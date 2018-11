The LOVE covers finally enter adulthood with the release of the newest image featuring mega model Lara Stone. Like the other covers featuring Elle Fanning, Chloe Moretz and Hailee Steinfeld, Lara Stone is crying and looking soft and otherworldy.

The Calvin Klein spokesmodel doesn’t seem to fit the pattern of the other four cover stars but there’s never enough Lara Stone in the fashion realm, so I’m not going to question it. What do you think of Lara’s cover? Because we’re kind of obsessed.