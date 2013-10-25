The 50 Best Food Trucks In America

From the best shrimp scampi served out of a truck in Hawaii, to the perfect burger served out of a truck in Durham, North Carolina, some of the best food around these days isn’t coming out of Michelin starred kitchens, it is coming out of food trucks.
We’ve scoured the country for our favorites, so you’ll know exactly where to find the best food offerings no matter where you are in the country.
Have a favorite food truck that we missed? Share your favorite in the comments below.
Basil Thyme, Washington, D.C.
Who knew that you could get some of the best and most inventive Italian food out of a truck?
Ideal Order: The ravioli that is made in-house isn't to be missed.
Where To Find It: Follow the truck's Twitter feed for location information.
Bernie's Burger Bus, Houston
Classic American cuisine is catered out of this yellow school bus that has been made into a food truck. Burgers here have fitting names like "The Principal," "Homeroom," and "Recess." These burgers are made with gourmet beef, the fries are hand cut, buns are baked daily, and the condiments are homemade. All of which helps to explain how Bernie and his Burger Bus have won numerous awards for the best food truck and burgers in Houston.
Ideal Order: Their "Detention" burger features two bacon grilled cheese sandwiches used as the bun to hold two beef patties with "all the fixings." If you are able to devour the whole sandwich you get the honor of being on their "Detention" list.
Where To Find It: Follow this food truck's stops on Twitter (@BerniesBurgers).
Big Gay Ice Cream, New York City
First of all, the truck is painted with a giant unicorn and a rainbow ice cream cone to attract attention and its concoctions have names like "Bea Arthur" and "The Mermaid." When you get a cone that says the ice cream has been "infused" with chocolate or caramel the decadent sauces are literally injected into the ice cream. The Big Gay Ice Cream truck really takes things to a whole other level. Seriously, you can't go wrong with ice cream infused with goodness.
Ideal Order: The famous Salty Pimp features soft serve vanilla ice cream on a cone dipped in chocolate, sprinkled with sea salt, and infused with caramel.
Where To Find It: The truck is usally located on Broadway and 17th Street in New York City. They also have brick and mortar shops in the East and West Village.
Photo:
Donny Tsang
The Chairman Truck, San Francisco
Inspired by Asian street food, this truck uses secret recipes from the Little Red Cookbook. We especially love that the truck wad designed by Taiwanese-American visual artist James Jean.
Ideal Order: Coca-cola braised pork sounds a little bit strange, but it isn't to be missed.
Where To FInd It: Visit the truck's website for location information.
Chef Shack, Minneapolis
Globetrotting, accomplished chefs Carrie Summer and Lisa Carlson have brought street food flair to the Twin Cities at least during May through October (remember those difficult Minnesota winters). Summer and Carlson serve seasonal fare from local family farms, which they describe as "ranch rustic country French" cooking. However, Chef Shack has a wide-ranging menu from burgers and hot dogs to pulled pork tacos and thai curries.
Ideal Order: Customers have been know to wait over an hour for their signature Indian-spiced organic mini-donuts and watermelon gezpacho.
Where To Find It: This Minneapolis based food truck stops at the Fulton Farmer's Market and Mill City Farmers Market every Saturday, and on Sunday stops at the Kingfield Farmer's Market.
The Cinnamon Snail, New Jersey and New York City
The Cinnamon Snail is one of the few food trucks that only offers vegan and certified kosher foods on the East Coast. It has become one of the most popular trucks in the region and was even voted Mobile Cuisine Magazine's America's favorite vegetarian food truck in 2012 and 2013. Don't let the title or description deter you; they have a full and varied menu offering breakfast items from pancakes to burritos, and a generous list of sandwiches, burgers, and beverages. The pastries are some of the most popular items, especially their organic vegan donuts and their namesake, the Cinnamon Snail. Whether you're a vegan, vegetarian, carnivore, or something else, the food here is delicious.
Ideal Order: The Maple Mustard Tempeh Sandwich, served with kale, onions, tomatos and garlic aioli is a must try. And don't forget a Vanilla Bourbon Crème Brûlée Donut for dessert!
Where To Find It: They mostly hang around the streets of Hoboken, New Jersey, but they have been making more frequent trips to New York City recently. The best way to find out their exact location is by following the them on Facebook or on their Twitter feed @VeganLunchTruck.
