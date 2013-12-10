StyleCaster
50 Best Holiday Cookies: Our Favorite Recipes



Leah Bourne
by

Nothing will put you into the holiday spirit quite like baking cookies. Whether you are in the mood to bake for you office, to make gifts for your friends, or are on the hunt for recipes for Christmas dessert, we have you covered with our 50 favorite holiday cookie recipes.
Have a favorite kind of cookie that you love to make during the holidays? Share you pick in the comments below!
Get into the holiday spirit this holiday season by baking your heart out. Behold our 50 favorite holiday cookie recipes. 

Alex's Gingerbread Cookies 

Makes 6 Dozen

Ingredients

The foundation:

1 1/2 sticks lightly salted butter, softened
1 2/3 cups sugar
1 orange, zested
The dry ingredients:
4 cups all-purpose flour, plus 1/2 cup additional for rolling, if needed
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1 tablespoon ground dry ginger
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
The wet ingredients:
2 eggs
1/2 cup dark molasses
1 lemon, juiced

Directions

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with a paddle, add the butter, sugar and orange zest and beat until smooth, 5 to 8 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, dry ginger, nutmeg, allspice, cinnamon, cloves and salt. Whisk to blend. Set aside.

In another bowl, whisk together the eggs, molasses and lemon juice.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

When the butter and sugar are integrated, lower the speed of the mixer and add the dry ingredients. Add the egg mixture and when blended, remove the bowl from the machine. Divide the cookie dough in half. Press the first half of the dough in between 2 sheets of waxed paper or plastic wrap and chill for 15 minutes. Repeat with the second half. This step will make it easier to finish rolling out the dough when it has chilled. It will also mean you only have half of the dough getting warm as you roll it.

Lightly flour a flat surface. Use a floured rolling pin to gently roll the first half of the dough about 1/2-inch thick. Lightly flour the cookie cutter(s) and cut the shapes, making as few scraps as possible. Use a metal spatula to gently transfer them, cookie by cookie, (the cookies should be similar size) to a baking sheet. Repeat with the other half of the dough and transfer them to another baking sheet. A note about crowding the tray(s): these particular cookies can spread a little. Leave room between the cookies. Better to use 3 baking sheets with fewer cookies than to crowd them on 2 trays. Bake until brown around the edges, 8 to 10 minutes.

Via Food Network

Chocolate Covered Snow Peaks

Makes 48

Ingredients

4 large egg whites, at room temperature
1 teaspoon cream of tartar
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons superfine granulated sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 cups dark chocolate chips
Special Equipment: piping bag, medium size round tip

Directions

Preheat the oven to 225 degrees F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat the egg whites on medium speed with the whisk attachment until the whites become foamy. Add the cream of tartar and turn up the speed to medium, beating until just fluffy. Add the sugar gradually, while whisking, so it incorporates into the whites slowly without collapsing them. Once all the sugar has been added, add the vanilla and increase the speed to high, whisking until the meringue is firm and glossy, 5 to 7 minutes.

Place the meringue into a piping bag with a medium-size round tip attached. Pipe 48 bite-size tear-drop-shaped meringues onto the sheets and place in the oven. Bake for 1 hour undisturbed, and then turn off the heat and leave in the oven overnight to really dry out.

Melt the chocolate over a double-boiler or in the microwave on medium power for 30 seconds. Holding each meringue by the peak, dip the bases in chocolate so the bottom half of the meringue is coated. Let any excess chocolate drip off before placing on a baking sheet lined with wax paper. Allow to set at room temperature; do not put in the fridge. Once set, store in an airtight container.

Via Tyler Florence

Paradise Macaroons

Makes 3 1/2 Dozen

Ingredients

2 (7 to 8-ounce) packages sweetened shredded coconut
2 ounces sweetened condensed milk
Pinch kosher salt
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
4 large egg whites at room temperature
5 ounces granulated sugar
12 ounces semisweet chocolate chips
1 ounce vegetable shortening
2 ounces finely chopped dry-roasted macadamia nuts

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F.

Combine the coconut with the sweetened condensed milk, salt and vanilla in a medium mixing bowl.

In the bowl of a stand mixer with a whisk attachment, beat the egg whites on medium speed until foamy. Gradually add the sugar and continue to whip the whites until medium peaks form, 6 to 7 minutes.

Gently fold the egg whites into the coconut mixture. Scoop tablespoon-sized mounds onto a parchment-lined half sheet pan and bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Immediately transfer the parchment with the macaroons to a cooling rack. Cool completely before topping.

Fill a 4-quart pot with enough water to come 2 inches up the side, set over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Combine the chocolate chips and shortening in a small metal or glass mixing bowl and set over the simmering pot. Stir occasionally until melted, then remove from the heat.

Dip the cooled cookies in the chocolate mixture, sprinkle with the chopped macadamia nuts and place on parchment paper to set, about 30 minutes.

Via Alton Brown

3-in-1 Sugar Cookies

Makes 4 Dozen

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon fine salt
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
3/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup confectioners' sugar
2 large egg yolks
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
Coarse sugar, aka sanding or crystallized sugar
Icing as desired

Directions

Whisk the flour, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl.

Beat the butter and both sugars in another medium bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 30 seconds. Add the egg yolks, vanilla and orange zest mixing until fully incorporated. Slowly add the flour mixture, and continue beating until the dough comes together, stopping and scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed.

For rolled cookies: Roll about a tablespoon of dough by hand into a ball. Dip 1 side of the balls into some coarse sugar and place them sugar-side-up on an ungreased baking sheet, leaving about 1-inch between cookies.

For sliced cookies: Divide dough in half, roll by hand into 2-inch-wide logs, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours.

Cut the logs into 1/4-inch-thick cookies and place them on ungreased baking sheets, leaving about 1-inch between cookies.

For cutout cookies: Divide dough in half, pat into disks, wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, at least 2 hours.

Roll dough between lightly floured parchment, or waxed paper, until about 1/3-inch thick. Transfer sheets to a baking sheet and refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes. Cut into desired shape using a cookie cutter, place them on ungreased baking sheets, leaving about 1-inch between cookies. (Gather the dough scraps together, pat into a disk, chill and reroll.)

Refrigerate cookies while preheating the oven to 375 degrees F, for at least 30 minutes.

Bake the cookies, until the bottoms are golden, about 10 to 15 minutes depending on shape. Cool on sheets until firm enough to transfer to a rack to cool. Decorate as desired and serve.

Via Food Network

Hazelnut-Chocolate Linzer Cookies

Makes 25

Ingredients

1 cup toasted hazelnuts
2 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon table salt
2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, at room temperature, cut into pieces
3/4 cups packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 large egg yolks, at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons grated orange zest
1/2 cup chocolate-hazelnut spread (recommended: Nutella)

Directions

Add the nuts to the bowl of a food processor, fitted with a blade, and pulse until finely ground (it should be powdery and not a paste), about 15 pulses. Set aside. Whisk together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl until evenly combined and set aside.

Put the butter and sugars in the bowl of a stand mixer, fitted with a paddle attachment, and mix on medium speed until creamy and light, about 2 to 3 minutes. Turn off the mixer, scrape down sides of the bowl, and add egg yolks and vanilla. Mix until well incorporated.

Mix in the orange zest, ground hazelnut powder, and the flour mixture until just incorporated. Divide the dough into 2 even pieces, pat each into a thin disk, enclose in plastic wrap, and let rest in refrigerator at least 1 hour and up to 12 hours.

When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and arrange racks in the upper and lower third of the oven. Remove the dough from the refrigerator and let sit at room temperature until pliable enough to roll. Roll out half of the dough on a piece of lightly floured parchment or waxed paper to 1/4-inch thickness. Using a 2-inch round cookie or biscuit cutter, cut out rounds of dough. Using a 3/4-inch round cookie cutter, cut out the center of half of rounds to make rings. Transfer rounds and rings to the freezer to set up for 5 minutes before continuing. Gather the dough scraps and chill.

