50MSNY Spotlight: Stacey Bendet

Selecting this pint-sized pistol for 50MSNY was a no-brainer, and shooting her was even less of a challenge. No stranger to the camera, alice+olivia founder & designer Stacey Bendet was immediately at ease as she strutted through the StyleCaster studio. Her goth-meets-girlie trademark style was in full effect, and we were all delighted to sit back, relax and watch this darling diva strike a pose. Read on to hear Bendet at her best…

OCCUPATION / TITLE:

Designer/founder of alice + olivia

DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:

Girly goth in this pic, rather spur of the moment otherwise!

WHAT’S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?

It changes day to day. Sometimes it’s a three-year-old, sometimes it’s old Hollywood and sometimes it’s just a color story.

DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?

I think I have icon moments verses specific icons. Like a moment in time verses a person who spans time.

WHY IS PERSONAL STYLE IMPORTANT TO YOU?

It’s artistic expression. I remind myself of this every time Eloise comes out in light up sneakers with pink and purple layered to the max.

WHAT STYLE ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE THOSE WHO FEEL INTIMIDATED OR OVERWHELMED BY THE FASHION INDUSTRY?

Fashion is supposed to be fun. It’s supposed to make you feel good!

WHAT’S YOUR MOST EMBARRASSING FASHION MOMENT / FAUX PAS?

I split my pants on my first date with my husband. And when I say MY pants I mean the ones that were on my ass that I made. Double negative.

ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?

A beautiful vintage Claude Montana suit.

FOR HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN NEW YORK?

I am from NY!

WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS?

I love the Waverly for dinner, I love the Juice Press for my daily juices and raw snacks. I am loving the Bruccenial exhibit right now for some art inspiration and I love Frock for vintage and also Artist and Flea in Brooklyn is great… The Way We Wore from LA has a NY shop now…

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT LIVING IN NYC?

There are just new things and people to discover every day!