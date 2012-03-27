50MSNY Spotlight: Michael Chernow

When Michael Chernow walks into a room it doesn’t go unnoticed, and apparently, we weren’t the only ones to feel that way. Chernow also caught the eye and attention of the geniuses at J. Crew, landing the winter cover of their Men’s catalog. Chernow’s undeniable good looks along with his rugged style (and charm) made him an obvious choice for 50 MSNY. But he’s more than just a pretty face. This budding entrepreneur is one of the men behind the rapidly expanding The Meatball Shop, keeping us carnivores satiated at three different New York locations. Read on to learn more about our favorite cover boy. Who’s hungry?

OCCUPATION / TITLE:

I am a restaurateur, co-owner and general manager of The Meatball Shop.

DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE.

My style is much like my personality: approachable, and comfortable with a hint of ruggedness. I am an easy going guy with a young spirit, my style emulates my energy. A good old vintage tee or a flannel and jeans is what I feel most comfortable in, I always finish up with a pair of vintage boots. Boots are important in my world, you never know what the job will require. There is nothing worse than having to break in a pair! I am always on the prowl for a good pair of broken in shit kickers. I am not afraid to throw on a suit either, got to keep them guessing.

WHAT’S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?

My inspiration for style dates back to the 50’s when most close worn in the US were made in the US, American made gear is made well, and heck I support local in almost all things I do, business and pleasure.

DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?

I sure do have style icons, James Dean and Steve McQueen. The gents of that era inspire me, they really knew what they were doing!

WHY IS PERSONAL STYLE IMPORTANT TO YOU?

I believe that style is what people see first, the “firing line” of what makes you…you. I think most people dress in line with their personality, I know I do.

WHAT STYLE ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE THOSE WHO FEEL INTIMIDATED OR OVERWHELMED BY THE FASHION INDUSTRY?

Wear what makes you feel good, don’t believe the hype. Sometimes I feel like I underdress and then I remember that I am in charge of what I put on in the morning. My choice in clothing allows me to be me, I don’t dress to impress, I dress to feel good about myself, if I don’t like what I’m wearing I take it off……… really.

ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?

I recently bought a pair of boots from RRL for $900 – my wife almost killed me, but they made me happy.

FOR HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN NEW YORK?

I was born and raised in Manhattan, so for about 31 years.

WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS?

For clothes I love the J. Crew Men’s Store, RRL store, Flying W, Eleven, and Levis. For Chowing I love Tomoe Sushi, Betto, The Meatball Shop, Caffe Vita, Motorino Pizza, Eleven Madison Park, and La Superior. For music ITunes. I am not rich enough to shop for art but I love the works of Konstantine Trubkovich and a bunch of others.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT LIVING IN NYC?

I love NYC more than any place on earth, it is my home. I love going to central park in the spring and fall. I love walking around in the West Village with my wife. I love hanging out in the LES in the summer when salsa is blasting from the apartment windows. I am a runner, there is nothing more soothing for me than listening to music and running the streets, I get most of my inspiration and innovative thinking when running.

HOW DO YOUR JOB, LIFESTYLE, AND/OR UPBRINGING AFFECT YOUR PERSONAL STYLE?

I grew up in the city where style played a big part in growing up. I was a skater, hip-hopper, grunger, raver, you get it. Most of my friends and I went through many different levels of style, we all ended up in the same boat, simple. My job has brought me to so many amazing places I was forced to get a few suits and button ups, it turns out that I actually like getting dressed up every now and then. Who knows where I end up, but for now you will catch me in a T-shirt and jeans, even at the fancy business meetings, this is who I am… Take it or leave it.