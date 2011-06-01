7 Energy-Boosting Snacks to Get You Through the Summer Heat

We’ve spent the past six months wishing, praying and hoping for the warmth of summer. Well, those scorching 90+ degree days are finally here and while I wouldn’t trade them in for the blistering cold temps we all endured this past winter, I will admit that I forgot how draining the summer sun can actually be. By the time you make it through your morning commute, your energy levels have probably already taken a huge nosedive, which will only progressively get worse as the temperature and humidity rise throughout the day.
Working out, whether it’s in the morning or evening, will inevitably become increasingly difficult in the upcoming months. But there’s no better way to get through the Summer heat than by snacking on healthy, low-calorie snacks that will help boost your energy and metabolism. Click through for some of my favorite nutritious and satisfying between-meal snacks.
Bumble Bee Fat Free Tuna Salad Kit
This is a great on-the-go snack that will keep you satisfied between meals. The combination of low-fat whole wheat crackers and the 9g of protein is the key to high energy. The best part is that these 150 calorie kits are readily available in any grocery store.
2 tbsp of peanut butter with 1 small apple
Peanut butter is my favorite unexpected energy boosting snack. It gets a bad rep because it is high in sugar and fat, but if you stick to the serving size and don't overdo it, it is the perfect way to keep hunger at bay. The high protein in peanut butter combined with the natural unprocessed sugar of an apple will assure that you make it through the day without a dip. I love these pre-packaged JIF to go packs, which are a lot easier than toting around a tub of peanut butter.
Hummus and baby carrots
Chickpeas, in any form, are my go-to super food. Hummus and veggies are the ultimate snack the protein-packed dip is a great sustaining addition to any vegetable, but carrots are definitely my favorite. You won't even miss the tortilla chips, I promise!
Non-fat yogurt with fresh fruit and granola
Greek yogurt works best when it comes to packing in the protein and losing the processed sugar, but a lot of people find the taste of Greek yogurt to be too tart. Adding fresh fruit is the perfect way to get in natural sweetness, while the whole grain and nuts of granola give this snack that added crunch it needs.
Turkey and cheese roll ups
This is a great make-ahead snack. All you need is good-quality deli turkey, a low fat cheese of your choice and any veggie I'm a fan of peppers. Eliminate the tortilla for a low-carb, well-balanced snack that will keep you full until your next meal.
Soy Crisps
Sometimes you just want something salty and crunch to snack on. But before you go reaching for the fried potato chips, you may want to try a pack of 140 calorie, protein-pack soy crisps. With a variety of flavors, you won't even realize you aren't crunching down on Lays.
Trail Mix
We've all heard that trail mix is a great, balanced on-the-go snack, filled with fruit, protein and fiber. There are a number of great, pre-packaged varieties out there, but I'm it's also very easy to make yourself.
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups oats; 1/2 cup wheat germ; 1/2 cup nuts; 1/4 cup sesame seeds; 1/4 cup blanched slivered almonds; 1/2 cup mixed color raisins or Craisins (or both); 1/2 cup coconut
Directions:
Mix together 1/4 cup vegetable oil, 1 tsp. pure vanilla amd 1/4 cup honey. Pour over dry mixture. Spread evenly on oiled baking sheet. Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, stirring once or twice. Cool and break up any lumps. Store in an airtight container.
Recipe: Cooks.com