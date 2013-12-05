’60s Fashion Icons: 15 Stylish Women Who Still Inspire Us Today

The 1960s was a transformative decade — the end of the restrictive post-World War II posturing and the ushering in of an era of cultural and political uncertainty. It was the time of JFK’s presidency and assassination, of Woodstock and Vietnam and of college campuses boiling over with anti-war rage and protest — and massive social upheaval.

And that was definitely reflected in the fashion. Suddenly hemlines were shorter, heels higher, and all style bets were off. Women were casting off the restrictive clothes of previous decades and wearing mini-skirts, bikinis, and — gasp! — hot pants.

Some chopped their hair short, playing with androgyny, while others grew their hair wild and free. In a nod toward the social and sexual liberation that marked the decade, women’s clothing was suddenly a lot more revealing and experimental. Most people agreed (especially the young men of the era) that this was a very good thing.

We’ve gathered together some of the incredible women who defined the fashion and style of the 60s—including music icons like the Supremes, models (hello, Twiggy), actresses like Jane Birkin and designers—as well as clued you in on some of their best work in order to get to know them better.

