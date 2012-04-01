StyleCaster
6 Great April Fools' Day Moments

6 Great April Fools’ Day Moments

Jessica Rubin
by
6 Great April Fools’ Day Moments
Depending on who you are, April Fools’ Day can either be one of the most highly anticipated or dreaded days of the year. If you’re anything like me and have a best friend who takes her pranking extremely seriously, then April 1st is a day to remain vigilant and keep your personal belongings close. But when the tricks are happening to others, it’s fun to sit back and enjoy the show (hence the success of MTV’s Punk’d). Stuffing someone’s car full of balloons (its happened to me) or faking an accident have just enough drama involved to keep things interesting.

In order to prep you for the big day, we’ve rounded up six of our favorite April Fools’ Day moments to get you inspired. Whether you decide to borrow one of these ideas or come up with some of your own, make sure you know your audience and their limits. So click through the slideshow above for some choice pranks and let us know what you’re cooking up for Sunday, April 1st in the comments section below!

An April Fools' prank that slows down an entire office might be funny, but it's definitely not the best way to demonstrate your work ethic.

As long as the person on the receiving end of this trick doesn't need their car for an emergency, this prank is great for those who love to observe the reactions of their victims.

From personal experience I can tell you that unexpected placement of balloons is a great way to make a harmless April Fools' statement.

Copenhagen really committed to their April Fools' Day festivities, faking a metro accident in the middle of the city.

What could be more perturbing than digging into a bowl of fried rice and coming up with a cupcake.

One year a news anchor was tricked into licking her iPad on live television (she was told it was a new app that allowed you to taste things through your tablet). After she realized what happened, she walked off the set. And we don't blame her.