Transfer the chilled cookies to parchment lined baking sheets, leaving at least 1-inch between each cookie. Bake 2 sheets of cookies at a time until the undersides are golden, switching sheets halfway through, about 12 to 15 minutes total. Cool 5 minutes on sheets then remove to awire rack to cool completely. Repeat until all dough is used.

To assemble cookies, spread 1 teaspoon of the chocolate-spread on the bottom of each solid round cookie, then top with a ring-shaped cookie.

Via Aida Mollenkamp

Oatmeal Cream Cheese Butterscotch Bars

Makes 36

Ingredients

2 sticks unsalted butter, at room temperature, cut into pea-sized pieces, plus more for pan
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 cups old fashioned rolled oats
3/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 (11-ounce) bag butterscotch chips
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature
1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
1 lemon, zested and juiced
1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Drape a 9 by 13-inch pan with overlapping pieces of aluminum foil, creating handles for easy removal. Butter the paper, and reserve.

In a food processor add the flour, oats and brown sugar and pulse to combine. Add the 2 sticks of butter, the cinnamon and the butterscotch chips. Pulse, pulse, pulse until the mixture forms clumps when pressed between your fingers. Transfer the mixture to a large bowl. Press half of the mixture into the bottom of the prepared pan in an even layer, reserve the other half. Bake in the preheated oven just until slightly golden and set, about 12 to 15 minutes. Remove from the oven and cool completely.

Beat together the cream cheese, condensed milk, lemon zest and juice and vanilla in an electric stand mixer fitted with a paddle, or with an electric hand mixer until no lumps of cream cheese remain. Spread evenly over the baked and cooled oatmeal mixture. Sprinkle the remaining half of the oatmeal mixture over the cream cheese. Bake until the top is golden, about 40 minutes.

Cool and chill before cutting. Run a knife around the edge of the pan, and using the foil handles, transfer the bars to a cutting board. Cut into 2-inch squares with a sharp knife and serve.

Via Anne Burrell

Speculoos Buttons

Makes 90

Ingredients

Cookies:

2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature
1/2 cup (packed) light brown sugar
1/4 cup sugar
2 tablespoons mild-flavored (light) molasses
1 large egg, room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 large egg white
Sanding or other decorative sugar

Glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar, sifted
Sprinkles, colored sanding sugar, or dragées (optional)

Directions

Cookies: Whisk first 6 ingredients in a medium bowl; set aside. Using an electric mixer at medium speed, beat butter in a medium bowl until smooth, about 2 minutes. Add both sugars and molasses; continue to beat until mixture is smooth and creamy, about 3 minutes. Beat in egg and vanilla; mix for 2 minutes. Reduce speed to low; add dry ingredients and mix to blend well.
Scrape dough from bowl and divide into thirds. Using your palms, roll each piece of dough into an 8-inch log. Wrap logs tightly in plastic or parchment paper and freeze for at least 3 hours. (For neater edges, remove logs from freezer after 1 hour and roll on counter.) DO AHEAD: Dough can be made up to 2 months ahead. Keep frozen.
Arrange racks in top and bottom thirds of oven; preheat to 375°. Line 3 baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.
Whisk egg white in a small bowl to loosen; lightly brush all over 1 log. Sprinkle with (or roll in) sanding sugar. Using a long, slender knife, slice off a sliver of dough from each end of log to make ends flat. Cut log into 1/4 inch-thick rounds. Transfer to 1 baking sheet, spacing 1/2 inch apart; place in freezer while you cut the next log. (The cookies hold their shape better if you bake when dough is cold.) Repeat with remaining dough. Bake 2 sheets of cookies, rotating the sheets from top to bottom and front to back after 6 minutes, until tops are golden brown and centers are almost firm, 11-13 minutes. Transfer cookies to wire racks and let cool. Repeat with third sheet of cookies. DO AHEAD: Cookies can be baked 2 days ahead. Store airtight at room temperature.

Glaze: Mix powdered sugar and 7 teaspoons cold water in a large mixing bowl (glaze will be very thick). Spoon about 1/2 teaspoons glaze onto each button (alternatively, fill a resealable plastic bag with glaze and cut a small hole in 1 corner; pipe glaze in an even circle around edges of cookies, then fill). Decorate with sprinkles, colored sugar, or dragées, if desired. Let stand on rack at room temperature for at least 30 minutes for glaze to set. 

Via Dorie Greenspan/Bon Appetit

Rosemary Butter Cookies

Makes 5 Dozen

Ingredients

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
1 egg white, beaten
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
2 1/2 cups sifted all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
3/4 teaspoon coarse salt
1/2 cup fine sanding sugar

Directions

Put butter and granulated sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment; mix on medium speed until pale and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Mix in whole egg and vanilla. Reduce speed to low. Add flour, rosemary, and salt, and mix until combined.

Halve dough; shape each half into a log. Place each log on a 12-by-16-inch sheet of parchment. Roll in parchment to 1 1/2 inches in diameter, pressing a ruler along edge of parchment at each turn to narrow log. Transfer to paper-towel tubes to hold shape, and freeze until firm, about 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 375. Brush each log with egg white; roll in sanding sugar. Cut into 1/4-inch-thick rounds. Space 1 inch apart on baking sheets lined with parchment. Bake until edges are golden, 18 to 20 minutes. Let cool on sheets on wire racks.

Via Martha Stewart

Moroccan Almond Macaroons 

Ingredients

1 lb almonds, blanched and peeled
8 oz powdered sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
2 eggs
1 tablespoon butter, softened
1 teaspoon vanilla
Zest from 1 lemon
Vegetable oil for greasing pans (or parchment paper)
Orange flower water
Powdered sugar

Directions

Pass the almonds through a meat grinder twice to make a moist almond paste. Set aside.

Beat the eggs with the powdered sugar for several minutes, or until the mixture turns white. Add the almond paste, baking powder, butter, vanilla and lemon zest, and mix well by hand to form a stiff dough.

Keeping your hands moistened with orange flower water, begin shaping the dough into one-inch balls. Flatten the balls slightly, and decorate by pressing the tops of the cookie into powdered sugar.

Place the cookies on oiled baking pans (or line your baking sheets with parchment paper), and bake in a preheated 350°F (175°C) for about 15 minutes, or until golden. Do not overbake. The cookie should have a slightly crispy crust and a chewy interior.

Coat the hot cookies with additional powdered sugar and transfer to racks to cool.

Via About.com

Chai Latte Cookies

Makes Between 30 To 40

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 lb. unsalted butter, softened
1/2 cup sugar + extra for rolling
1/2 cup instant chai latte powder
1 egg
2 tsp. vanilla
Recipe for Spiced Frosting
Powdered Sugar for dusting

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Baking your baking sheets with parchment paper.

Cream the butter, sugar, and instant chai together until fluffy. Add the vanilla and egg, mix well. In a bowl, mix the flour, baking powder and salt. Slowly add it to the sugar mixture until beaten smooth.

Add 1/4 cup of sugar to a small bowl. Roll tiny 1/2 inch balls of dough and place them in the sugar. Roll them around to coat and move them to a baking sheet, about an inch apart.

Using the bottom of a glass, press the dough balls until they are slightly flattened out, but not thin.

Bake for approximately 8 minutes.

Once cooled, pipe a small mound of spiced frosting onto half of the cookies (bottom-side-up). Top each cookie with another cookie. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Via A Spicy Perspective

Chocolate Fire Cookies

Makes 40

Ingredients

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature
3/4 cup light brown sugar
2 eggs
3 cups whole wheat pastry flour
2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 cup skim milk
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground cayenne or hot pepper seasoning
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/3 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Directions

Preheat the oven to 375F. Using an electric mixer or stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter with the brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, beating until the yellow and creamy.

Stir in the flour, cocoa powder, milk, baking soda, salt, pepper, cayenne and cinnamon. Mix just until there are no dry spots left in the dough. Fold in the chocolate chips.
Roll rounded tablespoonfuls of dough into balls and space 1 1/2″ apart on a greased cookie sheet. Press down lightly with the palm of your hand to flatten the balls into 1/4″-thick disks.
Bake at 375F for 10-13 minutes, or until the tops of the cookies feel slightly firm and springy. Allow the cookies to rest on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely.

