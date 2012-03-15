6 Stars That Are Way More ‘Modern Preppy’ Than Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow has snagged herself quite a gig. The blonde beauty is the new face of Modern Preppy, the Spring line of Swedish fashion chain Lindex. The collection is pretty much what you would expect (think sleek blazers, cable knits, stripes and a major pop of orange), and she obviously wears it well. When you look like Gwyneth you could step out of the house in a dirty diaper and people would ask if it was a vintage Lacroix.

Anyway, let me start by saying that I’m a big f*cking fan of Gwyneth. I love her like a damn sister. And I can’t deny that she’s a preppy till death. After all, she went to Spence and probably has an entire house full of TSE twin sets. However, when it comes to the “modern preppy,” I’m not sure if Gwyn is the best choice.

Above, I’ve comprised a slideshow of celebs today who define modern preppy — and why. Take a look and let me know what you think! Is there anyone we missed that really sets the preppy standard these days?



