50 Most Stylish New Yorkers: 2012 Edition

A rabbi, a rapper, and an NBA All-Star all walk into a bar – scratch that – a photography studio in Chelsea, and what happened after was anything but a bad joke. Typically a Mecca of models, muses and maniacs, the StyleCaster studio transformed into an unprecedented melting pot of New York’s 50 most stylish, reminding me why this city and its residents are so damn cool.
To clarify, we did not select individuals for this feature based upon whose closets were bursting with couture or collections fresh off the runway, but rather by those whose style continues to keep us inspired, surprised, and let’s be honest, a bit jealous. Our roster includes New Yorkers from various walks of life (and boroughs), running the gamut from fashionista to food trucker and rocker to reporter.
In no particular order, read on to see some of our favorite originals that collectively embody the eclectic style and flavor that is New York City.
Can’t get enough of 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers? Click here to see last year’s stylish list.
Photography by: Spencer Wohlrab
Produced & written by: Marni Golden
Art direction by: Patrick Biesemans
Hair & makeup by: Brit Cochran & Nicole Bridgeford
Theophilius London
Musician/DJ
WHAT'S YOUR MOST EMBARRASSING FASHION MOMENT/FAUX PAS?
One of my early memories is of a performance when I was about 15. I wore baggy white linen pants with a long pink t-shirt and white Jordans. Not a good look.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT LIVING IN NYC?
I love the rawness, and that you can get anything and everything at any time, 24 hours a day. Any type of medicine or the best clothes, the best food and the best women.
HOW DO YOUR JOB, LIFESTYLE, AND/OR UPBRINGING AFFECT YOUR PERSONAL STYLE?
In the best way possible. It makes people think I’m a fashion guru, but I’m not. I’m in a privileged place.
Vanna Youngstein
Styling Associate at Opening Ceremony and Freelance Fashion Designer
DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
I'm wearing a Grateful Dead long sleeve t-shirt I bought in a street fair last summer with an Opening Ceremony baby doll lace dress. It is this kind of combination of two contrasting styles that is very 'me'...a bit cheeky.
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
I have always tried to keep a bit of humor in the way I dress. My style is based on mixing two opposing looks together.
DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?
Each for their own genius: The Spice Girls, Minnie Mouse, Betty Draper, Liv and Alicia in Aerosmith's 'Crazy' video, Shirley Temple, Veronica Lodge from the Archie Comics, Queen Elizabeth I and Alabama from True Romance.
Michael Chernow
Restaurateur, Co-owner General Manager of The Meatball Shop
DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
My style is much like my personality, approachable, and comfortable with a hint of ruggedness. I am an easy going guy with a young spirit, my style emulates my energy. A good old vintage tee or a flannel and jeans is what I feel most comfortable in, I always finish up with a pair of vintage boots.
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
My inspiration for style dates back to the 50's when most close worn in the US were made in the US, American made gear is made well, and heck I support local in almost all things I do, business and pleasure.
WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS (SHOPPING, MUSIC, FOOD/DRINK, ART, ETC)?
For clothes I love the J. Crew Men’s Store, RRL store, Flying W, Eleven, and Levis. For Chowing I love Tomoe Sushi, Betto, The Meatball Shop, Caffe Vita, Motorino Pizza, Eleven Madison Park, and La Superior.
ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?
I recently bought a pair of boots from RRL for $900 - my wife almost killed me, but they made me happy.
Sharon Ainsberg
Co-Founder, SHO+COMPANY, an agency specializing in celebrity casting and integration for global brands.
DESCRIBE YOUR LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
An intersection of boy-girl, romance and rock and roll with a classic touch.
WHAT'S YOUR MOST EMBARRASSING FASHION MOMENT/FAUX PAS?
Strapless dress. A wedding. Dancing. The math. You do it.
ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?
My Céline gold platforms. Love at first sight.
Scott Campbell
Tattoo Artist and Visual Artist
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
Don't take it so seriously. Be whoever you want to be today. if it doesn't feel right, be someone else tomorrow.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT LIVING IN NYC?
The barrage of stimulus. It's intoxicating. I really love traveling, and New York is the only place in the world where you can sit still, but still feel like you're moving.
Rameet Chawla
Founder and CEO of Fueled, the purveyors of finely designed mobile apps with offices in New York, London and Chicago.