Clover Food Lab, Boston
This fast food chain and food truck was started by a MIT material science graduate and a Harvard MBA, so yes, some serious smartie pants are involved in this operation. They are known for their vegetarian and organic fare.
Ideal Order: Clover Food Lab's BLT sanwich, which uses soy bacon, has been cited as the best BLT sandwich by the mayor of Boston.
Where To Find It: The truck is located in various locations in Boston. Head to its website for location and hours.
Coolhaus, Multiple Locations Around the Country
Founders Natasha Case and Freya Estreller have been serving customized and architecturally inspired ice cream sandwiches since 2009. Coolhaus has come a long way since beginning in L.A. working out of an old postal truck. Now the duo has a commanding fleet of eight trucks in four cities along with a Los Angeles storefront. All of their unqiuely flavored cookies and ice creams are handmade with all-natural and organic ingredients. These delectable desserts even come complete with an edible wrapper.
Ideal Order: Try their Dirty Mint Chip betwen Red Velvet Dark Chocolate cookies or their "Chilla from Mozilla" that includes blood orange sorbet between two chocolate chip cookies.
Where To Find It: Austin, Texas; Dallas, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Miami, Floirda; New York City. Stayed tuned to their Twitter account (@Coolhaus) for announcements of daily locations.
Coreanos, Various Locations In Texas
Coreanos serves a mix of Mexican and Korean foods creating unexpectedly scrumptious meals. The great taste of Korean spice and beef while incorporating the crunch and fresh flavor of Mexican cuisine are what make this truck so popular. Deservingly, it was called the best food truck in Texas by Smithsonian magazine.
Ideal Order: The OG Burrito and the Three Wise Fries are fan favorites.
Where To Find It: They have trucks in Austin and Houston, Texas. Check their website at coreanostx.com for locations or follow them for updates @CoreanosHTX on Twitter.
Crepes Bonaparte, Anaheim, California
Here you have the choice of dessert or savory crepes, so there's a crepe for everyone and every mood. The crepes here are as light as air, thus it's quite hard to go wrong with any of their menu options. Plus, we certainly love a truck that serves breakfast any time of day!
Ideal Order: The California Sunrise with sliced avocado, bacon, roma tomato, cheddar, and a fresh cracked egg to fill you up. If you're looking for something sweet try the HazelBerryAna that features Nutella, fresh strawberries, bananas topped with whipped cream, and a chocolate drizzle. If you sign in on Yelp they will give you a free scoop of ice cream!
Where To Find It: This food truck works in Anaheim, California. You can follow them for updates on Twitter @CrepesBonaparte.
Dalo's, Portland
What began as an Ethiopian food restaurant is now one of the best food trucks around. It is trucks like Dalo's that prove that plenty of innovative cuisine can come out of a truck.
Ideal Order: The mixed Vegan platter is both filling and a great bargain (it is just $5).
Where To Find It: The cart is located at the corner of Southeast Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Street in Portland. Head to its website for more information.
Dim Ssam a Go-Go, Miami
Often considered the "Top Asian Food Truck" in America, think food like short rib tater tots, pork buns, and and a ginger chicken salad with coconut rice. No surprise here, Anthony Bourdain is a huge fan.
Ideal Order: You'll be craving this truck's duck sandwich long after you finish it off.
Where To Find It: Based in Miami, head to the truck's website for its schedule.
East Side King, Austin
In 2012 Chef Paul Qui became the Top Chef season 9 winner for his modernist and inventive approach towards food. Trained in classic French and Japanese cuisine, Qui combines his two specialities to create enticing Asian fusion cuisine. His menu includes items like beef tongue and pork belly buns, jasmine rice, and Thai chicken kara-age.
Ideal Order: The fried beet home fries and brussel sprout salad are a favorite amongst loyal customers and critics alike.
Where To Find It: East Side King has mulitple trucks set up throughout Austin, Texas. Go to their website for hours and locations (eskaustin.com).
Fojol Bros. of Merlindia, Washington DC
The four partners, three from D.C. and one from Seattle, describe their food truck as a "traveling culinary carnival." The servers entertain customers with their colorful turbans and fun mustaches while serving Indian and Ethopian style fare from the fictional location of Merlindia. They even provide blankets and hula hoops for patrons to enjoy. Not only are they entertainers and chefs, but philanthropists as well. A portion of the proceeds goes to fund at-risk youth programs. They are also an enviormentally friendly food truck that uses biodegradable utensils and napkins made of 100 percent recycled materials. But the truck's main purpose is to serve delicious meals from Merlindia and Benethiopia with menus for each cuisine. Items include spicy chicken curry, lentils, beef berbere, and shiro all served over basmati rice.
