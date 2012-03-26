50MSNY Spotlight: Carmelo Anthony

The StyleCaster studio is no stranger to celebrity appearances, but no one at our office will forget the day when Carmelo Anthony was here to shoot 50 MSNY. In the midst of an organized frenzy – several media crews were present – Anthony remained cool, calm, collected and kept all focus on loving wife La La. Man, they were CUTE. Several minutes later, the crews were gone, hair and makeup were packing up, and our shoot had officially wrapped. As I stood there in the stillness of the empty studio, I knew something pretty special had just happened.

Read on to learn more about ‘Melo’, as his friends affectionately call him, and see why we are still in awe of this emerging style star.

OCCUPATION / TITLE:

NBA Basketball Player, New York Knicks & CEO, Melo Enterprises, Inc.

WHAT’S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?

Vintage clothing and art!

WHY IS PERSONAL STYLE IMPORTANT TO YOU?

Your look and style are often the first impression people get of you. I’m a businessman, a father, and an athlete, so it’s very important that I embody these qualities through my clothing.

WHAT STYLE ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE THOSE WHO FEEL INTIMIDATED OR OVERWHELMED BY THE FASHION INDUSTRY?

Hire a stylist.

WHAT’S YOUR MOST EMBARRASSING FASHION MOMENT / FAUX PAS?

There was a purple velvet smoking jacket I wore to a game a few years back, and of course I thought it was cool then but looking back it was definitely a faux pas!

ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?

Yes! Vintage Versace shades – I have about 3 pairs so far! Still collecting…

FOR HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN NEW YORK?

14 months.

WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS?

I’m still looking for my absolute favorite places in the city. There’s so much to choose from, but I will say I have a true appreciation for art. I’ve been collecting pieces for a while. So for now, I’m still enjoying all that the city has to offer.

WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT LIVING IN NYC?

I love the people, and the energy of the city is amazing. The fact that anything is possible in this city is the best feeling in the world.

HOW DID YOUR UPBRINGING AFFECT YOUR PERSONAL STYLE?

I’ve certainly had my fair share of challenges growing up, but my upbringing is reflected in my style in that I am willing to take a chance. I enjoy taking a chance with fashion and that I can make just about anything work.