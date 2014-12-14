7 Days of Gift Wrapping Ideas: DIY Giant Paper Flowers

The holidays are fast approaching and here at StyleCaster, we’ve got one thing on our minds: gifts, gifts, and more gifts! Whether you’re buying for your mom, your significant other, or even the mailman, you want to make sure to present your present in style. But, after all the thought you put into finding the perfect gift, who has the time for thinking about a beautiful, creative way to wrap it? That’s where we come in. We got our craft on and are thrilled to bring you seven days of DIY gift wrapping ideas!

Today we’re making some headturning, eye popping paper flowers that are much easier to make than they look.

Day 7: Make Your Own Paper Flowers

Supplies:

1. Pacakge of mixed colored tissue paper

2. Scissors and tape

Take a stack of 8-12 pieces of tissue paper in the colors of your choice and lay them flat on top of each other. Fold the pile in half and cut up the seam. Now you have a stack that is double the amount of sheets. This is the approximate size of your flower. Next, start folding the tissue like a fan. Fold a one inch section over, flip the stack, and fold another inch section. Flip and repeat. Then fold the fan until you have one thin strip, then cinch it in the middle and wrap a piece of tape around it to secure. Snip the ends into points with scissors. Now, start pulling up the layers of tissue one at a time to form the petals. Pull up the layers of one half, then start on the other half until your flower is big and beautiful. Tape the flower to the top of a present to make a major holiday statement. Your gift will be simple, elegant, and totally unique!