6 Sizzlin’ Summer Trends That You Can DIY

There was no shortage of amazing garments on the runway this Spring/Summer season, but the heavy price tags are enough to leave you weeping. Trends come and go, so why splurge on something that isn’t going to last forever? Luckily, there’s a way to get those looks without breaking the bank.

Many of our fave bloggers were also inspired by some of the biggest trends hot off the runway and used their talent and knack for DIY to create amazing tutorials so readers can get the look for less. Don’t just waste your summer in a tank and shorts–take time this summer to get crafty and DIY some of the season’s coolest trends.

Check out 6 of our favorites from around the web by clicking through the slideshow above!

What summer trends are you going to be DIY-ing this summer? Let us know by dropping a line below!