50MSNY Spotlight: Scott Campbell

Sigh. Another one bites the dust. It was announced two days ago that our crush, tattoo and visual artist extraordinaire, Scott Campbell was newly engaged to How To Make It In America beauty Lake Bell. When Scott first entered our studio I nearly mistook him for Ryan Gosling, but not even La Gosling himself could’ve rocked this biker jacket and all black ensemble as cool as Campbell. Quiet, sweet and polite, Campbell was one of our easiest subjects to shoot. Once our shoot was complete, Campbell had his backpack in tow and whisked out of our office, jetting off to Paris (perhaps to see one of his A-list clients like Marc Jacobs?). Read on learn a little more about this not-so-tough tough guy…

WHAT’S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?

Mad Max parts 1 and 2.

WHAT STYLE ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE THOSE WHO FEEL INTIMIDATED OR OVERWHELMED BY THE FASHION INDUSTRY?

Don’t take it so seriously. Be whoever you want to be today. if it doesn’t feel right, be someone else tomorrow.

ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?

Why do pleasures have to be guilty? I just spent more than my accountant would advise on a gold and black Rolex if that counts. But I love it. If I had a million dollars when I was 16, this is the watch I would have bought. it’s like a Lamborghini Countach with a Drakkar Noir air freshener, but in watch form.

FOR HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN NEW YORK?

11 amazing years.

WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS?

The Smile on Bond Street has the only perfect chicken salad in new york city.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT LIVING IN NYC?

The barrage of stimulus. It’s intoxicating. I really love travelling, and New York is the only place in the world where you can sit still, but still feel like you’re moving.