6 Great April Fools’ Day Moments

Depending on who you are, April Fools’ Day can either be one of the most highly anticipated or dreaded days of the year. If you’re anything like me and have a best friend who takes her pranking extremely seriously, then April 1st is a day to remain vigilant and keep your personal belongings close. But when the tricks are happening to others, it’s fun to sit back and enjoy the show (hence the success of MTV’s Punk’d). Stuffing someone’s car full of balloons (its happened to me) or faking an accident have just enough drama involved to keep things interesting.

In order to prep you for the big day, we’ve rounded up six of our favorite April Fools’ Day moments to get you inspired. Whether you decide to borrow one of these ideas or come up with some of your own, make sure you know your audience and their limits. So click through the slideshow above for some choice pranks and let us know what you’re cooking up for Sunday, April 1st in the comments section below!