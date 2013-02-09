50 Must-Have Fashion Apps To Download Now

We live in a world where our smartphones are pretty much cemented to our bodies at all times, so it can’t be denied that we’ve become more than a little dependent on insta-information. While debates have raged as to whether this mobile dependance is healthy, it’s safe to say that—if anything—it’s fabulously convenient, especially when it comes to the endless array of apps available for fashion lovers.

Designed to keep users updated and well-informed, style-minded apps give us on-the-go access to everything from viewing the latest runway collection minutes after its debut to shopping a gazillion flash sales, and everything in between.

Want to find out if that sweater you’re considering buying is cheaper somewhere else? There’s an app for that. Want to manipulate that selfie with a number of graphics and effects before you post to Instagram? There’s an app for that. Want to track your daily outfits by posting them to a calendar? Well, you get the point.

So, without further ado, we bring you 50 fabulous apps totally worth adding to your repetoire right now. Shopping, closet sharing, street style inspiration, photo manipulation, home decor and cool publications are just some of the categories we’ve highlighted, so get on that smartphone and go forth, dear readers! Happy downloading!