Ideal Order: The Fojol Bros. are well known for their buttered chicken and mango lassipops.
Where To Find It: This "food carnival" travels all over the Washington, D.C. area. Follow their Twitter account (@fojolbros) to track their whereabouts.
Food Shark, Marfa, Texas
Between the old railroad tracks and a bookstore sits this modest food truck smack dab in the middle of Texas. The food on the otherhand, is anything but modest. Food Shark has been featured in publications like Food & Wine, Bon Appetit, and USA Today and serves Mediteranean-by-way-of-West-Texas fare. It all began with the purchase of a 1974 Ford truck and owner Adam Bork's desire for a new career. And "the rest is history," Bork says.
Ideal Order: Diners flock to try the "marafalafel" with romaine lettuce and homemade hummus.
Where To Find It: Find them in Marfa, Texas under the pavillion between the railroad tracks and Marfa Book Co. Thursday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.
Fuku Burger, Las Vegas
Looking for that all-American burger with a Japanese twist? Fuku Burger is the answer to your culinary dreams.
Ideal Order: Enthusiasts of this truck swear by the Buta Burger, a twist on the bacon burger.
Where To Find It: Located in Las Vegas, head to the truck's website for its schedule.
GastoPod, MIami
This food truck, run by Chef Jeremiah, a veteran of the famous El Bulli, operates out of a customized 1962 Airstream. The food on offer draws heavily from Caribbean and Latin American traditions.
Ideal Order: The Triple Decker Slider Burger which includes pork belly on a potato bun and onions cooked in bacon is a can't miss.
Where To Find It: This truck is located in the Miami area. Follow them on Twitter @gastropodmiami for updates on stops.
Giovanni's Shrimp Truck, Kahuku, Hawaii
You get exactly what this truck advertises, some of the best shrimp around. Think lemon butter shrimp, hot and spicy shrimp, and so much more.
Ideal Order: This truck is renowned for its shrimp scampi plate which sells for $13.
Where To find It: Find this truck in Kahuku, Hawaii. Head to its website for exact locations.
GourMelt Grilled Cheese Truck, Reno
This grilled cheese truck is a comfort foodie's fantasy come to life.
Ideal Order: Opt for the buffalo chicken grilled cheese with buffalo sauce and the truck's special bleau cheese spread on sourdough. Get a side of the tomato soup for just about the perfect meal ever.
Where To Find It: Located in Silver Spring Nevada, its location is available by following along with its Twitter updates.
The Grilled Cheeserie, Nashville
Throw the calorie-counting out the window and check out this creative gourmet grilled cheese truck. You can customize your own sandwich, but they have many mouth-watering combinations to choose from using all seasonal and local products. This truck was created by Los Angeles transplants, Joseph Bogan and his wife Crystal De Luna-Bogan, a Le Cordon Bleu trained chef, and the couple's hard work has paid—they were even voted the "Best Food Truck" in Nashville.
Ideal Order: Order the B&B of Tennessee that comes with buttermilk cheddar, bacon, and caramelized apple jam along with a side of tomato soup and tater tots.
Where To Find It: Find this Nashville-based truck's weekly schedule at their website thegrilledcheeserietruck.com or find their location up to the minute by texting CHEESE to 88000.
Guerrilla Street Food, St.Louis
You'll find Filipino-inspired cuisine focused on local, seasonal, and fresh ingredients here (in other words expect some serious yum). The creators of this truck want to offer St.Louis a unique style of food they believed it was missing. With founder Joel Crespo's Filipino background and Brian Hardesty's culinary experience, the menu options here are entirely unique, and not to be missed.
Ideal Order: The Flying Pig is definitely their best seller featuring slow roasted pork asado, chilis, calamansi and sriracha served over rice and topped with a sous-vide one-hour egg.
Where To Find It: Crespo and Hardesty drive their popular food truck around St.Louis. Check out their website at guerrillastreetfood.com or Twitter @guerrillastreet to track them down.
Hapa SF, San Francisco
This food truck serves up sustainable Fillipino dishes with a California twist. Its the perfect spot to grab lunch if we do say so.
Ideal Order: Try the chicken adobo with lumpia and the Lechon burger.
Where To Find It: In San Francisco, follow Hapa's Twitter account to see its latest location.
