6 Valentine’s Day Activities, 6 Perfect Looks

Oh la la! Lucky you to have a date this Valentine’s Day! Bask in the giddy excitement… Pause. Oh no. Giddy bubbles popped. What are you going to wear? What the hell are you going to wear?!? Don’t fret! StyleCaster has assembled a guide for what to wear this Valentine’s Day, based on what your plans are for the night be it the movies, drinks or a night with your girls! Janice Chou
Lunch Date. Going out mid-day for a Valentine's Day luncheon? Keep your look light and breezy with an airy color palette of creams and beiges, but punch it up with a red blazer. Normally we advise against red on Valentine's Day, but with everything else pared down, the red looks perfect!
Topshop blazer; H&M tank; Club Monaco skirt; Hat Attack knit scarf; bracelets; watch; Sam Edelman espadrilles
Downtown Drinks. Meeting someone at a downtown borderline dive bar for a Valentine's Day cocktail? Opt for a weathered maxi skirt that will feel appropriate in the February weather but hugs feminine curves, for a look that's just as sexy as a mini!
I Heart Ronson vest; H&M top; Topshop maxiskirt; BCBGeneration clutch; H&M booties
Uptown Drinks. Is your date a little more preppy and taking you uptown for drinks at a classy establishment, complete with table clothes and a drink menu printed on actual paper? Fancy girl... Try a printed blazer to keep your look a little lighthearted and less school girl.
MANGO blazer; United Colors of Benetton button down; BBDakota skirt; KEIL MEAD necklace; Gap booties
Girl's Night In. Keeping it low key with your girlfriends this Valentine's Day? Get comfy in a worn in anorak, then spruce your look up with printed trousers for an unexpected twist that far surpasses the ole' jeans-and-a-t-shirt card.
I Heart Ronson jacket; Sparkle & Fade sweater; Topshop trousers; Rag & Bone hat; H&M handbag; Vince Camuto booties
Movie Date. Heading to the cinema for your night out? First off, be sure to bring a little jacket to keep your shoulders warm. Then slide into a pair of fun colored pants so your date can spot you in the dark theater after mid-movie popcorn refill runs!
Sisley jacket; BCBGeneration tank top; American Apparel pants; Waxing Poetic charm, bracelet and ring; Fortune Favors the Brave bangles and ring; Kimchi Blue bag; Calvin Klein sandals
Formal date. Embarking on a more upscale night out? Opt for a formal, longsleeve romper in lieu of a dress!
LOFT jacket; Dolce Vita romper; Vince Camuto booties; Winnifred Grace necklace; KIEL MEAD rings