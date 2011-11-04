StyleCaster
Share

7 Crush-Worthy Cardigans For A Cozy Weekend

What's hot
StyleCaster

7 Crush-Worthy Cardigans For A Cozy Weekend

Jessica Rubin
by
7 Crush-Worthy Cardigans For A Cozy Weekend
7 Start slideshow

If you’ve ever woken up in the morning with just minutes to get dressed before you have to rush out the door, then you know that a good knit can make an outfit. As someone who compulsively builds her sweater collection, I know the joy and fun of hunting for that perfect cardigan.

We’ve found seven cardigans that make us want to embrace our basics and dress them up with some cozy wool and cotton. So click through our sweater selections in the slideshow above and get inspired to add some fabulous knitwear to your wardrobe this weekend. ‘Cause whether you’re apple picking or grabbing a drink, it’s always time for a good cardy!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7

Shaggy Wanderings Cardigan, $168, at Anthropologie

Rag & Bone Dean Cardigan, $275, at Barneys CO-OP

Branded Fairisle Cardigan, $198, at Free People

Wildfox Manhattan Cardigan, $275, at Shopbop

Lucca Couture Leopard Cardigan, $69, at Urban Outfitters

Winter Staycation Cardigan, $69.99, at ModCloth

Jenna's Cardigan in Nightfall Floral, $89.50, at J.Crew

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Best Celebrity Looks of the Week: Statement Hair, Pale Lips

Best Celebrity Looks of the Week: Statement Hair, Pale Lips
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share