50 Most Stylish New Yorkers

New York City is a, if not, the, fashion capital of the world. An amalgamation of high fashion, retro appreciation, individual style and more than a little personality epitomizes a city that lives and breathes fashion even by proxy, sometimes serendipitously, almost always uniquely. We’ve gathered 50 New Yorkers from editorial, retail, beauty, music and beyond who exemplify the reality of our New York to bring you New York’s 50 Most Stylish. Kerry Pieri
Photographer:Stefani Pappas
Photographers Assistant: Liz Andrien
Hair: Shannon Wall
Conrad Dornan,Kate Ryan
Assistant: Dakota Heman
Assistant: Lizzie Arneson
Makeup:Victor Henao,Top 5 Management
Kristi Matamoros,Kate Ryan
Interviews: Kerry Pieri, Alyssa Vingan, Andrea Uku, StyleCaster
Design by:Dee Grossmann,StyleCaster
Creative Direction:Emily Finkbinder, StyleCaster
Furniture provided by:LAS VENUS,Re-PoP,Anthropologie andArea ID
Simon Doonan wears: Hamilton custom shirt (from Barneys), Naked & Famous pants, Hogan shoes, Prada tie, Hermes belt, Calvin Klein underwear, Paul Smith socks; Goyard bag (Custom @ Barneys New York); Gucci wedding ring; Tag Heuer watch- Steve McQueen/Monaco edition.
Simon Doonan, Creative Director at Large, Barneys New York
What's your favorite NYC shopping spot?
I am mad about Opening Ceremony in the Ace Hotel. But seriously...does it get better than Barneys?
Go to New York City restaurant?
For lesbian health food I love Anjelica's Kitchen. For glamour and fashion I love Il Cantanori and Sant Ambroeus.
Which NY based book, movie or TV show epitomizes New York for you?
I love all the 60's /70's New York movies - Midnight Cowboy and Rosemary's Baby are my all time faves.
left: Simon Doonan (in Annabel Tollman's Louboutins) right: Joanna Hillman wears: Falke shirt, Derek Lam pants and shoes, Ralph Lauren belt, Vintage pendent; Ferragamo Whistle necklace; Michael Kors watch; Vintage rhinestone bracelet; Mom's jade bracelet; Eddie Borgo studded bracelet; Burberry leather bracelet; Diamond studs; Barstool, $398, Anthropologie
Joanna Hillman, Senior Fashion Market Editor, Harper's Bazaar
Who do you think of as a New York fashion icon, past or present?
My style icon is NYC! This city thrives on individualism and authenticity and people literally wear it on their sleeves! It could be a posh older lady on the upper East side or a hipster in Brooklyn, this city just pulsates with fashion inspiration.
Do you have a secret New York shopping spot that you love?
Not secret, but I definitely shop more at J.Crew and Topshop than probably most editors do. Those are my staples.
Do you have a favorite New York nightlife spot or restaurant that you find yourself going to a lot?
Restaurants, one of my favorites is Bar Pitti. I love Italian food. Wherever you live, I feel like you really get to know your neighborhood, so there are these random restaurants that no one would ever know about, but it's just a cute little hole in the wall that's like your spot. But Bar Pitti, I definitely dream about that Rigatoni Pitti all the time. I also love Peasant, the wine bar downstairs is so charming and they always play good music.
Kristin Gallegos wears: Zana Bayne harness; Jil Sander shirt; Prada skirt; Rick Owens shoes; right hand ring by Pamela Love; left hand rings by Giles & Brother and Mimi Rose
Kristin Gallegos, Makeup Artist
Favorite artist or display or art from NYC?
My favorite NY artist is Jean-Michel Basquiat. He was SO downtown New York. I think his work is incredible and his overall style, his story, and persona were so cool. And Downtown 81 is one of the best downtown NYC movies ever.
What are you favorite spas or salons in NYC when you need a day of pampering?
When I need a day off for pampering I always go to Great Jones Spa! I get a facial there once a month. Their massages are amazing, too.
What are your favorite neighborhood restaurants/nightspots where we can always find you?
You can always find me at 88 Orchard, Freemans, and Takahashi. And my favorite night spots are the Jane Hotel and The Standard.
Luigi Tadini wears: J.Crew shirt; Barbour jacket; Marc by Marc Jacobs inner Jacket; Calvin Klein jeans; Opening Ceremony shoes; Vintage gloves; Ermenegildo Zegna scarf; Selima Optique Sunglasses; Woolrich Woolen Mills bag
Luigi Tadini, Market Director, Paper Magazine
Who is your most stylish New Yorker?
I think a recluse Garbo was a pretty stylish character in New York. Who else
Max Fish was pretty stylish in a very different way. I think somewhere in between is really the essence of New Yorksomeone who has this unique kind of uptown style that is timeless, and then the ever-changing trend-centric downtown.
Who are some of your favorite NYC designers right now?
I love the work what Phillip Lim does for men because I think he really pushes gender boundarieskind of that David Bowie characteristic and really giving menswear some delicate elements, some feminineusually its womenswear elementsinto his work. I love the work that the Proenza Schouler boys do. I just think that the idea of creating a collection in New York is already an achievement in and of itself. So the fact that these designers manage to pull this off every six months is really baffling.
What are some of your favorite stylish New York nightlife spots?
Its funny. I think as a foreigner I grew up between São Paulo and New Yorkevery time I come back and Im crossing the bridge over to the city its like Rhapsody in Blue is playing in my head. So I think things that are really iconic to New York City still resonate for me, no matter how long Ill live here. Central Park is incredibly stylish in the sense that you have so many different types of people using the park. And still, you have the whole geometry of New York that I think is very inspiring to someones style. And its changing, like fashion. In terms of places itself, I find myself going back to the same places all the time. Of course, I love the splendor of the 1950s-looking Boom Boom Room. But, I also love little, tiny, hidden away spots. Theres this really small restaurant in Brooklyn called Cafe Moto, which I really like. Its under a subway stop.
Marina Munoz wears: A.P.C shirt; Madewell tee; Camarc France pant; Belt designed by her mom; Beacon's Closet Scarf; Madewell clogs; Tardan hat
Marina Muñoz, Stylist
Do you have any favorite hometown fashion designers that are based in New York?