DESCRIBE YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
I think my style was best described by Pallas Erdrich when she said, “David Bowie at his most masculine, rebellious state, tempered by the classically disdainful yet romantic sensibility of an Austinian gentleman (Mr. Darcy)."
WHY IS PERSONAL STYLE IMPORTANT TO YOU?
To differentiate myself from other Indians in the city!
WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS (SHOPPING, MUSIC, FOOD/DRINK, ART, ETC)?
Tiny’s Sandwich Shop - Organic Avenue, Jack's Wife Freda, ABC Kitchen, Rhong Tiam (Express) and Marlow & Sons.
Michael Hainey
Artist/Author of forthcoming memoir, After Visiting Friends; Deputy Editor, GQ
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
Philip Larkin, Robert Lowell, Albert Camus, Johnny Carson, Dick Van Dyke and Bob Newhart.
WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS (SHOPPING, MUSIC, FOOD/DRINK, ART, ETC)?
Morandi, Minetta, Waverly Inn, Momofuku, Café Cluny and La Grenouille.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT LIVING IN NYC?
October.
WHY IS PERSONAL STYLE IMPORTANT TO YOU?
I tried impersonal style and it didn’t work so well for me.
Carmelo Anthony
NBA Basketball Player for the New York Knicks and CEO, Melo Enterprises, Inc.
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
Vintage clothing and art!
WHY IS PERSONAL STYLE IMPORTANT TO YOU?
Your look and style is more often the first impression people get of you. I'm a businessman, father and an athlete, so it’s very important that I embody these qualities through my clothing.
WHAT'S YOUR MOST EMBARRASSING FASHION MOMENT/FAUX PAS?
The purple velvet smoking jacket I wore to a game a few years back. Of course I thought it was cool then, looking back it was definitely a faux pas!
HOW DID YOUR UPBRINGING AFFECT YOUR PERSONAL STYLE?
I've certainly had my fair share of challenges growing up, but my upbringing is reflected in my style in that I am willing to take a chance.
La La Anthony
Star of VH1's Full Court Life and Co-Founder of Motive for La La Cosmetics
DESCRIBE YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
La La's stylist Jason Bolden describes her style as "Downtown chic," with an emphasis on mixing luxury items with stylish basics. Here, she wears Melo's own PRPS denim shirt paired with killer Christian Louboutin pumps.
Carlos Huber
Architect and Founder of Arquiste Parfumeur
DESCRIBE YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
I'm pretty classic. I wish I was more inventive though.
DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?
Alain Delon and that '60s and '70s Euro look.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT LIVING IN NYC?
The openness. There are no restrictions, no hierarchies, no protocols that limit your own creativity or development.
Sophia Lamar
Actor and Nightlife Personality
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
Most everybody had their style is defined by their teens. The things around you are your influences. In my case it's rock and roll, ballet, Caribbean black women and they way the adorn their heads and the chance to become drama every time I wear something spectacular.
DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?
Anna Piaggi, Grace Jones and Bjork. I love these woman for theirs individualism. Even if they wear something simple and common there always are details of individuality.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT LIVING IN NYC?
What is not to love? But I would say living in the center of the world.
Stacey Bendet
Designer/Founder of alice + olivia
DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
Girly goth in this pic, rather spur of the moment otherwise!
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
It changes day today. Sometimes it’s a three-year-old, sometimes it’s old Hollywood and sometimes it’s just a color story.
WHAT'S YOUR MOST EMBARRASSING FASHION MOMENT / FAUX PAS?
I split my pants on my first date with my husband. And when I say MY pants I mean the ones that were on my ass that I made. Double negative.
Danielle and Jodie Snyder
Designers & Co-Founders of DANNIJO
DESCRIBE YOUR LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
Danielle: I'm sort of a tomboy, but still pretty girly, so my style is usually some combination of that. Jodie: My style changes daily, but I would describe my personal style as bohemian classic. I love structured pieces mixed with color and prints and lots of accessories.
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
Danielle: Street style and movies mostly. Jodie: My style inspiration is traveling to different cities and being inspired by the culture and way women dress. I love Parisian women's style -- it's classic, chic and sexy at the same time.
WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS (SHOPPING, MUSIC, FOOD/DRINK, ART, ETC)?
