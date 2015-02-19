StyleCaster
50 Ways to Rock a Shearling Coat Like a Fashion Girl

by
If fashion blogs and the street style crowd are anything to go by (hint: they are), the humble shearling coat is coming back in a big way. Unlike so many style trends, this one is delightfully practical, timeless (ahem, flatforms), and comfortable.

MORE: 15 Affordable Faux Shearling Jackets to Shop Online 

Consider the trend a continuation of winter’s current obsession with fur toppers, only a whole lot less expensive–a faux shearling jacket can easily be found online for under $100.

Like fur before it, shearling coats are coming in classic neutral shades–black, cream, beige–but also in hyper-hued dyed colors. Off-duty models at NYFW have been styling theirs with skinny jeans and ankle boots, while other fashion girls are going with a statement-making, ’70s-inspired combination: flared jeans, boots, and a shearling coat.

Keep clicking to check out 50 fashion girls who are bringing the shearling coat back in style.

MORE: Les Petits Joueurs: How These Quirky Bags Became Street Style MVPs

 