I love my friend Stephanie Tran. She has a line called Duskin. She makes really, really beautiful clothes that are beautiful silhouettes with great construction and fabrics. I could live forever in one of her silk blouses. Right now her new collectionshe sells at Opening Ceremonyhas this awesome jacket, which reminds me of an old school Barbour jacket. Her stuff is amazingshe does beautiful dresses and simple, nice, lovely things.
Where are your favorite places to shop in New York?
Some friends of mine own Gargyle, which is a really cool shop to visit. Its in the Lower East Side and its just a great mix of pieces. They have beautiful dresses and awesome Karen Walker sunglasses and cool shoes. They also sell the Acne boots there that have fringe. Then I like Jumelle, on Bedford. And I'd like to give a shout out to Madewell. I love Madewell! My dear friend, Joyce, does the accessories line there, and I go bananas at Madewell. They all know me when I walk in!
Is there a favorite decade of fashion that inspires you?
I love Woody Allens films in the '80s Hannah and Her Sisters or Manhattan. Those films. Now Im also thinking a lot about The Great Gatsby with Mia Farrowthat was Ralph Laurens first consulting gig when he did all the wardrobe. Thats a great film too. And then I think of Kramer Vs. Kramer with Meryl Streep. I dont know if you guys have heard of thatthats full on Meryl Streep wearing beautiful long skirts and amazing outfits. But I think Woody Allen would be the biggest inspiration. I was Annie Hall in Paris. I had the whole outfit. But in Paris you can get away with it.
left: Lori Goldstein. Vintage Butterfly Chair, $1,200, Re-PoP
right: Cabiri Calisto wears Callisto Designs bustier; VPL tank; VPL leggings; Vintage jacket; Dollar Store bracelets; left ear earring made by friend
Cabiri Calisto, Head of Sales and Press for VPL
Who do you think is the most influential New York designer right now?
I think Victoria Bartlett because she always does her own thing. She is never following trends and I feel like a lot of other designers look at the trend reports and follow them exactly, but she always has her own inspiration, her own focus for each collection. Other designers seem to take inspiration from her.
Whats your favorite New York museum or gallery?
I love the MoMa. Its my favorite museum. Its so cool. But, I work so much, I barely have time to go.
Jeff Laub wears: Vintage Pendleton shirt; G-Star jeans; Vintage sweatshirt; Vintage Johnston & Murphy shoes; Vintage belt, Polo Ralph Lauren socks; Vintage law firm bag; Metal Rolling chair, Re-Pop
Jeff Laub, Owner - The Blind Barber
Do you have a favorite New York-based book, movie or TV show? My very favorite show doesnt take place in NYC, but its Dexter. My favorite NYC-based film is A Bronx Tale.
What's your favorite museum to visit in the city?
The MOMA. I went there a lot during the build-out of the Blind Barber for inspiration and stuff like that. Just to see all different types of art and see how it can be incorporated into our space. I was never a big "museum guy" until I started building.
What's your favorite local hangout spot?
The best night spot would have to be the Blind Barber. But if Im going to go anywhere else, my personal favorite place to go is always the Manhattan Inn for drinks in Greenpoint. And then for dinner right now Im kind of digging Beauty & Essex. That's a good spot.
Ashley Smith wears: American Apparel shirt; Cheap Monday jeans; Aldo shoes; Vintage Handkerchief
Ashley Smith, Model
What is your secret New York shopping spot?
I used to be a tomboy growing up, so I wore a lot of band shirts and things like that. I mainly shop on the Lower East Side and that vintage place, The Cast on Orchard Street. Its a really cool store that used to be underneath another store, so you couldnt even see it because it wasnt above ground. They have t-shirts that are cut-up in certain ways that already have the vintage look.
Do you have a New York nightlife spot or restaurant?
My favorite restaurant that I frequent is Takahachi on Avenue A. Its this Japanese place that is amazing. I dont even know how to explain it. I get this tuna tartare there that is to die for.
What do you think is the most influential decade for fashion in New York?
I think I need to do a little bit of a history lesson before this one. For me, when I look back on history everything looks so great, but I think current times are always the best timesbecause you live in them now. So, now.
left: Eric Poon wears: B.Scott sweatshirt; Vane shirt; Zara pants; Vane for Sebago shoes; Vane ring.
right: Martha Violante wears: Isabel Marant shirt; Junya Watanabe pants; Falconiere necklace; Hermes bracelet; Vintage ring; Tabitha Simmons shoes; Balenciaga Glasses
Eric Poon, Vane Designer
Where do you like to spend your days off in New York?
Days off in New York? I dont know what thats like! I'd probably meet my friends, sit in the park even, maybe Central Park. Or go to the Blind Barber.
Do you have a favorite NYC-based menswear designer?
Robert Geller and Public School.
Martha Violante, Stylist
Which do you think is the most stylish decade in NYC fashion?
I would say Im really feeling what a lot of people are probably feeling right now the '70s. Just because it was a big thing for spring/summer and its whats in my head right now. But I also love the '40s, '30s, '20s... I mean, what decade wasnt amazing?
What are your go-to shopping spots in the city?
Im not a picky person. I go everywhere from the Gap and to Zara, to Bergdorfs and Barneys and Miu Miu. I go all over town. I like going to resale shops, I like going to thrift stores, I really like places where you have to search for thingsanywhere that you have to look through the racks to find something amazing and that fits you is really a great spot to go.
Who do you think is the most stylish New Yorker of all time?
There are so many New Yorkers with such amazing style that inspire me every day. Even just walking down the street you can see dozens. But I have to say a true favorite of mine would have to be Iris Apfel. I just love her unique character and the way she dresses for herself and what she loves!
Waris Ahluwalia wears: Norton & Sons suit; Tailor Made shirt; House of Waris ring; Esquivel shoes; Suva socks; Vintage suspenders
Waris Ahluwalia, Jewelry Designer
What are your three favorite New York nightlife spots or restaurants?
