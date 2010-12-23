6 Reasons We’ll Miss Carine Roitfeld: Evidenced By January Vogue Paris

Every fashion site, blog, trade paper and avid Tweeter might report when a celebrity has a new fragrance, a designer gets fired, or a huge French company slowly gets bought out by a huger French company, but there are few occurrences that any of these incessant reporters really, truly take to their cold, jaded, fashion-obsessed hearts. Carine Roitfeld leavingVogue Paris is one of those rarities, and the reason is simple: We love her, we really love her.

“Some” may spread vicious rumors that the stylist-turned-EIC is getting fired for reasons ranging from under the table deals with design houses, to that whole Balenciaga ban, to the recent Jonbenet Ramsey looking shoot but I don’t believe it. Girl saw a 45 percent increase in circulation during her benevolent ruling, and she’s bff with just about everybody important in the industry.

So, enough with Carinegate 2010. I just want to talk about why we love her, as evidenced by the December/January issue of French Vogue. Join me in relishing the range of provocative, badass subjects she takes on for the mag, while still keeping it high gloss and awesome, never salacious, or dirty (OK, maybe a little dirty…). Plus, not once did she makeover a cast member of The Jersey Shore.