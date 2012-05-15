5 Films We’re Looking Forward To At Festival de Cannes

The Festival de Cannes (or Cannes International Film Festival) is celebrating its 65th year this May 16th to 27th. As always, the festival is full of films packed with some serious star power alongside those that showcase serious talent from beyond Hollywood.

There are 22 films selected for official competition, and while we can’t wait to find out the one film that will take home the Palme d’Or, we are excited to see more than one of the official selections when they finally make it to theaters beyond the French beach town where all of the festival events go down.

Here are five films that have caught our attention, all with recognizable names attached, whether it’s the names in the cast, the director or a familiar literary title.

Click through the slideshow above to see our picks, and let us know which ones you’re looking forward to catching in theaters in the comments section below!