Omen, Bar Pitti, Rubirosa, Cafe Cluny, St. Ambroeushow can I just pick three?
Who are your favorite NYC based artists, past or present?
Rene Ricard, Dustin Yellin, Jose Parla, Wes Lang, and Scott Campbell.
Which NYC based fashion designers, past or present, continually inspire you?
I enjoy watching the evolution of Timo Weiland, Bibhu Mohapatra, Maria Cornejo and Elise Overland.
Olivia Palermo wears: Ports 1961 shirt; Topshop skirt; Elizabeth & James shoes; Mango belt; Calypso cuffs
Olivia Palermo, Model, Actress, Designer
Do you have a secret, off-the-beaten-path shopping spot in New York?
Not specifically. I think sometimes you find the best things when you least expect it. Just to go to small little boutiques that have one-of-a-kind pieces. And probably Nolita, I would say, is a great area.
Do you have a favorite date spot that you like to go to?
I really enjoy going to Café Gitane. Johannes and I really like going there. So when were home we go there for dinnerso every once in a while.
Do you have a favorite New York-based book, movie or television show?
Aside from Sex and the City? Well, I did appreciate that 24 did its last season in New Yorkthat was great.
left: Natalie Joos wears: Miu Miu jacket; Prada skirt; department store shoes; Ksubi glasses; Butterfly chair, $1,698, Anthropologie
right: Costello Tagliapietra
Natalie Joos, Casting Agent, Blogger
Do you have a favorite go-to New York nightlife spot or restaurant?
I always like the Boom Boom Room because it's classy and there's always space to sit and it's roomy. The Bunker is fun for dancing, and then Kenmare.
Do you have a secret New York shopping spot?
I always like going to Fluke in Williamsburg. It's a vintage store, just because it's around the corner and just because there are always new clothes and new merchandise every time you go there. I don't go regularly, I go once a month or not even, so anytime you go there it's always new and fun, and she has great quirky taste. And it's not right on Bedford, so I don't know if many people know about it. I like just going there for fun. I like vintage stores period, because you always see new things.
Do you have a New Yorker, past or present, that you think of as a style icon?
Debbie Harry, she's a style icon. Not mine, but she's definitely a New York style icon. She has a following. I guess she did something new with the hair.
Jeffrey Costello and Robert Tagliapietra wear: Shirts by Vintage Ralph Lauren and Woolrich; Pants by Intgatch and customized Ralph Lauren; Customized Pendleton & Costello Tagliapietra vest, Costello Tagliapietra cardigan, Red Wing shoes, Dickies suspenders; Vintage chain wallet
Jeffrey Costello and Robert Tagliapietra, Fashion Designers
Do you have a favorite New York museum?
We love them all. If were bored on the weekend well go up to the Met. I feel that theres sort of a childhood, nostalgia thing about going to the Met. Its so easy to get lost in it. Definite nostalgia.
What about a favorite shopping spot?
We actually do a lot of our shopping outside of NYC, but were big on going thriftinggoing to flea markets and things like that. But in the city we love going to Ralph Lauren, and of course to Barneys and those department stores, which are always exciting.
Are there any New York fashion designers that continually inspire you?
Us? (laughs) I dont know, like inspiration for our aesthetics? The way we dress kind of just comes from being together for 16 years. We always think of it like some weird amalgam between John Goodman and River Phoenix.
Jenne Lombardo wears: Vintage white skirt; Norma Kamali vintage floral skirt; Topshop pants and jean jacket; Paris68 shoes; borrowed vintage vest; Hermes belt; Pamela Love jewelry
Jenné Lombardo, Founder, The Terminal Presents
What are your favorite New York shopping spots?
No. 6 is one of my favorite stores. On Centre Market Place. Its right around the corner from my house. Of course Opening Ceremony, and my friends' closets. In fact, thats my number one!
What about some neighborhood hang outs where we could always find you?
I usually stay downtown and just keep it in the neighborhood. So Ill go to my friends' restaurants to always support them. The list is somewhat endless, but I love Kenmare. I love Ñ on Crosby Street. Its a nice little staple that Ive always been going to. Indochine. Lure. Where do I go out at night? I dont even remember where I go out. Don Hills. Kenmare.
Are there any emerging New York designers that you are particularly inspired by? Especially because youre so involved with MAC & Milk?
I really adore Katie Gallagher. I respond very well to her clothing and to her as a person. I love Suno very muchI never thought I would appreciate color until I met them! Theyre incredible. Wayne Lee is also really good. I like what she does.
Memsor Kamarake wears: Dior Homme vest; Louis Vuitton shorts, blazer and boots
Memsor Kamarake, Fashion Director and Stylist
Wheres the best place to hear music in New York?
DJ Coleman just started a new party. DJ Coleman does all the fashion shows and what have you. There is also Jenna Fly, who has a party at the SubMercer, which pops up every so often. And then My iPod, I literally love any and everything, so I go from Feist to Kanye at the gym and my apartment is a one man discotheque.
Do you have a favorite New York book, movie or TV Show?
My favorite New York book is Another Country by James Baldwin. I love way that all of these stories of these people keep in mind were in a city of eight million sometimes intersect very fleetingly, and then sometimes they intersect with such profound effect. This was an amazing book which wove one of these tales, and the more you read the more you were gripped about what happens to who and all of that. Its a very New York experience. I had an experience once, where I was reading the book and it said something about being on 72nd and Broadway, and I looked up on the bus and I was on 72nd and Broadway. Loved it!
Is there a particular New York menswear designer that you are most likely wearing?
Im loving Simon Spur. I think that Im someone who wears pretty classic stuff because of the hair and the personality. So Im loving what hes been doing. But then there is also a designer like Billy Reid. His down home aesthetic I guess wouldnt necessarily be the first thing you think of when you think of me, but I just like clothes that look well-lived in and are also well made.
Phoebe & Annette Stephens wear: Matthew Ames shirt and caftans; Celine shoes; Bottega Veneta shoes; Anndra Neen Jewelry
Phoebe & Annette Stephens, Jewelry Designers, Anndra Neen
Whats the best place in New York to find vintage jewelry?