Via Savvy Eats

Chocolate Fudge S'mores

Makes 20

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, at room temperature
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 egg yolk
3/4 cup all purpose flour
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 mini chocolate chips
1/2 batch of marshmallow frosting
1/4 cup graham cracker crumbs, or more if desired

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Sift flour, cocoa powder and salt into a bowl and set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, beat butter and sugars until fluffy (scraping the bowl when needed), for about 3-4 minutes. Add in egg yolk and vanilla, and beat for another 1-2 minutes until combined. With the mixer on low speed, stir in the flour mixture and gradually increase the speed for the dough to come together, again scraping down the sides to combine. One batter has come together, fold in chocolate chips.

Roll into balls that are about 1 inch in diameter and set on a baking sheet 2 inches apart. Bake for 5 minutes, then remove from oven and gently press your thumb into the center of each cookie, creating a dent. Place the cookies back in the oven and bake for 5-6 more minutes. Remove and let cool completely.

One cool, use a spoon or butter knife and add 1-2 teaspoons of frosting into the cookies. Top with a hefty sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs. Store in an air-tight container.

Via How Sweet Eats

Pecan Snowballs

Ingredients

1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
3 Tablespoons sugar
1 1/2 teaspoon vanilla 
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup chopped pecans
1 cup flour
Powdered sugar to coat the snowballs after baking

Directions

Cream sugar, salt, butter. Add vanilla, then flour and nuts. Chill for 2 hours.

Form small balls, about 1 inch diameter

Place balls on cookie sheet and bake in 250 degree oven until light brown on bottoms, for 40-50 minutes.

Roll them in powdered sugar as soon as they are cool enough to handle. Then, roll them again after they've cooled more. Then, roll them again when completely cool. 

Via Bake At 350

Grandma's Spritz Cookies

Ingredients

500 grams of flour (plus about 2 tbsp extra)     
5 egg yolks or 3 eggs     
the juice and grated rind of 1/2 lemon     
250 grams of unsalted butter     
250 grams of sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F, and line a baking sheet with parchment or a silicone baking liner. In the bowl of a stand mixer or a large bowl, beat the butter until creamy, and then add sugar, eggs, lemon juice and rind and continue beating.  Gradually add the flour to the mix, and if it seems too sticky, add an additional 2 tbsp flour. When it is the right consistency, the dough will stick to your fingers a bit, but when you slice through it with a spatula it should hold its shape. Or, you can just put a bit into the press and test it, you can always beat in more flour if you need to.    

To press out the cookies, fill a cookie press with the dough and press the cookies onto the parchment-lined cookie sheet. Sprinkle them with a bit of colored sugar before baking. Bake cookies for about 8-9 minutes at 375 degrees F. The bottoms will be evenly light to medium brown. Cool the cookies completely on a cooling rack, and then store in an airtight container.

Via Cilantropist

Rugelach

Makes 4 Dozen

Ingredients

2 sticks (1 cup) unsalted butter, room temperature 
8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
3/4 cup granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon plus a pinch of salt
1 large whole egg, plus
3 large egg yolks
2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 1/4 cups (4 ounces) walnut halves or pieces
Pinch of ground cinnamon
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons (12 ounces) apricot jelly, melted
2 cups currants, raisins or other dried fruit, or mini chocolate chips
Fine sanding sugar (or granulated sugar), for sprinkling

Directions

In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and cream cheese on medium speed until light and fluffy, 3 to 4 minutes, scraping down the sides of the bowl. Add ½ cup granulated sugar and ¼ teaspoon salt; beat until combined and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the egg yolks, one at a time, beating to combine after each. With the mixer on low speed, beat in flour to combine. Mix in vanilla.

Turn out the dough onto a lightly floured work surface. Divide into three equal pieces, and shape into flattened disks; wrap each in plastic. Refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F, with racks in the upper and lower thirds. Line three baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside. In food processor, pulse together the walnuts, remaining ¼ cup granulated sugar, the cinnamon, and pinch of salt until finely ground; set aside. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out one disk of dough into a 10-inch round about ¼ inch thick. Brush the top evenly with melted jelly. Sprinkle with a third of the walnut mixture and a third of the currants. Using the rolling pin, gently roll over the round to press the filling into the dough.

Using a pizza cutter or sharp knife, cut the round into 16 equal wedges. Beginning with the outside edge of each wedge, roll up to enclose filling. Place about 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheets. Repeat with remaining dough and filling ingredients. Lightly beat the whole egg; brush over tops, and sprinkle with sanding sugar.

Bake two sheets, rotating halfway through, until the cookies are golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Repeat with remaining baking sheet. Rugelach can be kept in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days.

Via Brown Eyed Baker

Nutmeg Maple Butter Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup maple syrup 
1 large egg yolk
3 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg or 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 1/4 teaspoon flaky salt or 1 teaspoon table salt

Directions

Using an electric mixer, beat butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. With mixer running, add yolk and slowly drizzle in maple syrup. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, nutmeg and salt. Add to butter mixture and mix until just combined. The dough will be in loose clumps. Gather them together into a tight packet with a large piece of plastic wrap and chill dough for at least two hours (and up to four days) until firm.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F and line a few baking sheets with parchment paper. On a floured counter, roll dough to 1/8-inch thickness and cut into desired shapes.

Arrange cookies on baking sheets and bake for 8 to 11 minutes each, or until lightly golden at the edges. Transfer to racks to cool.

Via Smitten Kitchen

Snowflake Cookies

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, room temperature
1 cup granulated sugar
1 large egg
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Assorted candies, sprinkles, or colored sugars, for decorating (optional)

Directions

In large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and salt. With an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg and vanilla. With mixer on low, gradually add flour mixture; beat until combined. Divide dough in half; flatten into disks. Wrap each in plastic; freeze until firm, at least 20 minutes, or place in a resealable plastic bag, and freeze up to 3 months (thaw in refrigerator overnight).

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line baking sheets with parchment. Remove one dough disk; let stand 5 to 10 minutes. Roll out 1/8 inch thick between two sheets of floured parchment, dusting dough with flour as needed. Cut shapes with cookie cutters. Using a spatula, transfer to prepared baking sheets. (If dough gets soft, chill 10 minutes.) Reroll scraps; cut shapes. Repeat with remaining dough.

Bake, rotating halfway through, until edges are golden, 10 to 18 minutes (depending on size). Cool completely on wire racks. 

Via Lulus Sweet Secrets

Chewy Molasses-Spice Cookies

Makes 36

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour (spooned and leveled)
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cups sugar
3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened
1 large egg
1/4 cup molasses

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. In a shallow bowl, place 1/2 cup sugar; set aside.

With an electric mixer, beat butter and remaining cup of sugar until combined. Beat in egg and then molasses until combined. Reduce speed to low; gradually mix in dry ingredients, just until a dough forms.

Pinch off and roll dough into balls, each equal to 1 tablespoon. Roll balls in reserved sugar to coat.

Arrange balls on baking sheets, about 3 inches apart. Bake, one sheet at a time, until edges of cookies are just firm, 10 to 15 minutes (cookies can be baked two sheets at a time, but they will not crackle uniformly). Cool 1 minute on baking sheets; transfer to racks to cool completely.

Via Martha Stewart

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies

Makes 40

Ingredients

2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
1 1/4teaspoons baking soda
2 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature
1 cup packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons light corn syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 large egg
1 cup white chocolate chips
1 cup dried cranberries

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 F. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper and set aside.

In a small bowl, combine flour, salt and baking soda and stir to combine. Set aside.

Combine butter, both sugars, corn syrup and vanilla in a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer. Beat on medium speed until combined and fluffy, about two minutes. Add egg and beat to combine. With the mixer on low, slowly add in flour mixture. Turn off mixer and fold in white chocolate chips and cranberries.

Drop dough in rounded tablespoonfuls onto prepared baking sheets, with about two inches between each cookie. Bake for 11-14 minutes, until lightly browned. Remove from oven and let cool on baking sheets for five minutes, then remove to wire racks to cool completely.

