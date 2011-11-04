7 Crush-Worthy Cardigans For A Cozy Weekend

If you’ve ever woken up in the morning with just minutes to get dressed before you have to rush out the door, then you know that a good knit can make an outfit. As someone who compulsively builds her sweater collection, I know the joy and fun of hunting for that perfect cardigan.

We’ve found seven cardigans that make us want to embrace our basics and dress them up with some cozy wool and cotton. So click through our sweater selections in the slideshow above and get inspired to add some fabulous knitwear to your wardrobe this weekend. ‘Cause whether you’re apple picking or grabbing a drink, it’s always time for a good cardy!