Lorraine Wohl it's called Elle W Collection now
Do you have a favorite New York book, movie or TV show?
The onion (does it count as a book?), Manhattan, 30 Rock
Who is the most fashionable New Yorker, past or present?
Tina Chow, Diana Vreeland, Iris Apfel, Polly Mellen
Bon Duke wears: Cheap Monday tee; Band of Outsiders button down; vintage cardigan; Public School leather; Oak jeans; Doc Martens boots; right hand; Anne Arrnet Macdonald ring, Surface to Air bar ring; left hand: New York Adorned chain ring
Bon Duke, Photographer, Director
Where do you shop for your cool rings in New York?
Adorned, sometimes Opening Ceremony has some cool rings, Surface to Air when they have their sample sales, Oak, but actually the best rings Ive had are from this designer Anne Arden McDonald. Shes independent, but she has an online shop, and sometimes shes on the street selling her rings, but theyre the best, theyre just all bones.
Do you have a favorite New York restaurant?
5 Leaves, thats my jam. Its on Bedford and Lorimer. Im there like everyday.
What's the best place to hear music in New York?
Thats a hard question. But I'll say the Jane, just to be safe.
Pamela Love wears: Obesity and Speed white shirt; American Apparel gray shirt; Current Elliott jacket; Siwy jeans; Vintage Pamela Love earrings
Pamela Love, Jewelry Designer
What are your go-to neighborhood spots?
I live in Greenpoint, Brooklyn and theres a park there called McGolrick Park that I really love to hang out in. Its really nice and relaxing. I also really like this Korean barbecue called Dokebi in Williamsburg and the Bloody Marys at Enids, which is in Greenpoint. I dont really leave Brooklyn that much when I dont have to.
Is there any emerging New York talent that youre really excited about?
Thats difficult because I live in a hole. I live in a bubble. My friend Yara has a line called Nomia that I really loved. I really like this band called Wild Yaks. Theyre in Brooklyn and awesome. I think thats probably it. I live in a bubble. I make jewelry all day and I dont pay attention to anything so I cant tell you anything!
Is there a NY designer that continually inspires you?
I love Robert Lee Morris a lot. He continues to be inspiring even now. Also, my friend Bliss Lau, who does amazing jewelry and is just constantly reinventing the idea of how you wear jewelry. I love Alexander Wang. I think hes really great and constantly producing things that are so wonderfully wearable and fashion forward at the same time.
left: John McNulty wears: What Comes Around Goes Around Vintage shirt; Hue leggings; Topshop shoes; Beacon's Closet Vintage hair piece; Hells Kitchen Flea Market Vintage ring; Zachary's Smile clutch.
right: Artie Hach wears: Patricia Field tee; US NAVY jacket; Patricia Field Navy Japer shorts; adidas sneakers; Paragon socks; Patricia Field gloves; MCM briefcase
John McNulty, Fashion Stylist/Broadway Wig Stylist
What are some of your favorite New York vintage shopping spots?
Hell's Kitchen Flea Market, What Comes Around Goes Around, Beacon's Closet in Williamsburg and I still love Resurrection.
Why do you love vintage shopping?
Just because it's one of a kind and you know no one else will have it. I think that's what everyone loves vintage for. And I love fashion of all the eras and that's what vintage is.
What are your go-to New York nightlife hot spots?
Right now I really love Kenmare you can't go wrong. I like how it's like intimate and I love classic rock and that's what they play. The crowd's always pretty diverse. Theres a new party going on on Wednesdays at the Library. It's like a rock & roll party. They're calling it the Gaga party, but they don't play Lady Gaga so it's lame. I love when the downtown scene brings it uptown and I love the Library at the Hudson hotel it's a really cool party on Wednesdays, so that's where I'm going.
Artie Hach, Manager, Patricia Field
Do you have a favorite New York gallery or museum?
Oh, interesting. Gallery? I dont know. Museum-wise, I guess its the Museum of Natural History. I like the crystals and I like the bones and I like the taxidermy stuff.
Do you have a favorite New York book, movie or television show?
None of my favorite movies are about New York, but I guess I like Manhattan Murder Mystery by Woody Allen. That was a good New York movie. Yeah, so hes good.
Do you have any off-the-beaten-path shopping destinations?
I like sometimes to go to Jackson Heights or Steinway Street in Queens. Like, the ethnicity, kind of where the city turns suburban a little. Its interesting.
Annabel Tollman wears: L'Wren Scott dress. Chirstian Louboutin shoes; Falke tights; Grandmothers fur and jewels
Annabel Tollman, Stylist
Who do you think is a really influential New York based designer?
I think we have a really strong group of designers here. Obviously we have our Calvins, our Ralphs and our Donnas, who I think are hugely influential. Look at the sort of massive trend for minimalism, and look who started that the likes of Calvin Klein. I think we also have a very strong, successful bunch of young designers. Look at the Prabals and Bibhus and Peter Soms. And obviously Proenza, but to me Proenza are more established. These guys have really come out in the past few years. They are so talented, theyre all sort of creating trends. But also it really started because they all are creating businesses.
Do you have a favorite New York Artist?
Who do I really admire? I love Hope Athertons work. I love Julian Schnabels work. I love Louise Bourgeois Shed pretty much be my favorite for New York artists, but she has passed away unfortunately. Shes incredible.
What about a favorite New York nightlife or restaurant spot?
I just went to The Lambs Club the other day, which was really great. I had a great time there, and the food was good. My friend Cobi Levy is opening a place called Niko on Mercer Street. Im really excited to go there.
Chris Taylor wears: Rag & Bone shirt, APC denim pants; Klar Berlin coat; unknown shoes; Vintage Lawn Chair, $60, Re-Pop
Chris Taylor, Musician, Grizzly Bear
Do you have a favorite New York band of all time?
If I look at my top 5 list, the only one from New York is Arthur Russell, so I'd have to say Arthur Russell.
Do you have any go-to shopping destinations in New York?
Yea, I haven't shopped for clothes in a long time, so Brooklyn Kitchen. It's a kitchen store. I have fun, I get some things and then I fantasize about getting other things there. It's a bit expensive but I cook a lot, so I think I have the most fun window shopping there.
