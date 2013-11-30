7 Epic Time-Wasters To Get You Through The Holiday Weekend

Thanksgiving is an awesome time for hanging out with friends and family, eating lots of food, and generally kicking it at home. But let’s face it: After about the second day, you’re bound to feel a little bit restless. All that free time tends to drive us a bit crazy, too.

But never fear! We’ve got 7 epic time-wasters to keep you occupied over the holiday weekend. From Facebook fun to sweater-making madness, these fun little treats will give your brain a boost and keep you out of trouble.

1. Bob Dylan’s Interactive Video

Bob Dylan lent “Like A Rolling Stone” to this incredible interactive video. Change the channel up or down, it doesn’t matter: The clips are perfectly timed to the song and it loops through forever.

2. Cat Bounce

You can’t really do much on Cat Bounce except watch cats bounce and occasionally, well, “make it rain” cats. But isn’t that enough?

3. Design Your Own Holiday Sweater

Have you made your own holiday sweater yet? Come on! Get on it!

4. The Procatinator

Bless whomever came up with the Procatinator: The site randomly launches a cat video and a perfectly calibrated song to go along with said cat video. You can click through an endless selection of songs and cats to find a combo you like.

5. The ’90s Button

All the ’90s videos you could ever want. Ever.

6. What Would I Say?

This site makes new non-sensical Facebook statuses from your old ones. It’s insanely addictive and occasionally surprisingly profound. Like Facebook itself.

7. Instagram

This is a bit of a no-brainer, but we’ll likely be sifting through Instagram searching for some of our fave hashtags — stuff like “Instadog,” and “cutepup,” because there’s nothing better at filling the time than ogling other people’s adorable animals.