Danielle: Fedora, Bowery Hotel Lounge, Jeffrey's Grocery, Blue Ribbon Sushi (on Sullivan), Manhattan Vintage Show (twice a year), Bleecker Street Records, CLIC Gallery, Bowery Ballroom. May Billy's Antiques and Props RIP.
WHAT STYLE ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE THOSE WHO FEEL INTIMIDATED OR OVERWHELMED BY THE FASHION INDUSTRY?
Jodie: Fashion is supposed to be fun and not intimidating. I think that finding unique accessories is a great way to update your look and not get overwhelmed. You can start with a classic outfit (black dress, jeans and a tee) and change the entire look with a killer shoe or necklace.
Caiden
Toddler and Frequent Shopper at caidenscloset.com
DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?
I'd totally take Kingston and Zuma Rossdale's hand-me-downs.
ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?
Pampers Cruisers Limited Edition.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT LIVING IN NYC?
I like having so many options within walking distance. (Now that I'm a fantastic walker.) And if it's too far, I can take the subway. Either way, I don't need to be stuck in a car seat like those suburbanites.
Kirk and Nate Mueller
The Brothers Mueller, Digital Dandies at Studio Mercury
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
We love looking at stylish men like Nick Wooster and Matt Repicky and we’re inspired by the work of Viktor & Rolf, Stephen Calloway, Quentin Crisp, Cecil Beaton and our years living in New England.
ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?
Ties and bow ties are our guilty pleasure. It's really hard to say no to a beautiful tie/bow tie.
WHAT STYLE ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE THOSE WHO FEEL INTIMIDATED OR OVERWHELMED BY THE FASHION INDUSTRY?
Intimidation is usually a fear of failing. With fashion, every day is an opportunity to try something new, so don't be afraid.
Fabiola Beracasa
Elle Contributing Editor, Creative Director at The Hole Gallery
DESCRIBE YOUR YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
My personal style is diverse. Dark, romantic has a very strong pull for me but I also like to express my light side.
DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?
Mostly unknown people are my style inspirations. Many times it is just someone I see on the street that has put something together in a way I have never seen or thought of. As far as more notable style inspirations go, I like Sofia Coppola, Faye Dunaway, and Florinda Bolkan. And I also really like Diane Keaton's play on masculine/feminine.
WHAT'S YOUR MOST EMBARRASSING FASHION MOMENT/FAUX PAS?
I really can't count. I've had many but I don't take them too seriously.
Abbey Drucker
Photographer
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT LIVING IN NYC?
Coming back to town and looking at the skyline on the drive into the city. Even after all of these years I get the same feeling of appreciation for living here.
HOW DO YOUR JOB AND LIFESTYLE AFFECT YOUR PERSONAL STYLE?
I usually go to photo shoots in boots. No makeup, black jeans and a tee shirt. I always end up dirty from lying in the ground, trying to get the right angle. At night, I like bright red lips and heels.
Soraya Darabi
Cofounder of Foodspotting, Digital Strategist
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
I find inspiration anywhere. Airport lounges, surprisingly, are a huge inspiration. I like taking notes on how Italian women drape their scarves, how Tanzanian women stack bangles or how L.A. dudes wear their kicks.
DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?
I have many. The seventies were my favorite decade for fashion and Diane Lane, Carly Simon, Ali McGraw, Francoise Hardy are amongst my icons of that era.
WHY IS PERSONAL STYLE IMPORTANT TO YOU?
It's important for me to feel good when I walk out the door of my apartment, more so than stylish. But personal style is about feeling good always, in anything that you wear.
Ian Bradley
Freelance Fashion Stylist
DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
I consider my style "Urban Prep." I like wearing alternative takes on preppy classics, like Petrou/Man's indigo tie-dyed plaid pants and mixing them with modern and sporty pieces, like the shearling and classic style sweatshirt.
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
I'm constantly inspired by people I see on the streets of NYC; from the way a 70 year old man is wearing a pair of pants on the Upper East Side, to the way a toddler mixed prints in TriBeCa. Inspiration is everywhere.
WHAT STYLE ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE THOSE WHO FEEL INTIMIDATED OR OVERWHELMED BY THE FASHION INDUSTRY?
