7 Energy-Boosting Snacks to Get You Through the Summer Heat

We’ve spent the past six months wishing, praying and hoping for the warmth of summer. Well, those scorching 90+ degree days are finally here and while I wouldn’t trade them in for the blistering cold temps we all endured this past winter, I will admit that I forgot how draining the summer sun can actually be. By the time you make it through your morning commute, your energy levels have probably already taken a huge nosedive, which will only progressively get worse as the temperature and humidity rise throughout the day.

Working out, whether it’s in the morning or evening, will inevitably become increasingly difficult in the upcoming months. But there’s no better way to get through the Summer heat than by snacking on healthy, low-calorie snacks that will help boost your energy and metabolism. Click through for some of my favorite nutritious and satisfying between-meal snacks.