl...
Tip Toes, $6.95-$18.95, at Foot Petals
Perhaps the most important essential of all: CASH! This is just in case your date turns out to be one of those cheap ass holes I was talking about earlier.