60+ Designers at Fashion Girls for Japan Sample Sale

Clear your weekend agendas and prepare for some monumental sample sale mayhem, New Yorkers: tomorrow and Sunday the Bowery Hotel’s Bowery Terrace will play host to Fashion Girls for Japan, a mindblowing designer sale offering names you’d soon enough give your left Louboutin to don. A five dollar ticket (available here) gets you access to racks upon racks of chic designer duds, and with 100% of profits going to charity, there’s really no excuse to hold back.

We’re talking Alexander Wang, Altuzarra, Boy by Band of Outsiders, Jil Sander, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Rag + Bone, Theyskens’ Theory, and MANY others all at 50% or more off retail price. Organized by Kyoko Kageyama of 3.1 Philip Lim along with Kikka Hanazawa (president of VPL) and Tomoko Ogura (women’s fashion director at Co-Op) the sensational sale will benefit the Japan Society’s Japan Earthquake Relief Fund, the Red Cross, and The NYC’s Japan Earthquake and Tsunami Fund.

Fashion Girls for Japan

Bowery Terrace at the Bowery Hotel

335 Bowery, New York

Saturday, 11 AM – 7 PM

Sunday, 11 AM – 5 PM