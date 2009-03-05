500 Days of Summer Trailer

That is enough, Zooey Deschanel! I’ve had it up to here with you and your man stealing! I was going to bite my tongue when you got engaged to Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard. But now, you’re co-starring in the new Indie flick, “500 Days of Summer” with my teenage celebrity crush second only to Jonathan Taylor Thomas (JTT as he’s known to friends): Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Zooey, I’m putting my foot down.

The trailer for 500 Days of Summer was released and Zooey Deschanel looks painfully adorable. Not a love story, but a story about love (oh that’s deep), 500 Days of Summer chronicles the 500 days of Tom (Gordon-Levitt) and Summer’s (Deschanel) relationship as Tom tries to pin point where it all went wrong. This endearing premise is rounded out with an amazing soundtrack featuring songs by The Smiths, Black Lips, and Regina Spektor. I might add that the soundtrack is punctuated with songs by Patrick Swayze and Hall & Oates. See below the full track listing of the soundtrack.

I love movie’s humble color palate and moreover, Deschanel as Summer’s outfit when she appears a dozen times over on the bus in her light blue button up and royal blue skirt. This blue cotton short sleeve button up by HUGO and this navy and teal skirt by Loeffler Randal is a perfect match for Summer’s costume with a refreshing twist.

As if I needed one more summer to look forward, I have 500 Days of Summer coming out on July 17th. Now, I just need this killer soundtrack to carry me through. My next qualm, Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog who totally lied about six more weeks of winter…

Regina Spektor – “Us”

The Smiths – “There Is A Light That Never Goes Out”

Belle & Sebastian – “The Boy With The Arab Strap”

Black Lips – “Bad Kids”

The Smiths – “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want.”

Patrick Swayze – “She’s Like The Wind.”

Jack Penate – “Have I Been a Fool? “

The Doves – “There Goes the Fear”

Hall & Oates – “You Make My Dreams”

Knight Rider Theme

Temper Trap – “Sweet Disposition”

Carla Bruni – “Quelqu’un M’a Dit”

Black Lips – “Veni, Vidi, Vici”

Paper Route – “The Music”

Feist – “Mushaboom”

Regina Spektor – “Hero”

Spoon – “Infinite Pet”

Simon & Garfunkel – “Bookends”

Wolfmother – “Vagabond”

Mumm-Rah – “She’s Got You High”