Do you have a favorite music venue here?
Yea, I think the Bowery Ballroom is amazing. It's a really great place to see music. Village Vanguard I would have to say as well. I was just there last night. It's so historic, it's not even funny.
Kelly Framel wears: Primary NY shirt and skirt; Lanvin for H&M shoes; Kelly Framel necklace and ring
Kelly Framel, Fashion Blogger, The Glamourai
Do you have a secret shopping destination in New York?
Well I always tell people to go to Beacons Closet in Williamsburg because it really is like a massive warehouse. If you cant find something there, you cant find something anywhere!
Do you have a favorite place to hear bands in New York?
Yeah! I always think the smaller, the better. Were going to a show tonight. Its always, like, whatever Im doing today is the best answer! Were going to see Matthew Dear tonight.
Andrew Mukamal wears: Balmain top; Dolce & Gabbana jeans; Givenchy sneakers; right hand rings by Pamela Love; Mark Walsh for Rodarte; Margiela; Eddie Borgo, and Ksubi; left hand rings by Hermés; Pamela Love; Goti; ID ring by Paul Smith; Ksubi; right wrist bracelets by Hermés; Fallon and Vintage; left wrist bracelets by Hermes, Fallon, and Vintage Cartier
Andrew Mukamal, Stylist
What are your favorite New York nightlife spots?
Im generally going to be at the Jane now, or TriBeCa Grand or Soho Grand.
Favorite NYC restaurants?
I brunch at Freds at Barneys every single weekend. If not Saturday then Sunday thats my stomping ground. Im there every single weekend. What are your favorite semi-secret shopping spots that you frequent?
Definitely, If Boutique in Soho. Im a huge consignment person, or places like Century 21. I like the act of going through madness with the thought of maybe finding something. Its really exciting to me. So Im always stopping into Ina and Tokio7 and going down to Century. Also, definitely Atelier for me for menswear. Its on Hudson probably the best menswear store in New York.
Veronica Gledhill wears: Handmade skirt; Vintage top; Alexander Wang shoes, Vintage Christian Dior belt, Vintage necklace and bracelet; ring from Tokyo
Veronica Gledhill, Design Associate, Vogue
What do you think makes NYC a global fashion capital?
I think its because there are so many different cultures and so many different backgrounds present. Theres just so much that you encounter just walking out on the street, with so many different perspectives and everyone is sort of forced to get along with one another. I think its really interesting because its a place where you are encouraged to have an opinion and youre encouraged to have individualitythats so important. I think that number one is that uniqueness is encouraged.
Do you have a favorite New York-based book, movie or TV show?
E.B. Whites This is New York. Its written so eloquentlyjust what NYC is. He wrote that back in the 1940s and I think everything that he wrote is still true.
What do you find most inspiring about style in the city?
The past and the increasing presence of street style. I think no matter who you are or what your aesthetic is, you always gather from the past to inform your aesthetic in the present moment. And New York is such an extraordinary city because there are so many people on the street with such distinct taste and they inspire and influence each otherthere's definitely a visual dialogue going on.
Elin Svahn wears: Acne shirt and jeans, Miu Miu boots, Genevieve Jones earrings; rings by Fenton Claw and Vivienne Westwood
Elin Svahn, Fashion Editor and Stylist
Do you have a secret New York shopping spot that you'd be willing to tell us?
It Boutique, Balenciaga, Commes De Garcons
Do you have a favorite nightlife spot or restaurant?
Takahashi for restaurant. Nightlight, it depends, wherever my friends are playing that night probably.
Kwesi Blair wears: Ralph Lauren Black Label suit; Thomas Pink shirt; Vintage pocket square; Thom Browne tie; James Weston shoes; Pink socks; Alessi watch
Kwesi Blair, Consultant with Robert Burke Associates
Who is your favorite New York artist?
Kara Walker
Who is a New York menswear designer you wear most often?
Michael Bastian
Do you have a New York hidden treasure shopping spot?
INA Men and Aedes De Venustas
Gigi Burris wears: Gigi Burris hat; Phi dress; Nicholas Kirkwood shoes; her own cuffs; Eddie Bargo jewelry
Gigi Burris, Milliner
Care to share a couple of your favorite New York shopping spots?
I love Barneys. I love Obscura Antiques. Its not necessarily apparel, but they have amazing things in there for the home. Its in the East Village. They have these creepy, kind of macabre antiques that I love. If Boutique in Soho. The Enchantment store in the East Village is really cool for herbs and thingsits like a witch store, but its super cool. Lastly, Coco de Mer. Its the lingerie shop in Nolita. Oh my God! They have the most amazing bondage and lingerie. I use their handcuffstheir leather handcuffsas bracelets. Theyre kind of racy, but they have beautiful delicate things too.
Is there a decade of New York fashion that really inspires your style?
Yeah, Im really drawn to the late 18th Century and the 1920s, I guess Ive pinned it, in terms of design. Its just kind of a darker time of dressing. Its really loose, like flapper style. And I love, you know, when Chanel was just starting out and that kind of loose look. I guess I translate that into my design. Right now, Im kind of feeling the '70s for personal dress.
What are your favorite spots to hangout in New York if you have a night free?
You can find me at the Holiday Cocktail Lounge. Its a bar underneath my house, and its a total dive but everybody knows each other. Im always there with my best friends and they live in the neighborhood. I also love Rubirosa! Their vodka pizza is so good. I always say to myself, I shouldnt finish this pizza, but I can't stop! And my friends and I always meet up at the Jane.
Evan Ross wears: 2(x)ist shirt; Lieve Van Gorp vest; Vintage tuxedo pants; Goa shoes; Diesel watch; necklaces by Elsa Peretti and Tiffany; Vintage gloves; Barstool, $398, Anthropologie
Evan Ross, Owner Frock Vintage
Who do you think is the most stylish new yorker, past or present?
There are clients that I have, that I am in contact with, like Wendy Murdoch, I think she is super stylish. Fabiola Beracasa is amazing. Shes in the story and I got to play dress-up the other day with her, she was fantastic. From the past, I just think all of the club kids had incredible style. I was part of that whole thing, people were giving style and it was all about individual style. Everyday we used to joke and say it was like meeting at the circus because you never knew what you would see.