Kogi BBQ, Los Angeles
Founders Mark Manguera, Caroline Shin-Manguera, and Chef Roy Choi turned a moment of late-night hunger into a booming business often commanding lines over an hour and deservingly so. This isn't your run-of-the-mill Mexican taco truck, this truck serves up Korean barbecue tacos that are now an icon of Los Angeles street food. Since Thanksgiving of 2008, Kogi BBQ has dazzled Los Angeles diners with crowd favorites like the blackjack quesadilla. They have successfully brought together the fusion of quality Korean barbecue and traditional Mexican fare to create enticing flavors that are as unique as the city it was born in.
Ideal Order: The famous short rib taco—two crispy homemade corn tortillas, double caramelized Korean barbecue, salsa roja, cilantro-onion-lime relish, and a Napa Romaine slaw tossed in a chili-soy vinaigrette is not to be missed.
Where To Find It: This California landmark travels the streets of Los Angeles day and night. Find out its daily schedule at its website kogibbq.com or stayed tuned to its Twitter feed @kogibbq.
The Lime Truck, Orange County, California
This California-based food truck serves self described "new American" and "California beach" cuisine. They won The Food Network's "The Great Food Truck Race" and have a band of loyal followers to boot. They serve only local, organic, and sustainably sourced fresh ingredients. Pair this philosophy with their creative and mouth-watering recipes and you've got a star food truck.
Ideal Order: Try their carnitas fries that includes slow roasted pulled pork on top of fries, garnished with handmade guacamole, chipotle honey slaw, and cotija cheese. Follow that with a side of their roasted corn with Sriracha lime remoulade with cotija cheese and a glass of limeade to wash it all down.
Where To Find It: You can't miss this bright lime green truck driving down the streets of Orange County, California. Follow them on Twitter @thelimetruck to find out their exact location day to day.
Photo:
Chelsea Curtis
Marination Mobile, Seattle
Affectionately known as Big Blue for it's color, Marination's Hawaiian-Korean fusion food will meld together blissfully in your mouth. The truck is best known for it's tacos with flavors like spicy pork, ginger miso chicken, and sexy tofu. They even have Spam sliders, which they say will make you understand why Spam is the unofficial national food of Hawaii. Their Nunya sauce, a spicy miso-mayo, has become so popular that they are now selling jars of it online.
Ideal Order: Try the Kimichi Fried Rice Bowl for its flavorful ingredients and the perfect addition of a fried egg on top.
Where To Find It: You can be notified of their up to the minute locations around the Seattle area by following their Twitter feed @curb-cuisine.
Mas Tacos Por Favor, Nashville
You'll never look at a taco the same way after dining here. The interesting flavor combinations will make your mouth water. After a few tacos you'll definitely be saying "mas tacos por favor."
Ideal Order: We are huge fans of the tortilla soup and and quinoa-sweet potato taco.
Where To Find It: The truck is usally parked at 732 Mcferrin Avenue, but head to its Facebook page for more information.
Maximus/Minimus, Seattle
Chef Kurt Beecher Dammeier started serving up one of his favorite meals, braised pork, in the Spring of 2008. He added a delicious barbeque sauce that was developed for his restaurant, Bennet's, and he found his tastebuds getting happier and happier. At the same time he started to call his son Max, Maximus. The two ideas formed Maximus/Minimus, a food truck dedicated to serving delicious pork sandwiches. The name also refers to the two available flavors—Maximus is savory and spicy while Minimus is tangy and sweet.
Ideal Order: Dammeier's favorite order is the Minimus pulled pork sandwich with some Hurt, Maximus slaw, and a Minimus drink.
Where To Find It: You can usually find Maximus/Minimus on the corner of 6th and Pine in Downtown Seattle. When they're on the move check in with them on Twitter @somepigseattle.
Milk Truck, New York City
This artisinal food truck is dedicated to all things grilled cheese! In other words, you really can't go wrong here.
Ideal Order: The Milk Truck Classic includes aged Wisconsin Gruyere, cultured butter, and Balthazar Levain Pullman bread.
Where To Find It: Head to the truck's website for location information.
Mmmpanadas, Austin
Husband and wife cofounders Cody and Kristen Fields opened their artisan empanada truck in early 2008. The flaky, buttery, delectable pockets of heaven have been wooing Austin diners ever since. The couple focuses on fresh ingredients and unexpected flavor combinations to produce their enticing handmade empanadas daily. They have a savory and sweet menu items that includes popular choices like the Spicy Black Bean and Pineapple Cinnamon empanadas. The pocket-size treats are the perfect portable street food for any time of day.