Focus on classic styles with great fits; for instance a great pair of jeans, a simple sweater, and plain white oxford shirt can go a long way.
ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?
When I'm paying up to $20 for socks, l feel very indulgent, but I never regret it. I love a statement sock.
Brooke Cundiff
VP Brand Relations/Men's Fashion Director for Gilt Man and Park & Bond
DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
I think the closest I could come to describing it is Parisian elegance. I believe the best personal style comes when you follow your eye and your heart, not trends. I like to mix designer pieces — pieces that I know will endure over many years and are beautiful.
WHAT STYLE ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE THOSE WHO FEEL INTIMIDATED OR OVERWHELMED BY THE FASHION INDUSTRY?
Keep it simple and classic. Don't try and compete with the fashionistas.
HOW DO YOUR JOB, LIFESTYLE, AND/OR UPBRINGING AFFECT YOUR PERSONAL STYLE?
My father worked in wholesale his whole life in the Midwest. He was always impeccably dressed and I developed my love of clothes and dressing from him.
Nate Berkus
Interior Designer and Host of The Nate Berkus Show and brother of StyleCaster's Editorial Director
DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
Very few labels, definitely well made pieces. I’m a bit of a mutt since I have lived in so many places. My suits are made for me, which makes me look a little taller.
WHY IS PERSONAL STYLE IMPORTANT TO YOU?
I think, like how we decorate our homes, personal style tells a story about who we are and who we aspire to be.
ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?
A vintage Hermes HAC travel bag that sits on a shelf in my closet.
WHAT'S YOUR MOST EMBARRASSING FASHION MOMENT/FAUX PAS?
Um, my "Thriller" video period? Faux skateboarder? Though, truthfully, most revolve around hair products.
Simon Van Boot
Writer
DESCRIBE YOUR PERSONAL STYLE. WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS (SHOPPING, MUSIC, FOOD/DRINK, ART, ETC)?
The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Metropolitan Opera. Park Benches. The Bath. I like to dine at home, and I don't drink.
It's an improvisation on a theme.
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
Emily Dickinson said, "Nature is a haunted house. Art is a house that tries to be haunted."
WHY IS PERSONAL STYLE IMPORTANT TO YOU?
It's a chance to share myself with strangers without having to say a word.
Victoria Alexander
Executive Director, FREE Expo 2012 - A public architecture and design exposition to take place on the High Line in October 2012
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
I believe you dress to face the world. My inspiration therefore comes from each day's tasks and agenda. I like to dress the part, you could say.
ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?
I love custom anything. I just sent three of my favorite pieces to be copied in different colors to my best friend in Hong Kong. She will take it to our tailor and in three weeks voila! I have my favorite items in repeats.
WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS (SHOPPING, MUSIC, FOOD/DRINK, ART, ETC)?
This list could get long, but off the top of my head for restaurants: Cafe Gitane, Locanda Verde, Redfarm, Souen, stores: Opening Ceremony, FSC, Five Story, music: The Bowery Ballroom or anywhere a good DJ is playing i.e. Halycion, or the BlkMarket parties, and for art: Half Gallery, Gagosian, Guggenheim.
Vincent Piazza
Actor, currently playing Lucky Luciano on Boardwalk Empire, returning this fall to HBO
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
I tend to find styles for myself (in a broad sense) based on projects that I happen to be working on at a given time. That's one of the many fun parts of being an actor. You learn a lot about why people wear what they wear and sometimes it rubs off.
WHAT STYLE ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE THOSE WHO FEEL INTIMIDATED OR OVERWHELMED BY THE FASHION INDUSTRY?
I'd say to take some time to listen to yourself versus other people (like me right now) and wear what makes you feel confident. I love individuality. It frightens me to think as a society we can become homogenized by popular culture. Be yourself.
ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?
I've been buying really loud socks. What the hell?
FOR HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN NEW YORK?
My whole life. Born in Queens and made it across the river.
Andre Viana
Private Art Dealer
DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
Uniform. I'm definitely more classic, I like playing with colors and love well tailored clothes.
HOW DO YOUR JOB AND LIFESTYLE AFFECT YOUR PERSONAL STYLE?
Because I spend a lot of time with clients, I tend to be more formal.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT LIVING IN NYC?
The energy of this city.
