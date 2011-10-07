6 Places to Eat & Drink in Las Vegas We Love

Just seems like only yesterday that the StyleCaster crew was over in LV for the biannual fashion trade show, PROJECT. While stuck in the Nevada wonderland and after spending about nine hours each day running around the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, we somehow managed to have enough energy left over to explore the many sights and sounds that is Las Vegas.

Since we didn’t really have much time to do your average touristy stuff, we figured it was best to spend our time (and dinero) on two things that are always a safe bet: eating and drinking!

So after a few late-night cocktails and a couple of well-worth-it food comas, we’ve put a list together of the three best places to eat drink in the city of sin.

To check out all of our top picks, just click through the slideshow above!