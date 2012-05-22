7 Alternative Bouquets For Fashionable Brides

Let’s be honest–flowers aren’t everyone’s cup of tea. In fact, we know plenty of people who think delicate petals of the expensive variety are clearly a waste of time and money. So if you’re a bride on a budget who aspires to make a fashionable impression, consider the alternative–or rather the alternatives at your disposal.

A pretty bouquet doesn’t have to be composed of roses or mums. It can be anything you can dream up from a fanciful paper diorama to a yummy sweet confection. With that in mind, we pulled together seven stylish inspirations we wouldn’t mind carrying down the aisle and then holding on to for the next generation of brides who share our forward-thinking wedding fashion aesthetic.

Modern? Traditional? Boho chic? Take a sneak peek at the slideshow above and chime in on your own wedding style motif in the comments section below!