Lara Speier
Advertising executive and creator of the blog The Store-torialist
DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
My look here is an unflattering leather pant, striped J. Crew sweater and my glasses. My outfits usually involve layers, unique family-hand-me-downs, patterns, shoulder-pads, hats and glasses.
DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?
Nan Kempner. She was regal with a capital R, and most importantly she always looked like she was having more fun than the people around her. And Jenna Lyons. I'd like to think I'm this woman's doppelganger (emphasis on I like to think). She is this incredible working-woman-mom-tall thing whose perfectly styled outfits never seem forced, she just effervesces taste and class. And she has a good and honest sense of humor.
WHAT STYLE ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE THOSE WHO FEEL INTIMIDATED OR OVERWHELMED BY THE FASHION INDUSTRY?
So for the record, the fashion industry is both intimidating and overwhelming, but to have style doesn't require you to be a part of that world at all. In fact, the further you are from that world, the better off your personal style will probably be.
John Jannuzzi
Style Collective Editor, Lucky Magazine
DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
I like to keep layered up in the city, especially since we’re currently experiencing some sort of 2012 Mayan prophecy Montauk monster global warming climate these days. Usually, I keep things very simple, lots of navy and I wear that fox pin almost every day.
DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?
It’s tough to focus on one person, but if I must, I’d have to say Jack Kerouac. His whole attitude about life was pretty casual and I like to think I take the same approach.
ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?
I just picked up a few things from Michael Bastian, which may not have been the wisest choice financially, but I’ll have that stuff forever so does it matter? No.
Ahmad Sardar-Afkhami
Architect/Landscape Architect, Sardar Design Studio
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
I like well-tailored clothes worn casually, with a little something added on from somewhere in the world, my shirts are always custom made, my socks to the knee, my jackets fitted...well-fitting clothes are like modern day armor for men (speaking metaphorically, of course).
WHAT STYLE ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE THOSE WHO FEEL INTIMIDATED OR OVERWHELMED BY THE FASHION INDUSTRY?
Oscar Wilde famously said "Fashion is a form of ugliness so intolerable that we have to alter it every six months." I wouldn’t go so far but I'd say don’t be afraid to accumulate things/looks that you like, develop a sense of what works for you, be unfashionable even if you have to forgo the skinny jean (yuck), but no excuse for sloppiness.
HOW DO YOUR JOB, LIFESTYLE, AND/OR UPBRINGING AFFECT YOUR PERSONAL STYLE?
I was raised all over the world, and then schooled in England, before coming here for college and graduate school - my base is very proper. I often wear jackets, and blazers, especially for dinner, but run that properness through a few bazaars, mountain ranges, and bumpy car rides...I don’t mind being a little crumpled, or wearing my Moroccan camel hair cape to the opera.
Christian Cota
Owner and Creative Director at Christian Cota
DESCRIBE YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
Cross cultural, fashion forward and sentimental at the same time.
HOW DO YOUR JOB, LIFESTYLE, AND/OR UPBRINGING AFFECT YOUR PERSONAL STYLE?
My grandmother had a wonderful sense of style, she was able to reflect an unspoken sense of confidence in the way she dressed. It taught me that style is powerful enough to interpret your personality without saying a word.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT LIVING IN NYC?
The authenticity.
Zachary Chick and Allison Harvard
Photographer and Artist, respectively.
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
Allison: I am inspired by music, characters/creatures, and color. Zachary: I'm nothing more than a melting pot from the past 60 years.
ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?
Allison: JanSport backpacks! I am a bit like a hermit crab. I move from purse to purse so quickly, but I can fit so many things inside of a backpack!
WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS (SHOPPING, MUSIC, FOOD/DRINK, ART, ETC)?
Zachary: Hands down favorite place in the city would be the "Red Door." You would assume it to be an abandoned building in the middle of Chelsea, but if you're lucky enough to get invited in, it's a three-floor bohemian squatter's paradise. It's like a 24/7 after hour party without the over priced Dixie cup drinks, every so often it poses as a venue and throws a concert, I highly recommend going.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT LIVING IN NYC?
Allison: I am inspired everyday to work harder.
Carlos Quirarte and Matt Kliegman
Owners of The Smile, Westway and The Jane Ballroom
DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
Matt: Rugged and casual urban explorer.
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
Carlos: My friends and our customers.
