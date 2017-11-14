StyleCaster
Gifts Under $50 to Give That Don’t Suck

Photo: Josh Dickinson/STYLECASTER

Even those who are thrilled at the sight of snowfall, get a rush of excitement at the dulcet tones of Bing Crosby, and start working on their Pinterest board of gifts in, like, September—who, in short, LOVE the holidays—have to admit: they get very expensive, very quickly. Between flying across country to visit friends and family, doling out bottles of wine to party hosts, and shopping for gifts for everyone from your ultra-picky boss to your “no-really-I-don’t-want-anything” dad, the end of the year can take a toll on anyone’s bank account, no matter what it is you might be celebrating.

MORE: Urban Decay Unveils Epic ‘Naked 4Some’ Holiday Vault

So, in the interest of helping you safeguard your bank account against total annihilation, we hunted down 50 gifts we’d actually want to give (and, yes, receive) this season, all vetted and approved by our editors. Need something super-chic to give your friend who’s cooking is as much about the Instagrams as it is about the food? Pigment’s gold measuring cups are so pretty they’ll never want to put them away. Stressed over what to get your work wife for your office Secret Santa? Matching pins from Strange Women Society should have just the right degree of coven vibes.

MORE: Rihanna Revealed Fenty Beauty’s New Holiday Collection, and We’re Stoked

To kick off our holiday gift guides this season (click the banner above for more!), you’ll find gifts starting at just $10 in the gallery below—all of which we were pretttty tempted to steal from set, so you know they’re good.

Originally published November 2016. Updated November 2017.

Halston Mugs Grey, $35 at The Citizenry

Areaware Drink Rocks, $35 at Need Supply Co.

Babaton Concentric Square, $11.99 at Artizia

Diptyque 34 Bazar Collection Feu De Bois Mini-Candle, $32 at Diptyque

Photo: Josh Dickinson/STYLECASTER

La Nuit Long Large Gusset Pouch, $25.50 at Odeme

Sparking Champagne Bottle, $25 at S'well

Dalla Thickening Conditioner, $25 at R+C0

Catchall, $40 at Odeme

Cork + Brass Print Stand, $25 at Artifact Uprising

Square Print Set, from $8 at Artifact Uprising

Photo: Josh Dickinson/STYLECASTER

Hex Incense Burner, $32 each at Cofield

Jasmine Compass Bracelet, $45 at The Brave Collection

Medium Universe Bowl, $32 at IVY IVY IVY

Keys To The Crib Keytag, $15 at Various Keytags

Aromatherapy Oil Home Kit, $49 for five at Hello Crisp

Strange Women Society Initiation Pin, $10 at Strange Women Society

Yaya Choker, $50 at Jenny Bird

Photo: Josh Dickinson/STYLECASTER

“Pick Me Up Book” by Adam J. Kurtz, $10.20 at Amazon

Gonna Be Fine Pin, $0.01 with book purchase at Adam JK Gift Shop

#1 Gift Set Six-Vial Salt Sampler, $30 at Jacobsen Salt Co.

Zhuu Bill Cunningham Tote, $32 at Shopbop

Photo: Josh Dickinson/STYLECASTER

Matchbox Set, $14 at Nest Fragrances

Colectivo 1050° Bartola Water Jug, $48 at Minzuu

Carhartt WIP Acrylic Watch Hat, $28 at Need Supply Co.

Tea No. 1 The Moon, $42 at Blackbird

Musk Eau de Toilette Spray, $42.50 at Kiehl’s

Photo: Josh Dickinson/STYLECASTER

Rifle Paper Co. 2018 Planner, $34 at Shopbop

Silk Sleep Mask in Pink, $45 at Slip

Beauty Dust Sachet Box, $35 at Moon Juice

Hello Gorgeous Wrapped Gift, $43 for box at Lush

Dark Like Me Nail Lacquer, $18 at Smith & Cult

Middle Kingdom Beauty Mini Vase $18 at Minzuu

Photo: Josh Dickinson/STYLECASTER

Kazumba Timbale à Thé Tea Cup, $25 at Tictail

Anna Gleeson Body Art Print, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Large Universe Bowl, $48; at IVY IVY IVY

Medium Universe Bowl, $40; at IVY IVY IVY

Small Universe Bowl, $32; at IVY IVY IVY 

Smudgeofpaint Lea Wall Clock, $30; at Society6

Photo: Josh Dickinson/STYLECASTER

Caroline Z. Hurley Block-Printed Cork Trivet And Coasters Set, $47 at Of A Kind

Gold Measuring Cups, $47 at Pigment

Sandalwood Candle, $38 at Izola

She Said Yeah Lacquer, $18 at Smith & Cult

Stone Earrings, $24 at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Josh Dickinson/STYLECASTER