Ideal Order: Try the Green Chile Chicken Empanada that has true Southwestern character with a little spice and a lot of flavor.
Where To Find It: You can find this food truck in several locations around Austin, Texas. Go to their website at mmmpanadas.publishpath.com to find out about exact locations.
The Nosh Truck, Bonita Springs, Florida
This truck is dedicated to serving what its chef Scott Sopher calls, "inspired street food." Think Korean barbecue sliders and Moroccan chicken pita.
Ideal Order: Fans of this food truck swear by the fried rabbit.
Where To Find It: This food truck is located in Bonita Springs, Florida. Follow along with the truck's movements via Twitter @noshtruck.
Only Burger, Durham
The burgers here, some of the best in the country, are made from fresh-ground Piedmontese chuck and served on fresh-baked and buttered toasted buns.
Ideal Order: The fried tomato burger can't be beat. It includes a fried green tomato and fried egg with housemade pimento cheese.
Where To Find It: Located in Durham, check the truck's website for its schedule.
Red Hook Lobster Pound, New York City
Developed by a husband and wife team, the idea for the Red Hook Lobster Pound was born when Susan Povich and her husband Ralph Goham were tearing into fresh lobsters they had brought home from a trip to Maine. While wishing that someone would bring the live Maine lobsters they loved to Brooklyn, they decided they should just do it themselves. Ever since they began their busienss in 2010, Ralph continues to drive up to Maine each week to haggle with lobstermen and haul home the freshest catch. With Susan's Maine roots combined with her training at the French Culinary Institute she has created an enticing menu of reinvented but traditional Maine lobster rolls and chowders. Time Out New York and Zagat are among the critics who think it is one of the best lobster rolls in New York City.
Ideal Order: There are a variety of seafood indulgences on offer, but let's face it, it's all about the lobster roll. Red Hook's is served cold with celery, spices, and homemade mayonnaise on a split top bun (or Connecticut-style, warm and buttered). Enjoy one of these rolls with a side of Cape Cod chips and your choice of Maine Root sodas.
Where To Find It: This truck roams around Manhattan, so check @lobstertruckny for its weekly schedule.
Rickshaw Stop, San Antonio
This San Antonio-based Pakistani food truck offers up some of the best kebabs and samosas in the South. Just like you are going to want to be sure to visit the Alamo when you are in Texas, you are going to want to visit Rickshaw Stop.
Ideal Order: Their "The World Famous Tony" includes two beef or chicken kabobs and samosas. Try the baklava if you're in the mood for something sweet.
Where To Find It: You can find this San Antonio, Texas based food truck's schedule on its website rickshawstop-sa.com.
Rito Loco, Washington, DC
Burritos are the name of the game here, and you really can't go wrong with what you order. Burritos here are made using a combination of Cuban, Spanish, and Soul Food flavors.
Ideal Order: The mojito chicken burrito is addictive. Proceed with caution.
Where To Find It: Located in Washington, DC, follow its Twitter feed for location information.
Roli Roti Gourmet Rotisserie, San Francisco
With a nickname like "Grandfather of Gourmet Street Food" this truck has a lot to live up to, but Roli Roti founder, Thomas Odermatt does it. As the son of a Swiss master butcher, Odermatt literally grew up in his family's butcher shop in the Swiss Alps. He credits his father for educating him on the importance of using the rights cuts of meat for the right purpose, and his mother for teaching him the family's recipies for savory rotisserie.
Ideal Order: The herb infused, free range rotisserie chicken with organic rosemary fingerling potatoes keep customers lined up around the block.
Where To Find It: You can follow this San Francisco-based food truck on Twitter @RoliRoti to find out its daily locations.
Roxy's Gourmet Grilled Cheese, Boston
This food truck takes grilled cheese to the next level with fresh ingredients and unexpected combinations. Created in Boston, you can often find them parked in front of Harvard University doling out cheesy goodness to hungry students. Their small print warns that it will take up to eight minutes to perfect your sandwich cooked to order, but it also reads that you can add bacon to anything, so we can live with that.
Ideal Order: The Green Muenster Melt, a crowd favorite, features muenster cheese, homemade guacamole, and apple wood bacon. Have that with a side of handcut truffle fries or a cup of tomato soup perfect for those chilly New England afternoons.
