6 Tips For Setting Up An Online Dating Profile

Online dating isn’t like real dating. You don’t get a chance to dazzle people with your fabulous personality or tell them jokes to make them laugh. When it comes to online dating, you’re instantaneously judged. So, to better your chances of finding Mr. or Mrs. Right, you want to make sure that your profile is as amazing as possible.

Step 1: The Pictures

A picture is worth a thousand words, so when you’re choosing your pictures, make them count. It’s important to make sure that your pictures are really YOU. Using a stock photo or a picture of someone who resembles you isn’t fair. The same goes for pictures that are ten years old. If you post a picture thats from 2004 when you were 100 lbs and 24 years old, you’re not giving yourself a chance. You want to give yourself a fair shot at meeting someone, so choose pictures that show the real you!

Step 2: The “About Me”

I’m a fan of keeping things short and sweet. You want to tell potential suitors all about you without boring them. You should intrigue them and make them want to know more.

Step 3: The One Liner

On the majority of most dating sites, every person’s profile looks the same, so you want to do something to make yours stand out. Adding a clever one liner makes you different, and it also gives people something to say to you when they send you a message.

Step 4: The Physical Stuff

When it comes to questions about your appearance, you have to remember to be completely honest. If you give a fake height or weight, when you meet the person they’re going to see the truth. Lying is never a good ideabesides, who wants to start a relationship based on a lie?

Step 5: Your Interests

Here’s your chance to allow people to get to know you by simply listing your interests. Whatever you enjoy doing, make sure to include it. The interest tab gives people an opportunity to see what you like and to send you a message about it. Therefore, the more detailed you are, the more people will have to say to you.

Step 6: Your Relationship History

Even though it can be painful, you have to answer the questions about your previous and future relationships. You don’t have to go into details about how your ex-girlfriend was crazy or your ex-boyfriend was a major A-hole, but if you’ve been in a relationship recently, you should include that. Don’t forget, everything you’ve done in the past contributes to the person you are today.

Remember, when you’re dating it’s super important to be the real you. Stay true to who you are and the right person will come to you. Happy dating!