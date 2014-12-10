7 Days of Gift Wrapping Ideas: Master the Simple Black Bow

The holidays are fast approaching and here at StyleCaster, we’ve got one thing on our minds: gifts, gifts, and more gifts! Whether you’re buying for your mom, your significant other, or even the mailman, you want to make sure to present your present in style. But, after all the thought you put into finding the perfect gift, who has the time for thinking about a beautiful, creative way to wrap it? That’s where we come in. We got our craft on and are thrilled to bring you seven days of DIY gift wrapping ideas!

Today’s idea is all about that understated, pared down elegance: the black bow. Simple and statement making, a black bow wrapped around brown craft paper, plus a couple accoutrements, is all you need to have the most sophisticated gift under the tree.

Day 3: Simple Black Bow

Supplies:

1. Black bow

2. Brown craft paper

3. Small accents like bells, twigs, a flower, or green leaves

4. Scissors

5. Tape

Wrap your present in brown craft paper. Lay the present on the table and put a 1 inch wide black bow across the middle. Wrap the bow around the bottom of the present while flipping it over. Then criss cross the ribbon and wrap it around the vertical side of the present. Flip it back over and tie the ends in a bow. Insert small decorative items in the knot of the present for an added touch.

See below for a step-by-step guide on how to do it yourself!