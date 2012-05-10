6 Spring Wardrobe Tips Every Guy Needs To Know

With the spring season already here, you’ve probably already managed to do a bit of seasonal cleaning and even some closet overhauling by getting your wardrobe prepped for the warmer months ahead (or, at least you’re planing to…soon). But for some of you dudes out there who might need a little help to get on track for the season, we headed down to one of our favorite menswear boutiques in New York City to see some of the hot-ticket items for spring.
Located on the Lower East Side, By Robert James is a boutique that oozes rock and roll appeal with fine tailoring to boot. To get straight to the source of all things rad in the latest menswear happenings, we chatted with the boutique’s owner and head designer Robert James to see what his best shopping tips for guy were for spring.
So get ready to pack up those bulky sweaters and check out all of Robert’s tips to help you get through the season in the slideshow above!
Don’t forget to head over to the By Robert James shop on 74 Orchard Street in New York City to check out all of the sweet menswear duds and accessories he has in store this spring!
TIP #1: Get rid of the plaid and go for prints
Graphics and prints are huge for the Spring 2012 season, so when you're shopping for dress shirts and the like, go for a cool print like polka dots. Though if you're still keen on rocking plaid this spring, Robert will still have some options for you at the shop.
TIP #2: Stock up on basics like a clean, classic dress shirt
Now is the time to re-stock your wardrobe with pieces that you can easily transition from spring to fall. Plus, with wedding season just around the corner, you'll feel at ease knowing that you won't have to scramble for a last-minute look (since you've got classic shirts that you can wear to any kind of shindig or even wear to the office!).
TIP #3: Invest in a sports coat
Robert is really keen on these great duck canvas sport coats stocked at his LES shop. They'll definitely stand up to the elements better than most coats around. They also make another great transitional piece as well, as you'll definitely be able to wear this coat come fall time.
TIP #4: Do new footwear for the season
Some shoe styles that are currently Robert's favorite at the shop for spring include the "American Bro" boot in brown and khaki as well as saddle shoes in muted color options.
TIP #5: Raw duck denim–get into it.
"...This is cool because you can wash it, beat it, smash it," states Robert. Added bonus -- they look quite excellent, even if you decide to shorten them at the ankles to get that "little short jean" look, to quote Mr. James himself.
TIP #6: Go big or go home with your sunglasses game
"I think a good pair of sunglasses are enough kitsch that they’re not too serious. Once you get too serious with something like that, you look like a jerk... But, have some fun, enjoy something a little bit weird." Robert -- we couldn't agree more.