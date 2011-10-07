6 Places to Eat & Drink in Las Vegas We Love

Just seems like only yesterday that the StyleCaster crew was over in LV for the biannual fashion trade show, PROJECT. While stuck in the Nevada wonderland and after spending about nine hours each day running around the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, we somehow managed to have enough energy left over to explore the many sights and sounds that is Las Vegas.
Since we didn’t really have much time to do your average touristy stuff, we figured it was best to spend our time (and dinero) on two things that are always a safe bet: eating and drinking!
So after a few late-night cocktails and a couple of well-worth-it food comas, we’ve put a list together of the three best places to eat drink in the city of sin.
Where to eat: Comme Ça, 3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV
Why it's awesome: Want to head somewhere that has a mellow, modern atmosphere and boasts a heavily French-influenced menu? Then head to Comme Ça at The Cosmopolitan Hotel on the Vegas Strip. You'll also find better service here than you would heading to most restaurants in Paris, so it's pretty much an instant win-win situation.
Where to eat: Lavo, 3325 Las Vegas Blvd S # 1760, Las Vegas, NV
Why it's awesome: How many restaurants do you know are actually able to leave you with a smile on your face after every dish they serve? Thanks to their tasty food offerings, you'll be full to the max on yummy goodness, and might even be able to spot a celebrity like Lauren Conrad, Mia Moretti & Caitlin Moe or even a Kardashian at the table next to you!
Where to eat: In-N-Out Burger, 4888 Dean Martin Dr., Las Vegas, NV
Why it's awesome: The classic Californian fast food establishment has become such a staple in West Coast cuisine there's even a few locations now in Sin City.
Where to drink: Marquee, 3708 Las Vegas Boulevard South, Las Vegas, NV
Why it's awesome: You never know who's going to show up on any given night at this joint. From fashion designers and their stylish entourages to world-famous DJs killing it on the decks, the crowd that comes to party at this half-indoor/ half-outdoor nightclubspace is always eclectic and looking to rage in style.
Where to drink: Savile Row, 3900 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
Why it's awesome: Intimate, dark and just a solid hint of rock and roll attitude, Savile Row is the perfect little after hours spot on the Vegas Strip to get away from some of the more brightly-lit watering holes in town.
Where to drink: Griffin, 511 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV
Why it's awesome: The Griffin (located in Old Vegas) has recently been dubbed the "Hipster Vegas" by locals. It's by far one of the best dive-bars-with-a-fireplace you'll ever go to.