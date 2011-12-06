6 Wacky Dating Websites For A Little Strange Lovin’

With the crowds of online dating services available at your fingertips, it can be hard to distinguish which one is right for you. While we all have many interests, for those who feel defined by one or more of their passions, there are numerous dating services that can cater to those specific hobbies.

But we’ve found a few dating websites that stand out from the crowd because of their slightly weird target audiences. Naturally, we were curious, so a few of the more adventurous StyleCaster team members made profiles on these sites to get the lowdown.

Scroll on down for 6 dating services that are home to some of the stranger members of the relationship pool.

420Dating: With the catch phrase “Why toke alone?” I think it’s pretty easy to identify the target audience of this dating site. For all of you lonely stoners, there are plenty of available men and women waiting for a line from you. With engaging pictures of bald men and pierced women glued to large ahem ‘pipes,’ you’re definitely in for a good, low-key time on a date with one of these eligible men and women. But beware, there are some skeptics on the site. One of my matches passionately declared, “If you’re looking for a hand out I will not send you money so don’t bother me.” Heartwarming, no?

The Big And The Beautiful: Launched by Top Model winner Whitney Thompson, this site is for full-figured men and women who are looking for someone to appreciate how “fiercely real” they are. Under the guise of Big Red, I entered the site expecting a run-of-the-mill dating service. While the website is set up according to a normal questionnaire format, some of the matches offered to me were a little…off. Perhaps it’s because the site is still in it’s early stages, but it appears to be slim (no pun intended) pickins’ for those looking to find a soul-mate on this site. Then again, you do have the option to find a partner for an “intimate encounter.” In which case a man “looking for a freak” might be just the thing.

Trek Passions: You’re bound to have at least one token Star Trek obsessed person in your life. And this site is just the thing to make sure your darling sci fi lovin’ pal has a mate who shares the same affinity for Vulcans and phasers set on stun. Many people on this site are only searching for friends, which was refreshing after the more scandalous admissions we found on other services. But don’t worry, these folks are into more than just Star Trek. As one fellow says, “I am looking for someone to enjoy many things together such as games, movies, TV shows including but not limited to just Star Trek.” See?

Farmers Only: Cause “city folks just don’t get it,” this website is for those of you who prefer a bale of hay to the concrete jungle, you’re not alone. One of our lovely StyleCaster ladies seems to have gotten the ideal farm girl down to a science, listing “playing with my dogs” and “riding horses” as two of her interests. A potential match for this profile? A lad like this cowboy who says, “I’m a farmer/outdoorsman looking for a girl willing to hang out and do the things I do. Hunting, fishing, farming, hiking, camping, mudding.” (Which means he probably wouldn’t understand my compulsive need to spend my entire paycheck on shoes.) But if you love an afternoon of “mudding” (and who doesn’t?) then hightail it over to this “farmers are for lovers” website.

Sugar Daddie: No dating site summary would be complete without representing the shamelessly money-driven matches that have become popular in recent years (thanks True Life!). This wonderful site boasts that it’s “where the classy, attractive and affluent meet.” One nice fellow claims, “The world can be OUR oyster!” There’s also the “world’s biggest dog-lover” and another man who states, “The more I date the more I like my dog.” On the female side of things, one stand-up gal asks, “Is it possible for a turkey sandwich to be an aphrodisiac?” But most of the women’s bios began with statements like this: “The perfectly wrapped package. Or unwrapped if you prefer.” What did you expect?

Ashley Madison: At the bottom of the moral food chain we have this site, which follows the mantra, “Life is short. Have an affair.” After selecting your relationship status and sex, you can search through hundreds of men and women, single and attached, who are in the mood for a little extra-marital romp in the sack. Most of the men are in their mid thirties to mid fifties, married and looking for a single female. But there are also plenty of women who are hoping to find a little something on the side. It was hard to take this site seriously at all, as it disregards the basic tenets of what makes a relationship — like trust. We don’t recommend this site to anyone hoping to find a serious partner.