WHAT'S YOUR MOST EMBARRASSING FASHION MOMENT/FAUX PAS?
Carlos: There are way too many. Turtlenecks were a pretty bad move for me. When I bleached my hair blond also a mistake I can go on and on. Matt: Happens regularly, unfortunately - forgetting to button my fly.
WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS (SHOPPING, MUSIC, FOOD/DRINK, ART, ETC)?
Carlos: For shopping I Love Hickoree's Hardgoods in Brooklyn, the soon-to-open American Two Shot around the corner from Smile To Go on Grand and 3x1 for jeans. Matt: Opening Ceremony, Save Haven, RRL, Red Farm, Bowery Hotel Lobby, and 303 Gallery.
ELEW
Pianist
DESCRIBE YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
I like a Goth look combined with modern chic. I look for ways to explore the old with the new, and ways to explore the new with the old.
DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?
I love so many of today and yesteryear rockers and their styles. I just want to use my combination in creative ways to express my need to be vital and colorful. I like Jimi Hendrix to Chris Martin to Andre 3000 when it comes to style.
WHAT'S YOUR MOST EMBARRASSING FASHION MOMENT/FAUX PAS?
When I was just awakening to fashion as a kid and I wore a yellow taxicab checkered jacket thingy with purple slacks and white leather Spotbilt sneakers!
Blair and Reed Van Nort
The Rassle - Musicians/DJs
DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
Rock casual.
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
Chuck Berry in the 50s. Dylan in the 60s. Tom Petty in the 70s. The Clash in the 80s.
DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?
Kris Kristofferson. He pulled of that blue-collar, cosmic-cowboy thing pretty well.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT LIVING IN NYC?
The Jets, Mets and Knicks.
WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS (SHOPPING, MUSIC, FOOD/DRINK, ART, ETC)?
Piano's, Barrio Chino, Freeman's and Home Sweet Home.
Ji Baek
Owner/Founder of Rescue Beauty Lounge
DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
For me, it’s all about achieving a well-balanced irony with nonchalance. A touch of masculinity blended with femininity or a mix of soft and hard textures. Sort of tough boy meets pretty girl. I don’t favor looking too put together and too perfect.
ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?
A new iPad3, Lanvin Wedges, and that dreamy Junya jacket…
WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS (SHOPPING, MUSIC, FOOD/DRINK, ART, ETC)?
Isabel Marant, Barney’s New York, MOMA, The Met, Momofuku Noodle Bar, Parm and Eleven Madison Park— where there’s always a treat.
Miguelina Gambacinni
Creative Director at Miguelina
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
Effortless, eclectic and always inspired by places I visit.
HOW DO YOUR JOB, LIFESTYLE, AND/OR UPBRINGING AFFECT YOUR PERSONAL STYLE?
I design resort wear but live in New York so I need to travel frequently to keep myself inspired and live my brand’s lifestyle.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT LIVING IN NYC?
I love that there is always someone crazier than you in NY!
Ben Pundole
Founder/Partner, King and Grove Hotels
DESCRIBE YOUR LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
Montauk on a cold day. My personal style is a bit preppy, some vintage stuff. Don't take it too seriously.
WHAT'S YOUR MOST EMBARRASSING FASHION MOMENT/FAUX PAS?
Wearing no pants to a Louis Vuitton dinner.
WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS (SHOPPING, MUSIC, FOOD/DRINK, ART, ETC)?
Frannys, The Fat Radish, Five Leaves, Allswell, Brooklyn Flea, Hotel Delmano, Maison Premiere, Resolute parties, Trapeezing and Shark Attack Sounds!!
Bri Disylvester and Yachtz Radcliff
Fashion Copywriter at Saks Fifth Avenue and Principal, Radcliff Capital
DESCRIBE YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
Bri: I like to mix elements of classic and trendy together. The classic cut of this gown makes it dressy but the snake print gives it a slight edge. Yachtz: Classic old world style with a modern New York twist. Mercutio: I’m a gentleman and every gentleman needs a bow tie.
Genevieve Jones
Founder & Creative Director, Genevieve Jones Ltd. Fine jewelry and accessory designer.
DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
I’m wearing a vintage Chloe dress from the Lagerfeld era with a pair of Kanye West/Giuseppe Zanotti heels. My personal style is minimal maximalism - fashion forward classics.
WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS (SHOPPING, MUSIC, FOOD/DRINK, ART, ETC)?
Ressurection & Exquisite Costume for designer vintage. Balthazar for breakfast and La Esquina downstairs for a frozen margarita after work. The Smile is cool for lunch, and I love to gallery hop in Chelsea on the weekends.
WHAT STYLE ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE THOSE WHO FEEL INTIMIDATED OR OVERWHELMED BY THE FASHION INDUSTRY?
It’s just clothes.
Edward Song, Paul Lee, Stephan Park
Cofounders of Korilla Food Truck
DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
Edward: I pretend everyday is going to be like a Thursday night. Life’s one meeting after another whether it be at a café, club, restaurant, someone’s kitchen, a bathroom…I just try to be versatile throughout the day. Stephan: Kevin from Oragami hooked it up. Personal style, pick the first thing off the rack that catches your eye. Paul: Leather jacket, t-shirt, jordans, classy necklace. Staying comfortable.
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
Edward: You know that hot chick on NY1? Michelle Park is my go-to stylist. Who better than going to someone that tells you the news! Stephan: StyleCaster is the truth!
ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?
Edward: Kicks and jeans. Stephan: Sneakers, sneakers, sneakers. Paul: Jewelry I shouldn't be buying. But gold has a resale value so f*ck it.
Morgan Collett
SATURDAYS Co-Owner/CEO
DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
Above I am wearing part of our SS12 collection. A Striped Short sleeved woven and brushed twill chinos. This look was a big inspiration for our collection and what we all wanted to wear. I would describe my style as classic, consistent, and clean.
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
Raw denim, worn for ages with a white t-shirt. Perfect.
DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?
Marlon Brando, YSL and James Dean. Those dudes were sharp, intelligent, consistent, and masters of their time.
Nicole Bridgeford
Makeup Artist
DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?
Bette Davis. She is not only one of my all time favorite actresses but also my style icon. She was completely her own person and wore whatever she wanted and had fun with it.
ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?
My grandma-ish polyester shirts! So bad but so good.
HOW DO YOUR JOB, LIFESTYLE, AND/OR UPBRINGING AFFECT YOUR PERSONAL STYLE?
My job directly affects my style because I'm constantly searching for inspiration in the past and present. Old movies or books. They both influence me greatly.
Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm
Founded EMM Group, a restaurant and nightlife management company
DESCRIBE YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
Mark: I don't like to overdo it – I prefer to keep it simple and clean with a few careful details. Eugene: Comfortable, but with personality. It's how I try to keep things, from day to night.
WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS (SHOPPING, MUSIC, FOOD/DRINK, ART, ETC)?
Mark: Although I rarely escape Catch, Abe & Arthur's, Lexington Brass and SL, when I do venture out, a few favorites are Bar Pitti, Cafe Habana, Saint Ambrose, Mole and Pastis.
WHY IS PERSONAL STYLE IMPORTANT TO YOU?
Eugene: It's an extension and indication of everything you are. When you're in the business of meeting people, your style can sometimes act like a resume. It's that one-sheet that sparks people's interest.
Cobi Levy
Restaurateur, Partner at Niko
DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
I try to follow the tenets of Hardy Amies “A man should look as if he had bought his clothes with intelligence, put them on with care, and then forgotten all about them.”
DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?
Tom Ford, Alan Delon, Mick Jagger and Paul Newman All men with great style and swagger who own(ed) their looks. Men’s dress is deeply rooted in a mix of confidence, bravado balanced by soft touches.
WHAT'S YOUR MOST EMBARRASSING FASHION MOMENT/FAUX PAS?
There was a time when I thought irony should play a roll in my wardrobe, big mistake.
Dovi and Esty Scheiner
Co-Founders of SoHo Synagogue
FOR HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN NEW YORK?
We both grew up in Brooklyn. Shortly after getting married we moved to lower Manhattan.
WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS (SHOPPING, MUSIC, FOOD/DRINK, ART, ETC)?
We love all our Crosby Street neighbors. The Crosby Street Hotel, Roberto Dutesco's Wild Horses Gallery, and on Shabbos Afternoons we relax on the wooden swing at the Mondrian.
