64 Must-See Outfits From the Streets of Men’s Fashion Week

Street style stars, bloggers, editors, and designers have descended on Milan, London, and Paris for fall 2015 menswear shows. While men’s fashion week might technically be all about the guys on the runway, women are still winning when it comes to style on the streets and the sidewalks.

So far, the mood on the street has been casual, wearable, and low-key, with women stepping out in low-fi sneakers, and taking cues from the men to ground outfits with androgynous loafers, brogues, and boots. Colored fur is trending hard as the statement look of choice, with bright and fluffy coats, scarves, hats, and trim finishing outfits. Want to see the street style highlights so far from men’s fashion week? Keep clicking for 64 killer outfits spotted the sidewalks of Milan, Paris, and London!