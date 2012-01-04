6 Pairs Of Brown Boots Under $100

In case you didn’t know, we’ll let you in on a little secret: Now is the very best time to stock up on those boots you’ve been lusting over for 6 months …

There’s nothing like a gorgeous pair of leather boots to get you out of your seasonal-depression slump. And while there may be only a few (minor) perks to the frigid temperatures, boots are certainly one of them.

In post-holiday sales, retailers are hustling to get rid of their winter stock and slashing prices in half, if not more. Now more than ever is the perfect time to snag up a pair of those overpriced boots you’ve been eyeing non-stop.

If you’re like us and have a tendency to wear head-to-toe black everyday, we’re recommending you try and break the habit and mix it up with a pair of brown boots for a change…yeah, we said it.

Whether it’s comfy flats, knee highs, or heeled boots that you’ve been craving– here are 6 pairs of brown boots, all under $100.