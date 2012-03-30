50MSNY Spotlight: Fabiola Beracasa

When we first began the brainstorming process for 50MSNY, the name Fabiola Beracasa immediately (and unanimously) surfaced as a must. This stunning vixen exudes fashion and self admittedly isn’t afraid to take risks. There is one word that raced through my mind the moment Beracasa entered our studio: HOLY. CHICNESS. Sorry, two words. Despite expecting her first child, Beracasa, with skillful ease, shimmied into a jaw-dropping Rodarte dress and then a Comme des Garçons bra-bearing, lace see-through number. I stood there mesmerized, watching our own personal fashion show unfold before our very eyes. Read on to hear more about what makes this muse, well, a muse.

OCCUPATION / TITLE:

Elle Contributing Editor, Creative Director at The Hole Gallery.

DESCRIBE YOUR YOUR PERSONAL STYLE.

My personal style is diverse. Dark, romantic has a very strong pull for me but I also like to express my light side.

WHAT’S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?

My style inspiration is not always about what is beautiful, but what is innovative. I am inspired by people who are constantly questioning the norm and finding what is right for them.

DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?

Mostly unknown people are my style inspirations. Many times it is just someone I see on the street that has put something together in a way I have never seen or thought of. As far as more notable style inspirations go, I like Sofia Coppola, Faye Dunaway, and Florinda Bolkan. And I also really like Diane Keaton‘s play on masculine/feminine.

WHY IS PERSONAL STYLE IMPORTANT TO YOU?

Personal style is important to me because it is a vehicle for self-expression and allows for endless creativity. A place where you can explore and express yourself nonverbally.

WHAT STYLE ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE THOSE WHO FEEL INTIMIDATED OR OVERWHELMED BY THE FASHION INDUSTRY?

Often times developing your own sense of style is not so much about style but about personal growth and understanding of who you are and who you want to be. That is so much more important than wearing the right thing at the right time or feeling intimidated by trends.

WHAT’S YOUR MOST EMBARRASSING FASHION MOMENT / FAUX PAS?

I really can’t count. I’ve had many, but I don’t take them too seriously.

WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS?

Obviously my gallery, The Hole. Also I love vintage and am always down to go to a weekend flea market. Veselka has the best french toast ever. Wallse is Austrian and just all around delicious.