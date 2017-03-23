47 Women Who Prove Personal Style Gets Better With Age

To be honest, we find the idea of age-appropriate dressing quite boring. While it’s true that most people past the age of 16 probably shouldn’t live for certain things (One Direction T-Shirts, for example), there are plenty of stylish older women who prove that telling someone over the age of 40 they shouldn’t wear a miniskirt or a pair of leggings is ludicrous.

Instead of going on a long preachy rant about what age-appropriate clothing really means and ways to embrace personal style at any age, we’ve decided to show you the most stylish older women we can think of—from 45 to 95—who are rocking the world with their fashion choices.

Read on for some serious inspiration, and proof that when it comes to personal style, age really is just a number.

Originally published December 2013. Updated March 2017.