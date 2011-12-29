6 Reality ‘Stars’ That Deserve Their Own TV Cameos

It’s no secret that we love us some Nene Leakes. This fiesty star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was a handful on Celebrity Apprentice so we can only imagine what her cameo on Glee next week will offer up (thankfully, Entertainment Weekly is ready to give us a hint).

But what about our other favorite reality TV stars? While some are straight up train wrecks or totally reviled (Speidi, we’re calling you out), there’s a handful that manage to entertain us every week that need, no, DEMAND their own moment in the spotlight too.

And while all this requires is some creative casting on behalf of our favorite TV shows, we’re confident these six would equal sweeps primetime gold if given the right opportunity. Hit the slideshow above for our reality TV show star picks and which shows we’re dying to see them pop up!