Where To Find It: This Boston-based truck posts its weekly location schedule on its website roxysgrilledcheese.com or follow them on Twitter @RoxysGrilledChz.
Schnitzel & Things, New York City
After losing his job as an investment banker in Vienna, Austria, Oleg Voss took his entrepreneurial spirit and degree from the French Culinary Institute and hit the road with his Schnitzel & Things truck. Inspired by his time in Vienna, Oleg offers German and Austrian fare to hungry New Yorkers on the go. The signature cutlets of chicken, pork, cod, and eggplant are thinly pounded and fried to a golden brow. It is the only food truck serving authentic schnitzel and one of the best places to get German food in the city.
Ideal Order: The chicken schnitzel traditionally served with Austrian potato salad, cucumber salad, and a lemon wedge with the spicy chili mayonnaise sauce on the side is a customer favorite.
Where To Find It: Schnitzel & Things can be found in various locations around New York City. Follow their Twitter feed @schnitznthings to be kept up to date on their whereabouts.
Scratch Street Food, Indianapolis
Known for its mobile comfort food, expect everything from the perfect burger to the perfect grilled cheese here.
Ideal Order: The Scratch Grilled Cheese includes Munster and Colby Jack cheese, red wine braised short rib, caramelized onions, and arugula, all served on toasted honey white bread. Enough said.
Where To Find It: This food truck is based in Indianapolis. Head to the truck's website for its weekly schedule.
Skillet, Seattle
Skillet serves modern American cuisine in a full commercial kitchen inside a 1968 Airstream Safari. Chef Josh Henderson consitently delivers innovative and satisfying dishes. The revolving seasonal menu keeps the offerings fresh and patrons enthusiastic. You can now buy their famed bacon jam nationwide and on their website.
Ideal Order: Popular plates include a coriander-braised duck, cous cous, pickled cucumbers, and baby beets dish and their maple-braised pork belly that comes with a cornmeal waffle, and a fried egg.
Where To Find It: This truck is always on the move throughout Seattle, so check out their website skilletstreetfood.com to see their calendar.
The Smoking Swine, Baltimore
Home to some of the best "underground" BBQ that you will ever eat.Expect food like ribs, pulled chicken, and pork and beef short ribs when you visit this truck.
Ideal Order: The Lonestar Brisket Sanwich is a signature.
Where To Find It: Follow the truck on Twitter for its schedule.
The Southern Mac & Cheese Truck, Chicago
There is no other way to put, the mac and cheese on offer out of this truck is simply out of this world. We love that Executive Chef Cary Taylor prepares different macs daily, so you'll never get bored of their offerings.
Ideal Order: You can't go wrong with the mac & cheese served with grilled shrimp and grits.
Where To Find It: This Chicago based truck's location is available on Twitter.
Spencer on the Go, San Francisco
Chef Laurent Kategly, owner of the distinguished Chez Spencer restuarant in San Francisco, was inspired to open up his own food truck after a visit to a local taco truck. Kategly serves up alternative French fare to-go. His specialities include frog legs, lobster salad, and lamb cheek sandwiches that have all been featured on The Food Network, TLC, and "The Oprah Winfrey Show."
Ideal Order: The buttery, flaky escargot lollipop, consistently gets rave reviews.
Where To Find It: This San Francisco-based food truck sets up shop in the SoMa neighborhood at 300 7th Street from Wednesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Streetza Pizza, Milwaukee
It seems to make sense that a state widely known for its amazing range of cheeses is home to some of the best pizza places in America. In 2009 Streetza Pizza was named the best food truck in the U.S. by Bloomberg BuisinessWeek. There is a special oven built right into the truck that allows it to serve up hot and freshly cooked pizza made with the finest Wisconsin cheeses. Streetza Pizza has a huge following on social media, so they ask fans to write in with new recipe ideas. If your idea gets picked you can get your customized slices for free!
Ideal Order: If none of their special slices of the day inspire you, then order the 'A Slice of Milwaukee' pizza for some local flavor.
Where To Find It: This mobile pizzeria rolls around the city of Milwaukee. Follow them on Twitter (@StreetzaPizza). They even have a free application you can download from iTunes called Streetza Tracker that will give you directions to the closest truck.
Sugar Philly, Philadelphia
High end desserts that you can buy off the street? The creme brulee and macarons can't be beat.