What's your favorite place to spend a day off in New York?
For me, its funnyIm usually with my dogs, out going for a walk, thats when the weather is nice. I love the smaller shops down at the end of Crosby and what theyre doing over there and also in my neighborhood down in Nolita where my store is. I still feel like it has the old school New York boutique feel.
Whos your favorite New York based menswear designer?
I really like the designer for Calvin Klein and what they are doing with the mens. I feel like my style has become a little more paired down and simple. Because I have gotten more mature, lets just say. I dont think I gravitate towards one particular person, more of a mash-up.
Byrdie Bell weras: Ellery top and jacket; JPO jeans; Vintage coat; Fred Segal shoes; Value Vintage hat
Byrdie Bell, Actress and Model
Do you have a New York nightlife spot or restaurant that you especially love?
It's changing now, I feel like everything's in flux. I would have been able to answer that in five seconds two months ago, but I just started dating someone who lives in Williamsburg, so I've been spending a lot of time in Brooklyn. I feel weird saying Brooklyn because I've been in Manhattan since I was a kid but, there's a pizza place across from his apartment called Patricia's.
Do you have a favorite New York book, movie or TV show that you think represents New York?
The reason I moved to New York when I was 14 was because of Hackers. I thought that's what New York was. It was filmed in Stuyvesant so I wanted to go to Stuyvesant. Hackers was my New York movie. That's amazing.
Which New York decade are you most inspired by, fashion-wise?
It's always changing. I dont think art and fashion should be limited or designated to decades. It should be timeless.
James Aguiar wears: Paul Smith suit and shoes; Thomas Pink shirt; Vintage Pucci tie
James Aguiar, Fashion Journalist, Pop Culture Commentator and Television Personality
Who are some New York artists that you're a big fan of?
John Currin, I mean I think that he's the most amazing artist, in every aspect. I was actually a big fan of Dash Snow, who, of course went too soon. There's an artist called Christopher Young that I admire. There are so many!
What is a New York-based menswear designer that you find yourself wearing quite often?
I have a little bit of Thom Browne, I have a little bit of Robert Geller. Most of the clothes I wear though are European.
Do you have a hidden treasure shopping spot?
It could be clothing or antiques, whatever. My hidden shopping guilty pleasure, and where you will always find me, believe it or not, is any dollar store in any state, but there are some great ones in New York. The stores where you don't think you would find me, that's where I am. I love dollar stores!
Bonnie Morrison wears: Vintage shirt; Dolce & Gabbana skirt; Diana Broussard shoes
Bonnie Morrison, Fashion Publicist
Who do you think of as New York style icons, past or present?
Kim Gordon, I love the style of Kim Gordom, very downtown, very gritty, but also super cool. That, to me, is very New York. Old school, Deborah Harry, obviously. I live downtown as you can tell. And then there's kind of that very uptown, very polished woman that you see almost everyday if it's 1 o'clock in the afternoon and you're standing at Bergdorfs or Barneys. You see these impeccably turned out women, some young, but sort of in their 40's, 50's and 60's. The coiffed hair and the suits I love that as well, the sort of balance of uptown/downtown. That's what signifies New York for me.
Do you have any favorite New York galleries or museums that you love to go to?
The MET, there are so many treasures at the MET you could spend so long there. That's a great art education.
Any secret New York fashion spots that you'd be willing to share?
It's not really a secret, nor is it that obscure, but kid's departments. I love GAP kids. The shoes I wore coming in today are GAP kids. It's where I get all of my button down shirts, it's good for a floaty top once in a while. Sometimes scarves and things like that, but that is one of my resources available to everyone, so I'm happy to share. A new store, my friend Fiona Thomas just opened Thomas Sires. They're doing a great job of really cute separates, sportswear, very feminine, so that's one of my new discoveries. They have a shop right on Elizabeth St.
left: Nicholas Routzen wears: Saturdays NYC shirt; Cheap Monday jeans; Vintage shoes; leather jacket and ring; necklace bought at Inventory; Vintage Wood Chair, LAS VENUS
right: Danielle Nachmani wears: NY Vintage Obek dress; Lanvin shoes; bracelets by Philip Crangi for Madewell and Dannijo
Nicholas Routzen, Photographer
Who do you think is the most influential designer in New York right now and why?
Im still a huge Alexander Wang fan. Hes amazing. Hes adorable. Hes so good at what he does. And Robert Geller. Those are my two favorite in New York right now.
What are some nightlife spots or neighborhood hangouts that we could find you at?
I guess that ones easy. Dark Room, Kenmare, or Don Hill's. Dark Room is Lower East Sidekind of an early week spot. Very dark, obviously. Its all kinds of local kids wearing leather jackets, little Lower East Side drinkers. Kenmare usually on Thursdays. Don Hill's always has great shows and there always fun people and good friends there.
Danielle Nachmani, Stylist
Is there a certain decade that influences your styling or your style?
The 70s, because of Lauren Hutton and Jane Birkin. But I definitely relate most to 90s era. I tend to be really inspired by movies like Singles and Ferris Buellers Day Off. I dont know, theres just something about them I can relate to Sloan and that 90s era.
Who would you say is your favorite New York hometown designer?
I think, for past I would probably say Calvin Klein. For present I would say, The Row. What Mary-Kate and Ashley are doing with it Im really am just constantly inspired by the growth of the line and the simplicity. Im definitely a very minimalistic person so I think it goes hand in hand.
Whats your favorite book, movie or television show thats based here in New York and why?
Glamorama, 100 percent, by Bret Easton Ellis. Hes one of my favorite writers, ever. I just really love the book because I think that it encompasses all things that are great and awful about New York. Oh my God! I so recommend it.
Leandra Medine wears: Rag & Bone pants; Jimmy Choo shoes; right hand bracelet by Hermes; left hand bracelets Vintage and Madewell; Vintage Executive Chair, $950, LAS VENUS
Leandra Medine, The Man Repeller
Where is the best place to spot man-repelling clothes in NYC?