Via Baked In

Sunny Day Snowman Cookies

Makes 24

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups sugar
1 cup butter, softened
1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar
2 eggs
2 teaspoons cream of tartar
2 teaspoons vanilla
3 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon  salt
6 ounces vanilla-flavored candy coating (almond bark)
24 marshmallows
Decorator candies, as desired

Directions

Heat oven to 375 degrees F. 

Beat sugar, butter and brown sugar in bowl at medium speed until well mixed. Add eggs, cream of tartar and vanilla, beating until well mixed. Add flour, baking soda and salt, beating at low speed until well mixed.

Shape dough into 24 balls. Place 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets.

Bake 10-12 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool 1 minute on cookie sheet; remove to cooling rack. Cool completely.

Melt candy coating according to package directions. 

Make 1 snowman at a time, spreading 1 tablespoon melted candy coating in center of cookie to resemble melting snow. Place marshmallow onto cookie for head. Decorate as desired, adding face, scarf, buttons, arms, etc., using candy coating to attach, if necessary. Repeat with remaining cookies and decorations. Reheat candy coating, if necessary.

Via Land of Lakes

Holiday Snickerdoodles

Makes 72

Ingredients

2 tablespoons red sugar
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
2 tablespoons green sugar
1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 cup shortening
1/2 cup butter or margarine, softened
2 eggs
2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons cream of tartar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions

Heat oven to 400 degrees F. In small bowl, mix red sugar and 1 1/2 teaspoons of the cinnamon; set aside. In another small bowl, mix green sugar and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon; set aside.

In large bowl, beat sugar, shortening, butter and eggs with electric mixer on medium speed, or mix with spoon. Stir in flour, cream of tartar, baking soda and salt.

Shape dough into 3/4-inch balls. Roll in sugar-cinnamon mixtures. Place about 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until centers are almost set. Cool 1 minute; remove from cookie sheet to wire rack. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.

Via Betty Crocker

Greek Almond Crescents

Makes 40

Ingredients

200g butter, softened 
125g (1 cup) icing sugar, sifted 
1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest 
1 egg 
1 egg yolk 
1 tablespoon brandy 
375g (2 1/2 cups) plain flour 
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder 
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 
155g (1 cup) toasted alomonds, finely chopped (I used coarse almond meal)

Directions

Preheat oven to 315 degrees F. Line 2 large baking trays with non-stick baking paper.
 
Use an electric mixer to beat the butter, sugar and orange zest in a large bowl until pale and creamy. Add egg, egg yolk, brandy and cinnamon. Beat until well combined.
 
Add sifted flour and baking powder. Using a wooden spoon, mix well. Shape tablespoons of mixture into crescents and place on trays leaving 5cm gaps between them to allow for spreading.
 
Bake in the pre-heated oven for 15 to 20 minutes until golden, swapping trays back to front after about 10 minutes to enable even cooking. Remove from oven at the end of the cooking time. Cool on trays for 5 minutes before gently transferring them to a wire rack. While still warm, dust heavily with icing sugar.

Via Cook Republic

Santa's Shortbread Cookies

Makes 30 to 40

Ingredients

1 1/4 c. self-rising flour
1 stick (8 tbsp.) unsalted butter
1/3 c. sugar
1/2 tsp. vanilla
1 c. confectioners sugar for dusting

Directions

Preheat your oven to 325 F. Line 1 or 2 cookie trays with parchment paper. Place the butter, sugar and vanilla into a food processor fitted with a metal blade. Process until light and fluffy. You can also use a stand or hand held mixer for this.

Sift the flour into the food processor. Run the machine until the dough comes together. It should be a little crumbly and soft, but not too sticky. Tip the dough out onto a work surface, and bring the dough together to form a ball.

Flatten the dough into a disk and cover in plastic wrap. Chill for 30 minutes or overnight.

Roll the dough to about 1/4 inch thick. Do this between 2 pieces of floured parchment paper. Floured plastic wrap will work too. To keep them from sticking, dip the cookie cutters in flour and press into the dough. If the dough begins to soften, place it back into the fridge to chill, and then start again.

Using an offset spatula or butter knife, transfer the cookies onto a parchment lined cookie sheet. Place in the freezer for at least 5 minutes prior to baking. This will help to keep its shape before going into the oven.
Bake for about 20 minutes (check at 15 minutes) or until lightly golden. Rotate the pans halfway through cooking to promote even browning.

Remove from the oven and cool for 5 minutes on the tray. Transfer to a wire rack.

When the cookies are completely cool, dust with powdered sugar.

Via The Clever Carrot

Red Velvet Cookies

Makes 18

Ingredients

1 cup powdered sugar
1 teaspoon cornstarch
6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled
1 box red velvet cake mix, 18.25 ounces
2 eggs, beaten, large

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. In a shallow bowl, mix together powdered sugar and cornstarch with a fork or small whisk. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl, combine butter, cake mix, and eggs by hand using a sturdy spoon. When combined, roll into balls about 1-inch in diameter. Roll balls in powdered sugar mixture and transfer to a baking sheet, about 12 per sheet.

Bake for 10-11 minutes or until set. Cool for 1-2 minutes on baking sheet before moving to a  cooking rack. Store in airtight container.

Via Food Fanatic

Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate Cookie

Makes 16 to 18

Ingredients

1/2 c unsalted butter, softened
1/2 c and 2 tbsp sugar
1/2 c Ghirardelli chocolate caramel hot chocolate mix
1 large egg
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
1 3/4 c All-purpose Flour
1 1/2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
1 c Ghirardelli milk chocolate chips
10 caramels
Sea salt

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Allow butter to come to room temperature. Beat on medium speed for a couple minutes until soft.

Combine butter with sugar and hot chocolate mix and beat on medium speed until well creamed together.

Add egg and vanilla. Mix into butter and sugar until egg is well beaten.

In a separate bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt. Slowly add into batter and beat on medium low speed until well combined, dough will start to form. Add chocolate chips and mix to incorporate.

Spoon out two tablespoons of dough, and roll in your hands to flatten slightly and place onto a cookie sheet. Bake for 12-15 minutes until lightly golden brown. Allow to cool for several minute before transferring to a wire rack.

Once cookies are cooled, unwrap caramels and microwave for 30 seconds until melted. Stir well and drizzle caramel on top of cookies, sprinkle with sea salt.

Via Beyond Frosting

Flourless Fluffernutter Thumprint Cookies

Makes 2 1/2 Dozen

Ingredients

1/2 c sugar
1/2 c dark brown sugar
1 t baking soda
1 c natural peanut butter
1 egg
1 t vanilla
About 60 mini marshmallows (three per cookie)

Directions

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Using a fork, mix together the sugar, brown sugar, and baking soda in a bowl. With a hand mixer or stand mixer, beat in the peanut butter until cream. Add the egg and vanilla and mix thoroughly. Form balls using about 1 tablespoon of dough, place on the cookie sheet and flatten slightly with you hand.

Bake for 8 minutes, remove from oven, and make an indentation in each cookie with your thumb. Place three marshmallows in the indentation on each cookie and return to the oven for 2-3 minutes, or until lightly browned and set. Cool on the baking sheet for several minutes before transferring to a rack to cool completely.

Via Cupcakes and Kale Chips

Double Chocolate Ginger Crinkle Cookies

Makes 2 Dozen

Ingredients

16.5 oz dark chocolate cake mix
2 eggs
1/2 cup applesauce
1-1/4 teaspoons ground ginger
1 cup miniature chocolate chips
Powdered sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Stir together all ingredients except for powdered sugar in large mixing bowl.

Using cookie scoop, drop dough into bowl of powdered sugar and roll to coat.

Place on ungreased cookie sheet and bake 10-12 minutes, or until set. Let cool on pan 1-2 minutes before removing to wire rack to cool completely.

