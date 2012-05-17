See 60+ Years Of British Glamour At The New ‘Ballgowns’ V&A Exhibit

Well, here’s another reason why London’s Victoria & Albert Museum is one of the world’s best: the internationally-renowned design museum‘s latest exhibit, titled “Ballgowns: British Glamour Since 1950” features over 60 luxe dresses that were created for such fab events like “private parties, royal balls, state occasions and opening nights”–you know, just your usual weekend outing.

Opening this Saturday, May 19th and running till January 6, 2013, museum-goers can head to the V&A’s newly renovated Fashion Galleries wing to see the fab-u-lous ballgowns, red carpet garbs and straight from the couture catwalk creations from designers and labels like Erdem, Jonathan Saunders, Hussein Chalayan, Zandra Rhodes, Alexander McQueen, Giles Deacon, Jenny Packham and “a stunning metallic leather dress created especially for the exhibition by innovative designer Gareth Pugh,” according to the V&A website.

The exhibit will also host dresses worn by celebutantes, actresses and royals like Princess Diana’s “Elvis Dress” designed by Catherine Walker and other paparazzi-ready garb worn by the likes of Elizabeth Hurley, Bianca Jagger and Sandra Bullock.

To get a sneak peek of the exhibit, check out all the couture-heavy photos in the gallery above!