HOW DO YOUR JOB, LIFESTYLE, AND/OR UPBRINGING AFFECT YOUR PERSONAL STYLE?
Esty: When I dress I am marrying my personal style with modesty- that is always a fun challenge. Dovi: I love my Yarmulka. At the palace of Versailles a woman approached Esty and me and applauded my courage for wearing my Yarmulka proud despite an anti-Semetic climate in France. I would never have it any other way.
Hogan McLaughlin
Designer for Hogan McLaughlin and former ballet dancer
DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
An odd hybrid of past and present personal styles. I’ve settled into a pseudo Japanese-goth-grunge-Brit-punk-rock style.
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
Structure, lines, historic motifs.
DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?
Hedi Slimane, Pete Doherty, Sid Vicious, Gene Kelly, Rick Owens, Angela Chase [Claire Danes], Taylor Momsen. Why? Couldn’t say.
WHAT DO YOU LOVE MOST ABOUT LIVING IN NYC?
I love the complete lack of care given by the locals. You can walk down the street ass-naked and no one would probably give you a second glance.
Lucy McIntyre
VP Communications, André Balazs Properties
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
Currently, a mixture of 'Downton Abbey' and Emmanuelle Alt. French women in general.
ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?
Just splurged on a gorgeous Marni necklace. The Sunset Beach boutique is a dangerous place for me in the Summer.
HOW DO YOUR JOB, LIFESTYLE, AND/OR UPBRINGING AFFECT YOUR PERSONAL STYLE?
Growing up with four brothers and in London, where Top Shop was the Holy Grail, I learned not to take fashion too seriously.
Mel Debarge
DJ, Music Connoisseur, Fashion Enthusiast
DESCRIBE YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
I'd describe my style as a fusion of gentleman/pop/chic.
DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?
Rev Run circa 1985, because he was the first to combine leather jackets with Adidas Shell Tops and hats. Also, Steve McQueen because he just defines classic style.
ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?
I love women's wallets. They're so practical, and come in so many colors.
WHY IS PERSONAL STYLE IMPORTANT TO YOU?
Your personal style stays with you; it may evolve, but it's always true to yourself. Fashions fade, so I don't follow trends... style is forever.
SoHo Grand Staffers Abbey Sowick and Cat Lyster, in Mandy Coon
Soho Grand
DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?
Mandy Coon: The Marchesa Casati. She always took risks and had her own identity.
WHAT STYLE ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE THOSE WHO FEEL INTIMIDATED OR OVERWHELMED BY THE FASHION INDUSTRY?
When you wear something you're confident in, it shows. I think you can pull almost anything off if you feel good in it.
ANY FASHION GUILTY PLEASURES OR RECENT INDULGENCES?
Burberry platform creepers. I can barely walk in them but they look so amazing...
WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE LOCAL HAUNTS (SHOPPING, MUSIC, FOOD/DRINK, ART, ETC)?
Prune for food and bloody marys, Abraço for coffee, and Babycakes for amazing baked goods!
Derek Blasberg
Editor at Large, Harper's Bazaar, V and VMAN
DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
Lazy Minimalist Dandy
DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?
My father has given me some fabulous things. Well, he hasn't given them to me. I've stolen them. But still, they're great and they make me think of him.
WHY IS PERSONAL STYLE IMPORTANT TO YOU?
First impressions, darling.
WHAT'S YOUR MOST EMBARRASSING FASHION MOMENT/FAUX PAS?
Hmm, there's more than one. There was the riding boots phase. The highlights phase. The Bedazzling phase. (Don't make me go on, please.)
Mary Alice Stephenson
Style & Beauty Expert, Philanthropist and mom
DESCRIBE YOUR ABOVE LOOK AND YOUR PERSONAL STYLE:
Glamazon with an edge! I’m wearing YSL sunglasses, Zara moto jacket, an awesome Bibhu Mohapatra dress and shoes by United Nude for Bibhu Mohapatra.
DO YOU HAVE ANY STYLE ICONS? WHO AND WHY?
My style icons are people who have taken their talent and love for style, created something magnificent with that, and then used their gift to make a positive impact on people's lives. Evelyn Lauder, Ralph Lauren and Donna Karan are examples of who my heroes are because of all the good they have done with fashion to help others.
WHAT'S YOUR STYLE INSPIRATION?
Yummy Mummy!