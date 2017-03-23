StyleCaster
Share

47 Women Who Prove Personal Style Gets Better With Age

What's hot
StyleCaster

47 Women Who Prove Personal Style Gets Better With Age

by
1287 Shares
47 Women Who Prove Personal Style Gets Better With Age
48 Start slideshow
Photo: CJ Rivera/Getty Images

To be honest, we find the idea of age-appropriate dressing quite boring. While it’s true that most people past the age of 16 probably shouldn’t live for certain things (One Direction T-Shirts, for example), there are plenty of stylish older women who prove that telling someone over the age of 40 they shouldn’t wear a miniskirt or a pair of leggings is ludicrous.

MORE: 50 Fashion Rules to Break Right Now

Instead of going on a long preachy rant about what age-appropriate clothing really means and ways to embrace personal style at any age, we’ve decided to show you the most stylish older women we can think of—from 45 to 95—who are rocking the world with their fashion choices.

MORE: 55 Stylish Spring Outfit Ideas For 2017

Read on for some serious inspiration, and proof that when it comes to personal style, age really is just a number.

Originally published December 2013. Updated March 2017.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 48

Click through to see the most stylish women between the ages of 45 and 95.

Who: Model Carmen Dell'Orefice

Age: 85

Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Who: Iris Apfel, former interior designer and fashion icon

Age: 95

Photo: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Who: Actress Tilda Swinton

Age: 56

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Who: J.Crew President Jenna Lyons

Age: 45

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Who: Kylie Minogue, pop star

Age: 48

Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Who: Emmanuelle Alt, Editor-in-Chief of French Vogue

Age: 49

Photo: Francois Durand/Getty Images

Who: Carine Roitfeld, Former French Vogue editor in chief and current editor CR Fashion Book

Age: 62

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Who: Cate Blanchett, actress

Age: 47

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Who: Iman, model and businesswoman

Age: 61

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Who: Anna Dello Russo, fashion editor and consultant

Age: 54

Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Who: Lauren Hutton

Age: 73

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Who: Actress Diane Keaton

Age: 71

Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Who: Michelle Obama

Age: 53

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Who: Legendary Stylist Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele

Age: 67

Photo: CLINT SPAULDING/PatrickMcMullan

Who: Sofia Coppola

Age: 45

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Who: Bergdorf Goodman executive Linda Fargo

Age: 56

Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Who: Actress Helen Mirren

Age: 71

Photo: Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Who: Designer Diane von Furstenberg

Age: 70

Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Who: Actress, singer and French style muse Charlotte Gainsbourg

Age: 45

Photo: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Who: Co-Founder of Moda Operand, Aslaug Magnusdottir

Age: 49

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Who: Designer Isabel Marant

Age: 49

Photo: WWD/WWD

Legendary actress Elaine Stritch passed away in 2014, but her style lives on. This is a photo of her in 2013 at the age of 88.

Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Who: Actress Julianne Moore

Age: 56

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

Who: Designer Carolina Herrera

Age: 78

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Who: Producer and environmentalist Livia Firth

Age: 47

Photo: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Who: Singer Mary J. Blige

Age: 46

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

Who: Fashion icon Daphne Guinness

Age: 49

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

We couldn't have this list without Rivers! She died in 2014, but her fashion was always on point. This is a photo of her in 2013 at the age of 80.

Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Who: Supermodel and designer Elle Macpherson

Age: 52

Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

Who: Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns

Age: 48

Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Who: Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour

Age: 67

Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Who: Supermodel Naomi Campbell

Age: 46

Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Who: Actress Robin Wright

Age: 50

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Who: Jimmy Choo founder Tamara Mellon

Age: 49

Photo: Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images

Name: Sarah Jessica Parker

Age: 51

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Who: Supermodel Stephanie Seymour

Age: 48

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Who: Italian Actress Monica Bellucci

Age: 52

Photo: Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

Who: Designer Tory Burch

Age: 50

Photo: Brad Barket/Getty Images for WIRED

Who: Stylist Rachel Zoe

Age: 45

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Who: Actress Annette Bening

Age: 58

Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Who: Actress Naomi Watts

Age: 48

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Who: Artist, actress, and woman-about-town Anh Duong

Age: 56

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Roger Vivier

Who: Actress Jane Fonda

Age: 79

Photo: Mark Davis/Getty Images

Who: Singer Gwen Stefani

Age: 47

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Who: Actress Sophia Loren

Age: 82

Photo: AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Who: Tina Turner

Age: 77

Photo: Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images

Who: Actress Jessica Lange

Age: 67

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Next slideshow starts in 10s

20 Reasons to Get a Haircut, Like, Right Now

20 Reasons to Get a Haircut, Like, Right Now
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share