Via Melanie Makes

Holiday Cake Mix Cookies

Makes 2 Dozen

Ingredients

1 box white/vanilla cake mix 15.25 oz.
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
2 eggs
1/2 cup canola oil
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup mini M&M's candy

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl mix together the cake mix and baking powder, set aside. In a small bowl whisk together the eggs, oil, and vanilla. Add mixture to the cake mix, beat with an electric mixer until well blended. Add M&M's (reserve small amount to put in the tops to make them pretty) stir in with a wooden spoon.

Roll in to 1 inch balls and place them 2 inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Use reserved M&M's to press randomly into tops of cookie balls for decoration. Bake 9 minutes. Cool on the baking sheet for 2 to 3 minutes, then transfer to wire rack.

Via Parent Pretty

Candy Cane Biscotti

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter softened (1 stick)
1/2 cup sugar
3 eggs
2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
2/3 cup finely crushed peppermint candy canes

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Cream the butter and sugar in a large bowl. If it’s hard to soften the butter, boil a cup of water and leave it in the microwave along with the butter. The steam will help soften the butter without melting it. Then, add the eggs and continue beating until everything is well mixed. Reduce the speed to low and add the flour/baking powder. Finally, stir in crushed candy canes.

At this point, you should have a somewhat wet batter. If it is too wet (as in the dough sticks to your hand and there’s no way to shape it), add some more flour. Lightly flour a baking sheet and shape the biscotti into a long loaf. The recipe suggests 9×1 1/2-inch logs, but if you that that is too small just shape it into one large loaf. You’ll get bigger biscotti this way.

Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until tops are cracked and ends just start to turn light brown. Be sure to line the baking sheet with parchment paper to prevent the wet dough from sticking. Remove from oven; reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees F. Cool logs 10 minutes on cookie sheet.

Carefully remove logs to cutting surface. Cut into 1/2-inch slices with sharp serrated knife. Arrange pieces on same cookie sheet, cut-side down. Continue baking for 12 to 14 minutes, turning once, or until cookies are lightly browned and crisp on both sides. Remove to wire cooling rack; cool completely.

Via Savory Bites

No Bake Elivs Bars

Makes 16

Ingredients

For the Crust:

1.5 cup whole almonds
2 tablespoons coconut oil
2 tablespoons coconut nectar syrup
1 tablespoon almond butter or peanut butter
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
pinch of fine grain sea salt, to taste

For Bottom Layer:

2 medium ripe bananas, peeled
1/4 cup coconut oil, softened slightly
2 tablespoons almond butter or peanut butter
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
pinch of fine grain sea salt, to taste

For Chocolate Drizzle:

3 tablespoons mini dark chocolate chips
1/2 tablespoon coconut oil

Directions

Line an 8-inch square pan with two pieces of parchment paper, one going each way.

For the crust: Add the almonds into a food processor and process until a fine crumb forms, slightly larger than sand. Now add in the rest of the crust ingredients and process until the mixture comes together, scraping the side of the bowl as needed. The mixture should be a slightly tacky and should stick together when pressed with your fingers. If it's not, add a very small splash of water and process again for a few seconds. Dump the crust mixture into the prepared pan. Smooth out evenly and then press down firmly and evenly into the pan. You can lightly wet your fingers if the crust sticks to them. Use a pastry roller to roll it very smooth, compacting it as much as possible. Place in freezer while you prepare the middle layer.

Middle layer: Give the processor bowl a quick rinse. Add all the middle layer ingredients into the processor and process until smooth. Remove the crust from the freezer and pour the middle layer on top. Smooth out. Return to the freezer for at least 1-1.5 hours to set, until the middle layer is very firm to the touch.

Chocolate drizzle: When the middle layer is completely solid, prepare the topping. In a small pot heat the chocolate and coconut oil on the lowest heat, stirring to combine. When half of the chips have melted, remove the pot from the heat and stir until completely melted. Remove the bars from the freezer. Lift slab out of the pan and slice into squares. Spread out the squares on a plate lined with parchment paper. Drizzle on the melted chocolate and return bars to the freezer until the chocolate is firm and the bars are solid.

Via Oh She Glows

Cherry Cheesecake Cookies

Makes 2 Dozen

Ingredients

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
2 1/2 sticks butter, softened
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
2 cans (20-ounce) cherry pie filling

Directions

Combine the flour, baking powder and salt in a bowl. In another bowl with an electric mixer, beat cream cheese, butter and sugar until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Add eggs and vanilla and mix until incorporated. Reduce speed to low and add the flour mixture and mix until just combined. Refrigerate dough until firm, at least 30 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or silpat liners. Place graham cracker crumbs in a shallow dish.

Roll the dough into 1 1/2-inch balls, then roll the balls in graham cracker crumbs. Place balls 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Using a tablespoon measure, make an indentation in the center of each ball. Place 3 cherries in the dimple. Bake until golden brown around the edges, 12 to 14 minutes. Cool for five minutes on the sheet and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Via Mels Kitchen

Peanut Butter Spelt Cookies

Makes 2 Dozen

Ingredients

2 cups spelt flour
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp sea salt
1 cup natural peanut butter
1/3 cup tahini
1/2 cup maple syrup
1/3 cup olive oil
1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Directions

Set the oven to 350 degrees F. Mix 1 1/2 cups of the spelt flour, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, combine peanut butter, tahini, maple syrup, olive oil, and vanilla. Stir until combined. Pour the peanut butter mixture over the flour mixture and fold them together until combined, try not to over work the dough. If it is too loose, you can add some more flour to it. Drop by heaping tablespoonfuls onto parchment-lined baking sheets. Press down on each one gently with the back of a fork. It’s a loose batter. Bake for 10-12 minutes, don’t over bake or they will be dry. Let them cool for  few minutes and transfer to a cooling rack.

Via Green Kitchen Stories

Salted Dark Chocolate Truffle Cookies

Make 24 to 30

Ingredients

6 tablespoons unsalted butter
4 ounces bittersweet (mine was 60%) chocolate, chopped
2 cups dark chocolate chips
3 large eggs
3/4 cup granulated sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons dark chocolate/dutch process cocoa powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
Coarse sea salt for sprinkling
If desired: additional melted chocolate for dipping and chocolate sprinkles for coating

Directions

In a large bowl, melt butter, bittersweet chocolate and 1 cup of chocolate chips. Set aside and let cool completely.

In a small bowl, combine flour, cocoa powder, salt and baking powder. Set aside.

In the bowl of your electric mixer, add sugar and eggs, beating on high until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add in vanilla extract and melted chocolate/butter, beating for another 1-2 minutes until combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and the whisk or beater attachment, then remove it and stir in the dry ingredients with a large spatula until thoroughly dispersed by just combined. Fold in remaining chocolate chips. Cover the cover with plastic wrap and place in the fridge for 4 hours.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Place parchment paper on an ungreased baking sheet. Wet your hands with water then begin to roll the dough into 1-inch balls, placing them about 2 inches apart. Do this quickly and if you are doing the cookies in batches, refrigerate the dough in between rounds. Sprinkle a bit of salt on top of each dough ball, then bake for 9-10 minutes. Remove, sprinkle a tiny bit of salt again, and let cool for at least 10 minutes on the baking sheet. The should be completely cool before removing them! Once removed, place on wax or parchment paper to cool completely. Once totally cooled, if desired you can dip half of each cookie in melted chocolate then cover in sprinkles.

Via How Sweet Eats

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes 4 Dozen

Ingredients

1 cup butter, room temperature
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
2 large eggs
2 tbsp milk
2 tsp vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp salt
2 1/2 cups oats (rolled or “quick,” but not “instant”)
2 cups chocolate chips (about 12-oz.)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a large bowl, cream together the butter and the sugars until mixture is light in color. Beat in the eggs one at a time, followed by the milk and the vanilla extract.

In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Either by hand or with the mixer on low speed, gradually beat the flour in to the sugar mixture until just incorporated.

Stir in the oats and chocolate chips by hand. Drop 1-inch balls of dough onto the cookie sheet, placing about 1 1/2 inches apart so they have room to spread. Bake at 350F for 10-13 minutes, until golden brown at the edges and light golden at the center.

Cool on baking sheet for at least 1-2 minutes before transfering to a wire rack to cool completely.

