50 Moments That Defined Reality Television

50 Moments That Defined Reality Television

Was there a time before reality television? If so, we don’t want to remember it. These moments shocked and awed us, made us laugh and cry, and will go down in history as the most iconic scenes in reality TV.
ruthie rw 50 Moments That Defined Reality Television
1. The producers break the fourth wall on “Real World: Hawaii” to stop an alcoholic cast member, Ruthie, from getting behind the wheel while she’s drunk.
kelly clarkson 50 Moments That Defined Reality Television
2. Kelly Clarkson is crowned the winner of the first season of “American Idol,” leading to her career as one of the most successful pop stars on the planet.
eva the diva 50 Moments That Defined Reality Television
3. Combative Eva “the Diva” Pigford becomes the first of many memorable competitors on “America’s Next Top Model.”
verne 50 Moments That Defined Reality Television
4. On the appropriately titled VH1 show “The Surreal Life,” petite actor Verne Troyer drunkenly urinates on the floor while riding his motor scooter.
amber gary 50 Moments That Defined Reality Television
5. “Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood attacks her boyfriend Gary on the show, and the footage leads directly to the local police investigating her home and placing her under arrest.
For 45 more amazing moments that have defined reality TV, head over to OK! Magazine now!
