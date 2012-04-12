Need some prom dress inspiration? Glance at 50 of our favorite runway looks from the Spring/Summer 2012 catwalk season.
StyleCaster
Share

50 Prom-Worthy Runway Dresses You Don’t Want To Miss

What's hot
StyleCaster

50 Prom-Worthy Runway Dresses You Don’t Want To Miss

Liz Doupnik
by
50 Prom-Worthy Runway Dresses You Don’t Want To Miss
51 Start slideshow

Having been required to wear a uniform in high school, I always envied kids who could compose outfits everyday for class. I imagined their morning routines not to be dissimilar from Cher in the movie Clueless, relaxing as racks of clothes circulated in front of them as they sipped on a soy latte. Unbeknownst to me, it was more like a frenzied scramble to get out the door with a half eaten Toaster Strudel stuffed in my mouth.

However, there was no argument on one thing: the anxiously awaited prom dress. Second only to the wedding dress (possibly), the prom dress holds a sense of mystique. Weeks of practicing dancing, strutting and posing in heels take place in preparation for the big night. Hours on the Internet and in shops to find the perfect frock that will not only have the parents “ooh-ing” and “aah-ing” while your date’s jaw hits the floor.

(It’s a serious feat to impress the parental units and the date – right?!) In any case, as the big day approaches for high school’ers everywhere, we couldn’t help but visit ghosts of prom dresses past.

We know how difficult it is to discover the right look so we decided to compile 50 runway styles that are nothing short of prom-worthy. Click through the slideshow above to check them all out!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 51

Versace SS12

Versace SS12

Versace SS12

Sass and Bide SS12

Emilio Pucci SS12

Westwood Red Label SS12 

Badgley Mischka SS12

Moschino Cheap and Chic SS12

Versace SS12

Badgley Mischka SS12

Monique Lhuillier SS12

Amanda Wakeley SS12

Temperley London SS12

Salvatore Ferragamo SS12

Marchesa SS12

Salvatore Ferragamo SS12

Sass and Bide SS12

Amanda Wakeley SS12

Temperley London SS12

Badgley Mischka SS12

Temperley London SS12

Badgley Mischka SS12

Aquascutum SS12

Boy and Girl By Band Of Outsiders SS12

Bottega Veneta SS12 

Erdem SS12

Bora Aksu SS12

Giles Deacon SS12

Blugirl SS12

Jason Wu SS12

Bottega Veneta SS12

Giles Deacon SS12

Jason Wu SS12

Alberta Ferretti SS12

Clements Ribeiro SS12

Blugirl SS12

Carolina Herrera SS12

Jason Wu SS12

Giles Deacon SS12

Blugirl SS12

John Rocha SS12

Blumarine SS12

Bora Aksu SS12

Hervé Léger SS12

Hervé Léger SS12

Erdem SS12

Donna Karan SS12

Blugirl SS12

Carolina Herrera SS12

John Rocha SS12

Giles Deacon SS12

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Solutions To The Most Common Skin & Beauty Problems

Solutions To The Most Common Skin & Beauty Problems
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share