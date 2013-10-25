The 50 Best Food Trucks In America

The Cinnamon Snail, New Jersey and New York City

The Cinnamon Snail is one of the few food trucks that only offers vegan and certified kosher foods on the East Coast. It has become one of the most popular trucks in the region and was even voted Mobile Cuisine Magazine's America's favorite vegetarian food truck in 2012 and 2013. Don't let the title or description deter you; they have a full and varied menu offering breakfast items from pancakes to burritos, and a generous list of sandwiches, burgers, and beverages. The pastries are some of the most popular items, especially their organic vegan donuts and their namesake, the Cinnamon Snail. Whether you're a vegan, vegetarian, carnivore, or something else, the food here is delicious.

Ideal Order: The Maple Mustard Tempeh Sandwich, served with kale, onions, tomatos and garlic aioli is a must try. And don't forget a Vanilla Bourbon Crème Brûlée Donut for dessert!

Where To Find It: They mostly hang around the streets of Hoboken, New Jersey, but they have been making more frequent trips to New York City recently. The best way to find out their exact location is by following the them on Facebook or on their Twitter feed @VeganLunchTruck.