Via Betsy Life

Turtle Cookies

Makes 30

Ingredients

Cookie:

1 c. all-purpose flour
1/3 c. cocoa powder
1/4 tsp. salt
8 T. (1 stick) butter, softened
2/3 c. sugar
1 large egg, separated, plus 1 additional egg white
2 T. milk
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 1/4 c. pecans, finely chopped

Caramel Filling:

14 soft caramel candies
3 T. heavy cream

Directions

Combine flour, cocoa, and salt; set aside. With electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add egg yolk, milk, and vanilla; mix until incorporated. Reduce speed to low and add flour mixture until just combined. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, 1 hour.

Whisk egg whites in a bowl until frothy. Place chopped pecans in another bowl. Roll chilled dough into 1-inch balls, dip in egg whites, and then roll in pecans. Place balls about 2 inches apart on a baking sheet. Using a 1/2 teaspoon measuring spoon, make an indentation in the center of each dough ball.

Bake at 350 degrees until set, about 12 minutes.

To prepare the caramel filling microwave caramels and cream together in a small bowl, stirring occasionally, until smooth, about 1 to 2 minutes.

Once cookies are removed from the oven, gently re-press the indentations. Fill each indentation with about 1/2 teaspoon of the caramel mixture. Cool on the pan for 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Via The Kitchen Is My Playground

Holiday Checkerboard Cookies

Makes 8 Dozen

Ingredients

2 c. butter (4 sticks), softened
1 c. Sugar
1 t. + 1 t. vanilla
1/2 t. salt
5 c. all-purpose flour
1 large egg
Red and green food coloring
Sanding sugar

Directions

In an electric mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream butter and sugar until well blended. Add vanilla extract and salt. With the mixer on low, gradually add flour, scraping down the sides of the bowl.

Turn dough out onto a clean work surface; it will be loose and crumbly. Knead dough together. Divide dough into 4 parts. Color 1 part green by drizzling a bit of the green color into the middle and knead until well blended.  Add more color until you achieve the desired color. Repeat process with the red color with another 4th of the dough. Leave the 2 other parts white.

Place each part (4 parts total) of the kneaded dough between two sheets of plastic wrap. Using a rolling pin, shape dough into 7-inch squares, about 3/8 inch thick. Using a sharp knife and a ruler, slice each square into nine, ¾ inches-wide strips.

Whisk together the egg and 1 tablespoon water. Cover work surface with plastic wrap. Place three strips of dough on plastic, alternating white and red for the first set, to create a checkerboard effect. Brush tops and in between the strips with the egg wash. Gently press strips together. Repeat, forming second and third layers, alternating colors to create a checkerboard effect. Wrap assembled log in plastic. Repeat process with green for second log. Refrigerate 30 minutes, or freeze 15 minutes. 

If you have extra dough continue repeating the process until all dough is used. 

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with a parchment paper. Slice each log into ¼ inch thick slices; placing on baking sheet. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle with sanding sugar. Bake until done, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove baking sheet from oven, and let cookies cool 2 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack to cool completely.

Via Authentic Suburban Gourmet

Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes 24

Ingredients

1 pouch sugar cookie mix
1/2 cup butter, softened
1/2 teaspoon mint extract
1 egg
Green food color
1 cup creme de menthe baking chips
1 cup dark chocolate chips

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. In large bowl, stir in cookie mix, butter, extract, food color and egg until soft dough forms.

Stir in creme de menthe baking chips and chocolate chips.

Using a small cookie scoop, drop dough 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake 8-10 minutes or until set. Coll 3 minutes; remove from cookie sheet to wire rack. Cool completely before storing tightly covered at room temperature.

Via Tidy Mom

Mexican Chocolate Earthquake Cookies

Makes 3 Dozen

Ingredients

8 ounces of bittersweet chocolate (68% or higher), broken into small pieces
4 ounces good quality Mexican Chocolate , broken into small pieces
4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter
1/4 cup black coffee
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon cayenne powder
1 teaspoon chipotle chile powder (any chile powder will be just fine)
1 cup plus 2 tablespoons almond meal
2/3 cup all purpose flour
3/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 eggs
1/2 cup granulated sugar
sugar coating:
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2/3 cup powdered sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. In a double boiler over medium heat melt chocolates and butter together until smooth. Stir in coffee, cinnamon, cayenne, and chile powder and stir until fully incorporated. Set aside and allow chocolate mixture to cool slightly.

While chocolate mixture melts, combine almond meal, flour, baking powder, and salt into a mixing bowl and whisk together. Set aside. Place the eggs and sugar into a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment or in a mixing bowl with a hand mixer and mix until the mixture has thickened and become a pale yellow color, 5 to 6 minutes.

With the motor running, begin pouring the chocolate mixture into the egg mixture, in a slow and steady stream (to prevent curdling) until fully incorporated.

Scrape down the sides of the bowl and add the flour mixture until fully incorporated. Pour the batter into a clean bowl and cover with plastic wrap (at this point the mixture will be loose).

Allow mixture to chill for at least 3 hours before using.

Once mixture has chilled, use a cookie scooper to scoop out 1 tablespoon sized balls.

Quickly roll them in the granulated sugar, followed by the powdered sugar until fully covered and place the on a parchment lined baking sheet about 1 1/2 inches apart, the cookies will spread (Tip: try to handle the “cookie dough” as little as possible and with cold hands, as they have a similar consistency to ganache and will melt in your hands quickly). 

Bake for 14 to 16 minutes or until the cookies have spread, leaving a fun “earthquake” effect on the tops of the cookies. Allow the cookies to cool for about 10 minutes before serving. They should be slightly crisp on the outside and soft and chewy on the inside.

Via Spoon Fork Bacon

Cranberry-Pistachio Christmas Biscotti

Makes 36

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
1 tsp baking powder
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 cup white chocolate chips
1/2 cup shelled pistachios, roughly chopped
1/2 cup dried cranberries
1/4cup finely chopped candied peel
3 eggs
1 tbsp heavy cream
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tbsp water
1 egg white
1 tablespoon sugar

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F, and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. Stir until evenly combined. Add the white chocolate chips, pistachios, cranberries and candied peel, and stir to distribute evenly throughout the flour mixture.

In a small bowl, beat eggs, cream and vanilla extract until frothy. Pour into the dry ingredients and combine until you have a loose, crumbly dough. Turn out onto a clean surface and, using your hands, knead lightly until you have a soft, cohesive dough.

Divide dough into two halves. Shape each half into a 9″ long log, and place on the prepared baking sheet, leaving 6″ between the two logs. Gently flatten each log to about 1″ thick.

In a small bowl, whisk together water and egg white. Brush over the rolls, and top with a sprinkling of sugar.

Bake the biscotti in preheated oven for 25-30 minutes, or until just barely browned. Remove from oven and set aside. Reduce oven temperature to 325 degrees F.

Once biscotti are cool enough to handle, cut into ¾” thick diagonal slices using a serrated knife (you should have around 36 slices). Arrange the slices on the baking sheet, cut side up, and return to the oven to bake for 15 minutes or until crisp and lightly toasted.

Set the biscotti on a wire rack to cool completely, then pack in an airtight container. If stored in a cool dry spot, these cookies can keep for several weeks, though they’ll probaby get gobbled up much faster than that.

Via Crumb Blog

Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies

Makes 5 Dozen

Ingredients

2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, finely chopped
2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
8 ounces (2 sticks) salted butter, at room temperature
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar
2 large eggs, separated, at room temperature
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 cups finely chopped pecans
Cocoa powder for dusting (optional)
8 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped
2 teaspoons vegetable oil

Directions

For the cookies: Position the oven racks in the top third and center of the oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line 2 large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats. Melt the chocolate in a small bowl set over (but not touching) a pan of simmering water or in a microwave-safe medium bowl on medium (50% power), stirring at 30-second intervals. Stir until melted and smooth. Remove from the heat and let stand, stirring occasionally, until tepid but still fluid.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. In a large bowl, beat the butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar with an electric mixer set on high speed until combined, about 1 minute. Beat in the egg yolks, 1 at a time, followed by the melted chocolate and the vanilla. With the mixer on low speed, mix in the flour mixture just until combined. (You can cover and refrigerate the dough for up to 24 hours. Return to room temperature before continuing). 