Oh! Definitely in Nolita. I was sitting in Delicatessen which is on Prince between Lafayette and Mulberry. Summer months. Totally. Its hard in the winter because there is so much outerwear which is just human-repelling. Summer is when the real kook comes out with denim, studded sneakers, things like that.
Do you have a go-to NYC shopping spot?
Not really. I am going to say that I pretty much shop exclusively at Barneys and Topshop. And thats pretty much where everything comes from for me.
Do you have a favorite New York based movie, book or television show?
No. I mean, I get all of my NYC inspiration from Frank Sinatra. Period. That's it!
Timo Weiland wears: Barneys CO-Op shirt; Vintage sweater; Cheap Monday jeans; Timo Weiland jacket; LL Bean shoes; Leather chair, $2,498, Anthropologie
Timo Weiland, Fashion Designer
Is there a New York based designer, past or present, that continually inspires you?
Marc Jacobs. I love how he came from this underworld of New Yorkyou know, just wild club kidsand creates something that just is so appealing to so many different people. Hes always fresh, always. And even as huge as he gets, he's always very genuinely him. It hasnt ever changed.
What are your favorite neighborhood hangouts?
I love Little Branch. Its in the West Village. I live right upstairs from there, so its my go-to. I also love Alexandra, which is on Hudson Street. It feels very much like a local bar, but not in New York. It feels like something in the Marais in Paris, but with a lot of West Village energy.
Do you have a favorite book, movie or show thats based in New York?
Story of My Life by Jay McInerney or The Tourist by Jeff Hobbs.
Leigh Lezark wears: CHANEL shirt, shoes and jacket; Preen shorts
Leigh Lezark, DJ, Model
What are your favorite New York venues to DJ?
The Boom Boom Room, Bedlam, SoHo Grand
What are your favorite NY bands of all time?
Sonic Youth, Patti Smith Group, Velvet Underground, Blondie
What are your favorite NYC shopping spots?
Chanel, Opening Ceremony, Barneys, Whole Foods
Zanna Roberts Rassi wears: Burberry Prorsum coat and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes
Zanna Roberts Rassi, Senior Fashion Editor, Marie Claire
Who do you think is the most influential New York fashion designer right now and why?
Do I have to pick one person? There are some many new kids coming up, and youve got this whole world of MAC & Milk. Theres some great talent we see there. For example, Suno, Ohne Titel and Joseph Altuzarra. Id say they're part of the handful of people that are going to change the industry, or be the next Calvin Klein or Marc Jacobs. Its hard to come across thosewe dont come across them every day. And theres definitely a school of them now, stronger than ever, I think, in New York.
What are your favorite New York nightlife spots or restaurants?
I love Kenmare. A dear friend of mine owns it and I love going there with my husband. Don Hill'sthe resurrection of Don Hill'sI was never there the first time around so I dont know what it was like, but I hear its exactly the same and its so much fun. Also, we live in the West Village, and theres this amazing steak place called Macelleria. We literally live there. Its on Gansevoort and Little W. 12th.
Do you have any favorite New York based artists or musicians?
As artists go, I really love people like Scott Campbell. I know hes primarily a tattoo artist, but people like that, they just scream New York. Music-wise, I mean it never ends. Its funnyMilk Studios has a jam room downstairs where they hold these impromptu jam sessions on Thursday nights. Youll have anyone from Michael Stipe there to Patti Smith there, but then theyre always so mixed with, like, Jimmy Jaggers new band, who I think are incredible. Bloody Social used to play thereJamie Burke, I think is an incredible artist and singer.
Danielle Z wears: Alexa Chung for Madewell shirt; Balenciaga vest; Vintage fur coat; LAgence pants;
Vintage necklace by Henri Bendel; right wrist bracelet by Isabel Mazo; ring from Parisian streets
Danielle Z, Model
Do you have a secret New York shopping spot?
I have a lot of favorite shops. But theyre probably not secrets, because everyone knows. I really like this jewelry store called Fast Finder in the West Village. Topshop, which is definitely not a secret. I really like APC down in SoHo and Isabel Marant.
What are your go-to New York nightlife spots or restaurants?
Well, I have kids now so I dont really get to experience the nightlife as much but for restaurants, I like Pure Food and Wine. Its a raw food restaurant in the East Village. Its all organic and they have a really nice wine selection.
What do you consider to be the most influential decade in NY fashion?
I would have to say the '90s. Not because I was a part of it! But, because there were so many greats. Gianni Versace was around and he was such a huge influence in fashion. Also, I think music was really big, like '90s Indie Rock was a big part of fashion at that moment. Fashion and music go hand in hand with each other so for me that was a very big moment and influence in my life.
David Thielebeule wears: Dior Homme sweater; Raf Simons button down; Thomas Pink tie; Burberry (tied) sweater; Earnest Sewn jeans;YSL shoes; personal ring
David Thielebeule, Senior Accessories Editor, Harper's Bazaar
Who do you think is the most stylish New Yorker?
It's a tie between two of my closest friends, Kate Lanphear and Sophia Lamar.
What's your favorite place to spend a day off in New York?
Over the summer I got really into going to Governors Island, taking my bike and riding around. It feels like you are sort of outside of the city but you are still only a quick ferry ride away.
Do you have a favorite NYC-based menswear designer?
My favorite, its not really a designer, but Im obsessed with OAK t-shirts, I wear them pretty much religiously over the summer time. Actually Im wearing one now. I love those guys, those guys are lots of fun.
Reece Solomon wears: Vintage dress; right hand ring was great grandmothers and 14 Karats pinky ring; right wrist bracelets by 3 Ball Samira 13 & Bones and Feathers Collective; left hand ring by NY Vintage; left hand bracelet by Vintage Judith Jack; Reece Hudson bag; Orange Chair, LAS VENUS
Reece Solomon, Designer
Which New York fashion decade do you think youre most inspired by?
I would say from 65-75. Because its just such an exciting era in fashion and musicthat whole beginning of Studio 54 and The Factory and Edie Sedgwick and Jane Birkin. I just love their fashion. Its super relaxed and cool, but really unique also.
