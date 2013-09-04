Links To Click: 50 Fashion Week People To Know, Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde, More

Here’s what made our reading list today!

1. Here’s how to get a summer glow through fall, and products to add to your beauty routine. [Beauty High]

2. 10 types of people you’ll probably find at fashion week parties. [The Cut]

3. Erika Bearman, Eva Chen, and Jenna Lyons are only a few of the 50 Fashion Week people to know. [The Vivant]

4. Waldeinsamkeit. They’re hard to say and even harder to translate. Check out these 11 untranslatable words from other cultures if you’re feeling lucky with words. [Maptia Blog]

5. There’s more to feeling feminine than starving yourself to fit into that size 0 dress. Garance Dore explores this. [Garance Dior]

6. See Rihanna’s biggest new accomplishment. We’re all happy for her. [Instagram]

7. Kim Kardashian’s blonde again! What do we think of her new look? [Daily Makeover]

8. We love social media and Fashion Week recognizes that. Bring on the blurry instagram runway shots! [WWD]