Using a heaping teaspoonful (or more) for each cookie, roll the dough into marble-sized balls and place them on a platter. (Your yield will vary depending on the size of the cookies). 

Beat the egg whites in a small bowl until foamy. Place the pecans on a plate. One at a time, dip each dough ball in the whites, allowing any excess to drip off. Then roll the dough in the pecans and space the dough balls 1 1/2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheets. Using the end of a wooden spoon, press an indentation into the center of each cookie.

Bake, rotating the positions of the sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through baking, until the edges of the cookies look set, about 10 minutes. Remove the baking sheets from the oven, and, using the end of the wooden spoon, reform the center indentation in each cookie. Return to the oven and continue baking until the edges of the cookies are crisp, 5 to 10 minutes more, depending on their size. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheets for 5 minutes. Transfer to wire cooling racks and let cool completely. Repeat with the remaining dough balls.

For the filling: Melt the chocolate and oil in a small bowl set over (but not touching) a pan of simmering water or in a microwave-safe medium bowl on medium (50% power), stirring at 30-second intervals. Stir until melted and smooth. Using a teaspoon, fill the indentations on each cookie with some of the chocolate mixture. Let stand until the chocolate sets (or, if you’re the impatient sort, you can refrigerate them to speed things up).

Via Leite's Culinaria

Christmas Light Cookies

Makes 28

Ingredients

1 package sugar cookie mix
2 tablespoons all purpose flour
1/3 cup butter, softened
1 large egg
Red and green food coloring
1/2 cup chocolate frosting
56 royal icing candy eyes (1/2 inch)

Directions

In a mixing bowl, stir together the sugar cookie mix and the flour. Add the butter and mix to combine. Crack the egg, pour the egg into the bowl and mix until a soft dough forms, saving the egg shell for later. Pinch off about 1/4 cup of the dough. Set it aside. Divide the remaining dough in half.

Color one half of the dough red and the other half green, using the food coloring. Scoop out 14 tablespoonfuls of the red dough and 14 of the green dough. Roll into balls then shape into Christmas lights (like teardrops). Set on parchment paper lined baking sheets.

Divide the remaining uncolored dough into 28 small pieces. Roll the pieces into balls then into short tubes. Use the tiny amount of egg white that is still inside the egg shell as glue. Use a pastry brush or your finger to brush a bit of egg white one end of each tube of dough and press them onto the wider ends of the colored light bulb shaped dough. Refrigerate the light bulbs for 30 minutes.

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees F. Bake cookies, one tray at a time, for 10-12 minutes. Allow to cool completely.

Decorate your Christmas Light Cookies by filling a disposable pastry bag or a zip top bag with the chocolate frosting. Snip off the end of the bag and pipe a small dot of frosting onto the back of each candy eye. Press the eyes onto your light bulbs. Pipe on silly smiles. Pipe grooves onto the base of each light bulb.

Via Tablespoon

Persimmon Scones

Ingredients

1 cup almond flour
1/3 cup coconut flour
1/3 cup coconut sugar
1 tbsp psyllium husk powder
3/4 tsp baking soda
1/2 cup coconut oil, liquified
2 tbsp water
1/8 to 1/4 tsp vanilla liquid stevia

Directions

Whisk to combine. Mix with electric mixer.

Lightly grease your sheet or use unbleached parchment paper.

Use an ice cream sized scoop (the kind for getting large scoops of ice cream) or use your hands to make 5 scoops.

Press each ball down to flatten some. Using the back of your scoop (or a soup ladle if you don't have the scooper) make a well for the persimmon to sit in.

For the persimmons: Remove the tops. Your persimmons should be so soft that it comes off very easily. Slice the persimmon in half and then slice each half into two or three sections. With the flesh side up, use your finger to hold down the skin and run your knife between the skin and the flesh to remove the skin. If you see any seeds, remove them.

Fill each well with persimmon that has been skinned.

Bake at 375 degrees F for about 15 minutes or until they are nicely browned.

Cool them on the sheet.

Via The Spunky Coconut

Peppermint Bark Cookies

Ingredients

1 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for surface
1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
5 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened
3/4 cup sugar
1 large egg
1 large egg yolk
3/4 teaspoon pure peppermint extract
8 large candy canes, crushed
2 pounds white chocolate, coarsely chopped

Directions

In a large bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder and salt.

In a mixer, beat together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg, followed by the egg yolk, beating well between each one. Beat in the peppermint extract and then mix in the flour mixture just until combined.

Divide dough in half and wrap each portion in plastic wrap. Refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.

Roll out each disk to about 1/8 inch thick and using a 2 inch circle cutter, cut out the shapes from the dough. Place on a parchment lined cookie sheet and then freeze for 15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Cook the cookies for 12 minutes and remove from oven and let cool.

Melt the white chocolate over a double boiler until smooth. Using a fork, dip each cookie in the chocolate, flipping to cover. Let the cookie drip and then scrape the bottom along the edge of the pan. Place the cookie back on the parchment paper and sprinkle with peppermint candy pieces. Repeat with the remaining cookies.

Via Thyme In Our Kitchen

Matchstick Cookies

Makes 320 

Ingredients

For Cookies:
390g All Purpose Flour
1/2 tsp Salt
1 tsp Baking Soda
224g (1 cup or 2 sticks) Unsalted Butter, at room temperature
200g (1 cup) Sugar
2 large Eggs
2 tsp Vanilla Extract or Vanilla Paste
For Icing:
200g (1 cup) Icing Sugar
1 tbsp Light Corn Syrup
1 tbsp Milk, and more as necessary
Food Coloring

Directions

For Cookies: In a bowl, sift together the flour, salt and baking soda. In the bowl of your electric mixer, beat butter and sugar on low until pale and creamy, about 3 minutes. Add eggs and vanilla extract and continue beating on low until well combined. With the mixer running, slowly add the flour mixture and mix until the dough looks well incorporated. Divide the dough into two portions and wrap them individually with plastic wrap. Flatten the dough into a disc shape and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 1 day.

Remove one disc from the refrigerator and place on a lightly-floured surface. Roll the dough out to ¼ inch (1 cm) thickness evenly, adding a little more flour as necessary to prevent the dough from sticking.
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

Cut the dough into matchsticks around 5cm long and .5 cm width and place them on a parchment lined baking sheet, leaving some room in between each matchstick as they spread a little when baking. Re-roll the leftover dough and cut out as many matchsticks as much as possible. Repeat with the second disc of dough. Once you have filled a baking sheet, place the cookies in the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes to prevent the cookies from spreading too much when they are baked.

Bake the cookies for 8-10 minutes, keeping a close eye on them as they can quickly burn. For cookies with a little crunch, try 8-10 minutes. They’re ready when the bottom and edges brown slightly. For cookies that are softer and chewier, check them at around 6-8 minutes and take them out as soon as there’s any sign of browning at the bottom edges of the cookies. Leave them on the baking sheet to cool for 5 minutes before removing them onto a flat plate or cooling rack to cool completely.

For Icing: Sift icing sugar into a bowl. Add corn syrup and milk and stir until thoroughly combined. Add food coloring until you reach the colour you like. I think I had to use about 1-2 tsp of red in mine. Add more milk (1 tsp at a time) to loosen up the mixture and stir until you reach a consistency of thick but dip-able icing.

When the cookies are completely cooled, take each cookie and dip one end into the icing so they look like matchsticks. Place them on parchment or wax paper for icing to set. After 15-20 minutes when the icing is kind of set (you’ll see that some of the icing has spread out, that’s normal), take each cookie and loosen it up from the parchment or wax paper to remove the cookie from the excess icing and place them on a clean sheet of parchment or wax paper and refrigerate to set completely.

Via Cook. Snap. Savour.