Who would you say is your most influential stylish New Yorker of all time?
I would say Edie Sedgwick.
If you dont mind sharing, which are your favorite off-the-beaten-path shopping spots in New York?
I dont know how hidden they are. I love Narnia on Rivington Street. I love New York Vintage in Chelsea. I love going to the Chelsea Garage market on the weekends. Other stores I shop at, like Kirna Zabête, I guess arent so off-the-beaten-path.
Jamee Gidwitz wears: Trosman dress, Casadei shoes; ring is Italian Prototype by unknown designer
Jamee Gidwitz, VIP Manager, Karla Otto
Is there a certain New York decade that influences your styling?
Im inspired by now, which is all that was.
Do you have a favorite New York designer?
Phenomenal jewelry designer Lisa Lindhardt Shes a sculptor, a visionary.
Who do you consider the most stylish New Yorker of all time?
Mae Plant. And if international encompasses New York, then also Daphne Guinness.
Philip Crangi wears: Prada sweater; Vintage pants; Vintage Denim Lee jacket; Church's shoes; Vintage belt and ring
Philip Crangi, Jewelry Designer
Whats your favorite NYC nightlife spot?
2A its this bar on Avenue A and 2nd street. It feels like a really old bar-bar. And thats such a rare thing in town these days. Ive been going there for almost 20 years.
Who do you consider to be a great NY artist?
Sam Gordon. Hes a painter, collage artist.
Whats your first NY fashion memory?
I feel like I have so many of those moments. I remember when I was a kid I was in Patricia Field and I was in a dressing room, god knows what I was trying on at Patricia Field, and Debbie Harry was next to me and she asked me to help her unhook whatever she was trying on. And my first thought was like OMG I have to call my mom because my mom was obsessed with Debbie Harry growing up and the American Gigolo soundtrack. I think that I went to a pay phone you know it was 1995 and I was like MOM I just helped Debbie Harry out of a bustier at Patricia Field! And she was like I dont know how I feel about that...
left: Malina Joseph wears: Max Mara shirt; Celine bodysuit; Calvin Klein pants; Dries Van Noten coat; Cartier watch; Vintage rings; Olympia Le-Tan clutch
right: Sydney Wasserman wears: J.Crew sweater; Vintage Ralph Lauren pants from her grandmother; Manolo Blahnik shoes; Tiffany & Co. bracelet
Malina Joseph, Stylist
Who do you think is the most stylish New Yorker of all time?
Diana Vreeland
Best off the beaten path shopping spot?
Not too off the beaten path, but I love shopping on Barneys Mens 3rd floor for Adam Kimmel sweaters, jackets and jumpsuits. Otherwise, I do most of my shopping in Detroit at Linda Dresner for designer duds and Lost and Found Vintage for vintage goodies.
Do you have a favorite New York book?
E.B Whites Here in New York
Sydney Wasserman, Fashion & Shopping Editor, Elle.com
Do you have a favorite New York movie or book?
My favorite New York movie is Youve Got Mail, but also When Harry Met Sally and Cruel Intentions. My favorite New York book is Bonfire of the Vanities.
Do you have a favorite New York restaurant or nightlife spot?
Café Habana, Peasant, Lil Frankies, Barrio Chino are favorite restaurants. For nightlife, The Standard, but also Bemelmans bar at the Carlyle.
Whats a favorite New York shopping spot?
Narnia and New York Vintage. I love Jeffrey, I love Bergdorf, I love Mick Margo in the West Village for something smaller. I mean I like going to Kirna Zabete, mostly for the accessories.
Becka Diamond wears: Vintage shirt; Balenciaga pants; Jean-Michel Cazabat shoes; Topshop coat; Pamela Love necklace; LEclisse gloves; right hand ring Vintage Dominic Jones; left hand ring Vintage Pamela Love; Barstool, $398, Anthropologie
Becka Diamond, DJ
Who is your favorite New York musician of all time?
Well, I would probably have to start with Patti Smith and Iggy Poptheyre classics. Right now, my new favorite act coming out of NY is called Creep. Theyre two female producers and theyre collaborating with many musicians like The XX, and its being released now. I love going to see music in NY. I also like this band called Von HazeCreep just did something with them as well. But I love the classics like Blondie and I think NY is a really great place creatively, with music especially. Im obsessed with music.
Who is the most influential New York-based person in fashion right now?
I think everyone is probably going to say Alexander Wang, and he kind of does cover everybody in the high end market, and hes kind of captured that. Ive looked to my friends to see what theyre doing and I love to see people on the street walking around and seeing what people try out.
What's your favorite place to DJ in NYC?
Hmm, its so hard! Its not necessarily always the place, but who youre doing it with. And like I said, I like working with my friends. I like to do house parties though too, like loft parties.
Abigail Lorick wears: Lorick dress and jacket; Vintage vest; Prada shoes; Vintage bag from her grandmother; gifted necklace from Gina; Rolex 1920 watch; Orange and brown iridescent bangle from her mother
Abigail Lorick, Designer
Whats your secret New York shopping spot?
The Gossip Girl wardrobe closet! Project number 8 on Division Street, and A Detacher.
Favorite restaurant or nightlife venue?
I like Bacaro in the city and Walter in Brooklyn.
What NY designer or designers inspire you?
The Lake and Stars.
Jen Kao wears: Jen Kao dress, Balenciaga by Nicolas Ghesquiére shoes; Cartier ring; Pharell for Louis Vuitton bangles; Hermés bangles and chain bracelet; Cartier Love bangles
Jen Kao, Fashion Designer
Do you have a shopping spot that you really love in New York, secret or otherwise?
Im really bad now. I shop a lot. And then I do a lot of my buys, like, outside of New York A lot of cute boutiques in Dallas, Houston and L.A. There are certain things that arent climate-appropriate or demographic appropriate so they have all that stuff left on the sales rack and I just grab it up.
Do you have any nightlife spots or restaurants that you really love here?
It changes all the time. But I guess, El Morocco? Is it Morocco? Im like the worst at this! And I like that tiny Japanese restaurant and sake bar underneath Greenwich Tavern.