Ideal Order: Don't make a stop here without trying the milk and honey macaron.
Where To Find It: Find this truck in Philadelphia. Visit its website sugarphillytruck.com for its exact location.
Taceaux Loceaux, New Orleans
Created by a husband and wife team, this "Nola-Mex" taco truck has some of the tastiest fare around. Bonus points: even their salsa is homemade.
Ideal Order: Enthusiasts of this truck swear by their Korean taco dubbed the "Seoul Man."
Where To Find It: Follow along with the truck's movement on Twitter.
Torched Goodness, Phoenix
Finally, a food truck that only serves creme brulee! But this isn't just your average creme brulee, their menu has over 30 flavors to choose from—from chocolate to lavendar to PB&J. They create all of these with only premium organic and locally grown ingredients. You then get to watch your creme brulee being torched right in front of you.
Ideal Order: You can never go wrong with traditional vanilla, but if you're feeling adventurous why not try one of their seasonal options like pumpkin spice?
Where To Find It: You can find this Phoenix-based truck's weekly schedule on its website (torchedgoodness.com). Follow it on Twitter @torchedgoodness for updates.
Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream, New York City
When you see this dreamy, yellow pastel truck in your midst be ready for some seriously rich and creamy artisan ice cream in a wide range of fun flavors. They only use all-natural ingredients and hormone-free milk in their ice cream, which is made in Upstate New York. They also serve sundaes, root beer floats, and decadent coffee. And as a plus, a sum of their profits goes to Wildlife Direct, a grassroots organization protecting critically endangered species—a great excuse to treat yourself to an extra scoop!
Ideal Order: Try a scoop of one of their unique flavors like Earl Grey or pistachio.
Where To Find It: Six trucks roam around Brooklyn and Manhattan. Find all of their truck locations on their website vanleeuwenicecream.com. They also have three stores—in the East Village, Greenpoint, and on Bergen Street.
Viking Soul Food, Portland
Food carts continue to introduce locals to cuisine that you just can't get at community restaurants. 2010 marked the opening of what might just be the only Norse-inspired food cart in America. Most everything is focused around Lefse, a Norwegian potato flatbread. The light texture of the traditional Norwegian toritilla is wrapped around a variety of non-traditional ingredients. These wonderfully flavorful wraps can be eaten either as a snack or in multiples for a full-on meal.
Ideal Order: A Lefse with meatballs and a Lingonberry iced tea.
Where To FInd It: The truck is usually stationed at SE 43rd and Belmont in Portland. Check out their Facebook page to be sure of their whereabouts.
Wafels & Dinges, New York City
In 2011 Zagat named Wafels & Dinges the best food truck in NYC, so good luck trying to escape their heavenly aromas while in the Big Apple. Owned by Thomas DeGeest, a Belgian expat who turned in his suitcase for a griddle in 2007, the menu here offers both sweet and savory selections. From the savory list expect items like the "Wake Up Grumpy," a waffle biscuit with egg, bacon, and cheese. The dignes (a.k.a. toppings and extras) menu includes a wide array of options like strawberries, belgian chocolate sauce, walnuts, and maple syrup that can be added atop a crispy Brussels wafel or a chewy Leige. Whichever combination you put together all orders come out hot and ready for devouring.
Ideal Order: The WMD or "Wafle of Massive Deliciousness" comes with as many dinges as you want!
Where To Find It: There are several locations all over New York City. Go to their website wafelsanddinges.com or call 866-429-7329 to find the truck nearest you. They now have a brick and mortar cafe on 209 East 2nd Street.
Photo:
Marie Viljoen
Where Ya At Matt, Seattle
Be sure to bring your appetite with you when visiting the best Soul Food truck in Seattle. Creator Matt Lewis, a Louisiana native, dishes up large portions of New Orleans inspired cuisine that can make even Seattle's rainiest days bright. Lewis learned all he knows from his mother and grandmother about making traditional Creole dishes like gumbo, jambalya, and etouffee. After graduating second in his class from the Culinary Institute of America and working in numerous restuarants he decided to open up his own mobile restaurant serving the recipies he knows and loves the best.
Ideal Order: Order one of their famous po' boys sandwiches, a traditional sub sandwich from Louisiana, and a sugar coated Beignet for dessert.
Where To Find It: The updated weekly schedule can be found on the company's Twitter (@WhereYaAtMatt) and on its Facebook page.
Photo:
Hayley Young