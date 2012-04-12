50 Prom-Worthy Runway Dresses You Don’t Want To Miss

Having been required to wear a uniform in high school, I always envied kids who could compose outfits everyday for class. I imagined their morning routines not to be dissimilar from Cher in the movie Clueless, relaxing as racks of clothes circulated in front of them as they sipped on a soy latte. Unbeknownst to me, it was more like a frenzied scramble to get out the door with a half eaten Toaster Strudel stuffed in my mouth.

However, there was no argument on one thing: the anxiously awaited prom dress. Second only to the wedding dress (possibly), the prom dress holds a sense of mystique. Weeks of practicing dancing, strutting and posing in heels take place in preparation for the big night. Hours on the Internet and in shops to find the perfect frock that will not only have the parents “ooh-ing” and “aah-ing” while your date’s jaw hits the floor.

(It’s a serious feat to impress the parental units and the date – right?!) In any case, as the big day approaches for high school’ers everywhere, we couldn’t help but visit ghosts of prom dresses past.

We know how difficult it is to discover the right look so we decided to compile 50 runway styles that are nothing short of prom-worthy. Click through the slideshow above to check them all out!