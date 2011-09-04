7 For All Mankind Helps You Find The Perfect Denim Fit

The creative minds behind the 7 For All Mankind denim company are working to cure your jean-fit dilemmas. Buying a new pair of jeans is always a bit of a process, and finding that perfect pair is similar to finding gold: you don’t want to let them go. The 7 For All Mankind brand prides themselves on helping customers find the ideal fit, one that is both comfortable and flattering, ensuring that your jeans become the focal point of your wardrobe.

Through the month of September, 7 jeans will be hosting a chat on their Facebook page called the Denim Fit Forum. Every Thursday between 10am and 12pm beginning September 8th, you can post your questions for Jen Garcia, one of the brand’s designers, and she will respond in real time. So whether you’re already a loyal 7 For All Mankind customer or thinking of purchasing your first pair, log on to discover the secret to finding that elusive pair of second-skin jeans.