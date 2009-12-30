6126: Lindsay Lohan Leggings Line to Expand (Plus LiLo’s Top 10 Looks of 2009)

Things haven’t exactly been looking up for LiLo this past year, but then again, “this year” for the actress/designer/singer wasn’t much different than 2008, or 2007 for that matter. In 2009 alone, our dear Lindsay somehow managed to ruin a perfectly good fashion label (Ungaro), break up with the only stable partner she’s ever had (Samantha Ronson), and squeeze in a straight-to-video movie about faking a pregnancy (if that’s not horrifying enough, the film was called Labor Pains. Now take a moment to visualize that…)

We have to hand it to Lindsay, though–the girl just keeps on trying. Between all those nights out at the clubs “drinking red bulls,” LiLo’s been doing something. Her latest endeavor is apparently an expansion of her 6126 leggings line into–brace yourselves–an entire clothing collection. When Lohan first came out with the line of stretchies, we have to admit, it kind of made sense. After all, she did head up the leggings-only-no-pants brigade that forced denim companies to birth an alien combination of the two–jeggings. But after the shitstorm at Ungaro, we figured she’d give up on designing actual clothing for good. Looks like she’s out to prove us wrong.

Better still, Lohan announced the plans via Twitter, proclaiming: “I need MORE followers i am so sad about this, how can i tell everyone about my 6126 full collection COMING OUT! all clothing.” So wait a minute, Linds–your 248,854 followers aren’t enough? Don’t get greedy on us, now.

Despite our skepticism, we’re curious to see what she comes up with for 6126’s next step, and for her sake, we hope it’ll be a success. She needs this. So now that we’ve been a bit hard on you, Linds, we’re going to show a little bit of our giving holiday spirit and take a look back on your BEST looks of 2009. Yes, you read that right–a whopping ten of them.

January 9:



Lohan looked effortlessly chic tromping around West Hollywood in her wooden-heeled boots and black leather vest. If she’d actually filmed any movies this year, we might have mistaken this shot for one taken on set of a James Bond Girl-esque character.

February 13:



Linds looked elegant and put together at Charlotte Ronson’s spring 2009 collection during this past New York Fashion Week. We have to say, LiLo, you don’t do ladylike often, but when you do, you do it well.

February 15:



For Matthew Williamson’s store opening in NYC, LiLo (who’s a good friend of the designer) arrived in this sparkly shift dress from Williamson’s Fall 2009 collection. We’ve never wanted to look like a disco ball so badly.

February 15:



Later in the night, Linds pulled an outfit swap to model this strapless number from the designer’s S/S 2009 collection. Despite her semi-skeletal appearance, we’re dying over the beaded detailing on the dress.

February 15:



Pulling a hat trick of sexy ensembles throughout the night, Lindsay changed up her look yet again while back at her hotel. In preparation for a night out on the town with her designer pal, Lohan threw on an adorable beret to combat the cool, fall weather.

April 8:



A classic example of the no pants trend. Lindsay of course pulls it off nicely–she is the look’s originator, after all. While we wouldn’t mind tossing her a pair of short shorts, we do love her sexy booties and the distressed look of her grey jacket.

April 24:



Breton stripes are always a winning look, and on Lindsay, this is no exception. Here, she looks casual and comfortable as she departs from the Andy Lecompte Salon in West Hollywood.

June 5:



For a night out at Baroque Night Club in London, LiLo donned some sexy shades that are the perfect accessory to top off her look–part nerd, part badass, equalling 100 percent sex appeal.

October 1:



For the “90 Years of Vogue Covers” party during Paris Fashion Week, Lindsay shocked fans by wearing…dun, dun, dun…pants! The best part of her outfit, however, was the sequined overlay that she paired with the entirely black ensemble.

December 28:



Just last night, Lindsay showcased the biggest shoe trend of the fall season: over-the-knee boots. She paired her leather stunners with black leggings (of course) and a furry overcoat while celebrating John Legend’s birthday at SL Lounge in NYC.

