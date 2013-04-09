Want: A Retro-Inspired Purse In A Charming Minty Shade

What: A structured ladylike purse featuring an of-the-moment top handle and glossy sheen

Why: We’re obsessed with the unique shape of this retro-inspired satchel, and its refreshing pastel hue. What’s more, the boxy style offers plenty of room for pretty much every essential you tote around all day (with room for a few extras!) As a bonus, the bag also comes with a removable strap so you can wear it on your shoulder or messenger-style, too.

How: Keep the 50’s vibe going by pairing this vintage-seeming purse with a swingy midi skirt and shrunken crew neck sweater. For something a bit more up to date, try a structured blazer, tailored shorts, and a pair of ballet flats.