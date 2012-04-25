7 Designers We Hope To See At The New Opening Ceremony In London

Exciting news for stylish Londoners: New York’s very own Opening Ceremony will set up permanent shop in London’s Covent Garden this fall!

We’re totes stoked that Carol Lim and Humberto Leon are finally bringing their unique retail aesthetic to the UK, and if fall seems too far away for you, there’s more good news. They’ll open up a Covent Garden pop-up shop shortly before the opening ceremonies of the Olympic Games this summer. How fitting!

We fully expect to see some of the British names Opening Ceremony already carries when the permanent location opens up this fall (think Henry Holland, B Store, Christopher Kane), but there are a few other local designers we’d like to wish onto their shelves as well.

Click through the slideshow above to see seven British designers we think will fit in quite nicely on the racks at Opening Ceremony in London.

Did we miss anyone? Let us know in the comments section below!