Lemon-Pistachio Wreaths

Makes 4 Dozen

Ingredients

1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface
3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon cornstarch
1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, softened
1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
2 large egg yolks, room temperature
5 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest, plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar
1 1/2 cups shelled unsalted pistachios, toasted and coarsely chopped

Directions

Whisk flour, cornstarch, baking powder, and salt in a medium bowl. Put butter and granulated sugar into the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix on medium-high speed until pale and fluffy. Mix in yolks, lemon zest, and vanilla. Reduce speed to low, and gradually mix in flour mixture. Shape into a disk; wrap in plastic. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Transfer dough to a lightly floured work surface. Roll out to a generous 1/8 inch thick. Using a 2 1/2-inch round fluted cutter, cut out wreaths. Reroll scraps, and cut out. Cut out centers of wreaths using a 7/8-inch round cutter. Space 2 inches apart on baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Refrigerate until firm, about 15 minutes. Bake until just golden, about 12 minutes. Let cool completely on wire racks.

Stir together confectioners' sugar and lemon juice in a small bowl. Dip surface of each cookie in icing, and sprinkle with pistachios. Let set on wire racks.

Via Martha Stewart

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bites

Makes 12

Ingredients

Dry:

2 cups coconut flour
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp nutmeg
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp baking powder
½ tsp salt

Wet:

1 cup palm shortening
1 cup pure maple syrup
1 cup pumpkin puree
6 eggs
1 tsp vanilla

Mix-Ins:

10-oz bag Enjoy Life Chocolate Chips
Optional: 1 cup chopped walnuts

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In a stand mixer, cream together wet ingredients. The palm shortening will not completely bind, which is normal.
Sift together dry ingredients in a separate bowl.

Using ½ cup at a time, add dry ingredients to the wet batter and continue mixing. The batter will turn very dense.

Once all of the flour mixture is combined into the wet batter, add in the chocolate chips. If adding walnuts, add them in here.

Spoon batter onto a greased cookie sheet and bake for 15 minutes.

Via Freerange Human

Brown Butter Snickerdoodles

Makes 20 

Ingredients

2-½ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 teaspoons cream of tartar
½ teaspoons cinnamon
¼ teaspoons salt
2 sticks unsalted butter
1-¼ cup dark brown sugar
½ cups granulated sugar
1 egg
1 egg yolk
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoon plain Greek yogurt
¼ cups granulated sugar
2 teaspoons Cinnamon

Directions

Whisk together the flour, baking soda, cream of tartar, cinnamon, and salt in a bowl and set aside. NOTE: Make sure your baking soda and cream of tartar are fresh!
Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. The butter will begin to foam. Make sure you whisk consistently during this process. After a couple of minutes, the butter will begin to brown on the bottom of the saucepan; continue to whisk and remove from heat as soon as the butter begins to brown and give off a nutty aroma. Immediately transfer the butter to a bowl to prevent burning. Set aside to cool for a few minutes.

With an electric mixer, mix the butter and sugars until thoroughly blended. Beat in the egg, yolk, vanilla, and yogurt until combined. Add the dry ingredients slowly and beat on low speed just until combined.
Chill your dough in the refrigerator (important!) until the dough is cold about 30-60 minutes, or place in freezer for about 20 minutes if you are super eager, although I cannot promise the same results if you do this.

Fridge is always best! If you desire a puffier cookie, keep the dough in the fridge overnight. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Once dough is chilled, measure about 2 tablespoons of dough and roll into balls. Meanwhile, mix the rolling mixture ingredients in a bowl. Roll balls in the cinnamon-sugar rolling mixture. Place dough balls on cookie sheet, 2 inches apart. If you desire a thinner cookie, flatten the tops of the cookies a tiny bit (very tiny) with your hand.

Bake the cookies 8-11 minutes or until the edges of the cookies begin to turn golden brown. They will look a bit underdone in the middle but will continue to cook once out of the oven. Bake longer if you like crispier cookies. Cool the cookies on the sheets at least 2 minutes. Remove the cooled cookies from the baking sheets after a few minutes and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Via Tasty Kitchen

Chocolate and Ginger Holiday Chia Seed Cookies

Makes 10

Ingredients

1 tablespoon chia seeds
3 tablespoons almond milk
1 cup rolled oats (gluten free if you are gluten sensitive)
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup natural cane sugar
1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 tablespoons maple syrup
4 tablespoons coconut oil at room temperature
75g dark chocolate, chopped or chips
2 tablespoons candied ginger, thinly chopped

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Combine the chia seeds and the almond milk in a small bowl and set aside for at least 10 minutes.

Blend the oats in a food processor until you have a coarse flour. Add in the baking soda, baking powder, sugar and salt and pulse just to mix. Next add the ginger, vanilla, maple syrup, coconut oil and chia seed mixture and pulse until the dough forms a ball. Remove from the food processor and place between two sheets of parchment paper so you can easily roll it out without sticking (you could also place the dough in the fridge wrapped tightly in plastic wrap up to 24 hours). Roll the dough with a rolling pin until you have a rectangular shape about 1/2 inch think. Using a cookie cutter or the rim of a glass, cut out circles or any other shape and place on a parchment lined baking sheet.

Bake in the oven for about 18-20 minutes until the cookies have puffed up a bit in middle and are  slightly brown on top. 

Remove from the oven and let cool on a rack. Once the cookies have cooled completely, melt the chocolate in a double boiler over simmering water. Be careful not to let the bottom of the pot touch the water or the chocolate won't melt nicely, and stir often. Alternatively, you could melt the chocolate in the microwave at 20 second intervals, stirring well in between.

Dip the cooled cookies in the melted chocolate, about half way, and decorate with a few pieced of candied ginger.

Let the chocolate harden (you can speed this up by placing in the fridge) and store the cookies in an air tight container or keep them in the freezer until they are ready to be enjoyed!

Via Happy Hearted Kitchen

Shortbread Sugar Cookies

Makes One 9 x 13 Pan

Ingredients 

1 1/8 cup sugar
4 sticks of butter (1 lbs.)
2 ½ cups flour
½ cup cornstarch
Pinch of salt

Optional:
Several tablespoon of crystallized ginger nibs (can be ordered from The Spice House)
Zest of one lemon or orange

Directions

Preheat oven 250 degrees F. Line a 9x13 baking pan with parchment.

Cream together 1-cup sugar and all butter. Once creamed together nicely, slowly add the flour, then the cornstarch and salt.

If adding, mix in ginger, lemon or orange zest. This recipe is best when you make it your own. Add the candied ginger, the lemon, orange zest or whatever additive you think might be delicious. Feel free to experiment. You probably can’t go wrong.

Pat it into baking pan.

Bake for 1 ½ hours at 250°.

Remove shortbread from the oven, but do not turn the oven off.

Cut into small bite size pieces, cutting down the middle then cutting across into section. Sprinkle cookies lightly with remaining sugar, until they are evenly coated.

Turn the oven off. Place pan back in oven for 1 hour.

Remove from oven and allow shortbread to cool, in pan, for 10-20 minutes. The cookies will be very fragile when they first come out of the oven and will easily fall apart if handled. Once cooled, they can be enjoyed and stored in an airtight container or are easily frozen and saved for a later date.

Via This Grand Adventure

White Chocolate Dipped Gingersnaps

Makes 4 Dozen

Ingredients

5/8 cup sugar
1/2 cup vegetable oil
5/8 eggs
1/4 cup molasses
1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 1/4 teaspoons baking soda
1/3 tablespoon ground ginger
5/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/3 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup sugar
2 (3 1/2 ounce) packages white chocolate chips
1/8 cup shortening

Directions

In a medium bowl, mix the 2 cups of sugar and oil. Add the eggs one at a time mixing after each. Stir in the molasses.

In a small bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, ginger, cinnamon, and salt. Slowly add t the wet mixture and stir well.

Shape the dough into 3/4 inch balls and roll them in the 1/2 cup of sugar. Place the balls 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets.

Bake at 350 degrees F for 10-12 minutes, or until the cookie springs back when lightly touched.

Cool completely on wire racks.

Melt the white chocolate chips with the shortening in a small pan over low heat. Dip half of each cookie into the mixture, shaking off the extra drops.

Place on waxed paper to harden.

Via Food.com

