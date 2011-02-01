50 Most Stylish New Yorkers

left: Eric Poon wears: B.Scott sweatshirt; Vane shirt; Zara pants; Vane for Sebago shoes; Vane ring.

right: Martha Violante wears: Isabel Marant shirt; Junya Watanabe pants; Falconiere necklace; Hermes bracelet; Vintage ring; Tabitha Simmons shoes; Balenciaga Glasses

Eric Poon, Vane Designer

Where do you like to spend your days off in New York?

Days off in New York? I dont know what thats like! I'd probably meet my friends, sit in the park even, maybe Central Park. Or go to the Blind Barber.

Do you have a favorite NYC-based menswear designer?

Robert Geller and Public School.

Martha Violante, Stylist

Which do you think is the most stylish decade in NYC fashion?

I would say Im really feeling what a lot of people are probably feeling right now the '70s. Just because it was a big thing for spring/summer and its whats in my head right now. But I also love the '40s, '30s, '20s... I mean, what decade wasnt amazing?

What are your go-to shopping spots in the city?

Im not a picky person. I go everywhere from the Gap and to Zara, to Bergdorfs and Barneys and Miu Miu. I go all over town. I like going to resale shops, I like going to thrift stores, I really like places where you have to search for thingsanywhere that you have to look through the racks to find something amazing and that fits you is really a great spot to go.

Who do you think is the most stylish New Yorker of all time?

There are so many New Yorkers with such amazing style that inspire me every day. Even just walking down the street you can see dozens. But I have to say a true favorite of mine would have to be Iris Apfel. I just love her unique character and the way she dresses for herself and what she loves!