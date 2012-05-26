The 50 Most Shocking Celebrity Style Moments On And Off The Red Carpet

It seems like the world is never short of another crazy. We secretly love watching some of celebs show their more human side (read: watch them make some major fashion failures). With avant garde and directional fashion designers, obviously celebs and their stylists have a lot to consider when it comes to a red carpet dress, hairstyle or overall moment.

As much as we love when risks are taken, we love even more when they fall a little short or are so out there we have to seriously ponder what (or if) they were thinking. With singers like Lady Gaga rocking dresses made out of her dinner and Katy Perry sporting every color of the rainbow on top of her head, there are continuously new surprises. In gushing over some of our favorite moments in the office, I couldn’t help but round up the best of the best cray cray mo’s we could recall, that were caught on and off the red carpet.

Click through the slideshow above to see some of the most shocking Hollywood style moments.

What’s your top celeb style surprise? Tell us in the comments section below!