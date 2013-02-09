50 Must-Have Fashion Apps To Download Now

We live in a world where our smartphones are pretty much cemented to our bodies at all times, so it can’t be denied that we’ve become more than a little dependent on insta-information. While debates have raged as to whether this mobile dependance is healthy, it’s safe to say that—if anything—it’s fabulously convenient, especially when it comes to the endless array of apps available for fashion lovers.
Designed to keep users updated and well-informed, style-minded apps give us on-the-go access to everything from viewing the latest runway collection minutes after its debut to shopping a gazillion flash sales, and everything in between.
Want to find out if that sweater you’re considering buying is cheaper somewhere else? There’s an app for that. Want to manipulate that selfie with a number of graphics and effects before you post to Instagram? There’s an app for that. Want to track your daily outfits by posting them to a calendar? Well, you get the point.
So, without further ado, we bring you 50 fabulous apps totally worth adding to your repetoire right now. Shopping, closet sharing, street style inspiration, photo manipulation, home decor and cool publications are just some of the categories we’ve highlighted, so get on that smartphone and go forth, dear readers! Happy downloading!
Click through to discover 50 stylish shopping, street style, wardrobe managing, photography, decor, and fashion editorial apps to download now!
STREET STYLE APPS
Chicfeed: Get access to the top fashion and style blogs all in one place. Features street style inspiration from blogs like The Sartorialist, Jak and Jill, LookBook Nu, and more.
chicfeed, free: at iTunes
Daily Street Snaps: See live street style that's updated every day, and save pictures to your phone to share via social media platforms.
Daily Street Snaps, free: at iTunes
Fashion Kaleidoscope: Browse street style from around the world and discover where to buy the look. The app generates items similar to pics you click on, and you can save your favorites.
Fashion Kaleidoscope, free: at iTunes
Thre.ad: Share and discover street style through tagging and posting looks you love. Get style inspiration and follow your favorite street style stars.
Thre.ad, free: at iTunes
LOOKBOOK.nu: The ultimate street style and outfit sharing platform, the mobile app allows you to see real-time style from users across the globe.
LOOKBOOK.nu:collective fashion consciousness, free: at iTunes
Teen Vogue Snapshot: Features style inspiration from Teen Vogue's "Girl of the Day," and submit your own photos for a chance to be a Girl of the Day. Use the "My Outfits" calendar to organize your wardrobes and track your outfits.
Teen Vogue Snapshot, free: at iTunes
WARDROBE TRACKING APPS
Stylebook: Photograph and import your closet into this app to customize outfits. Track your wardrobe history with a calendar and create magazine like layouts with your own apparel.
Stylebook, $3.99: at iTunes
Cloth: This app allows you to digitize your closet and is directly linked with wunderground.com, a site that provides you with weather forecasts to better plan your outfits.
Cloth, free: at iTunes
Netrobe: Photograph your own clothes and upload them to this app to have an online closet. Use the packing tool to plan what to wear for your next trip, and create personal lookbooks.
Netrobe, free: at iTunes
COMMUNITY SHOPPING APPS:
Threadflip: Want to sell those pricey boots you haven't worn in two years to someone you know will love them? Enter Threadflip, an app that's filled with gals looking to convert their closets into boutiques. As a seller, you can offer pretty much anything you no longer wear, and as a buyer, you get access to stylish clothes from other fashion lovers' closets.
Threadflip, free; at iTunes
Poshmark: Shop other people's closets and post your own closet on this, which allows you to sell items you no longer want. Attend virtual themed shopping parties to buy, sell, and share clothing and accessories.
Poshmark, free: at iTunes
eBay Fashion: Shop the latest trends with eBay's fashion app, which allows users to tap on what they like to receive tons of similar listings. The site's Fashion Vault holds exclusive and limited sales. A cool function to try: Upload a snapshot of anything inspiring that you come across, and the app's Swatch feature will generate products in similar colors and patterns.
eBay Fashion, free: at iTunes
Fashism: Ask the fashion community its opinion on what you're thinking of buying or wearing. Receive feedback and give feedback, while seeing daily style inspiration from others.
Fashism, free: at iTunes
Trendabl: Upload photos and see other's fashion finds, and tag with information about designer, price, and store. Then share on social media platforms.
Trendabl, free: at iTunes
Snapette: See what the fashion obsessed are buying from New York to Paris to Tokyo, through community sharing. Browse the latest products and find out about sales and events happening near you.
Snapette, free: at iTunes
SHOPPING APPS
Fab.com: A popular e-commerce app that brings smart home design, fashion, and shopping together through daily flash sales (everything from lamps and coffee table books to candy-colored typewriters and cocktail dresses). Also a plus: users always score free shipping on orders above $75.
Fab.com, free; at iTunes
RedLaser: A truly useful app that allows you to scan major retailer's barcodes to search competitor's prices and find product reviews. The app also allows users to scan and store any loyalty cards in a "digital wallet."
RedLaser, free: at iTunes
SWAGG: Digitize your gift and reward cards with this app. Some retailers will provide balance updates. Also, receive deals from the web.
SWAGG, free: at iTunes
Svpply: This app has a reputation of having top hand-selected products from all over the world to shop, with over 3,000 new items uploaded daily. Users are also able to save items you want, build collections of products you love, and follow stores.
Svpply, free: at iTunes
Net-A-Porter: Not that you'd expect anything less from the luxury shopping site, but its app is packed with hi-res imagery, fantastic zoom functionality, a slick navigation, and the ability to manage your wishlist wherever you are.
Net-A-Porter, free: at iTunes
MyHabit: Like its website counterpart, users will receive access to designer brands at up to 60% off with this easy-to-navigate app. You'll also receive notifications of sales and enjoy free shipping and returns. Since it's an Amazon powered site, you'll be able to log right in using your amazon.com credentials.
MyHabit, free: at iTunes
Gilt on the Go: Gilt Groupe's mobile app ensures that shoppers never miss a flash sale. The app is easy to use, as it filters shopping by categories, and it offers users exclusive access to mobile-only sales. Another cool bonus? You can shop for local deals in your area, and receive sale alerts.
Gilt on the Go, free: at iTunes
ShopStyle: Similar to its web counterpart, this useful app aggregates items from all over the web. For example: Type in "brown boots," and you'll be able to browse and shop tons of options culled from various retailers around the web. The app also allows users to keep a list of their favorite items and to save searches.
ShopStyle, free: at iTunes
Zara: Shop new arrivals and browse lookbooks and campaigns. Gift cards are now supported, whether you want to buy one, pay with one, or check your balance.
Zara, free: at iTunes
Bloomingdale's Big Brown Bag: In addition to shopping and receiving special offers, you can manage your gift registry or shop friend's registries, pay your Bloomingdale's Credit Card bill, and manage your Loyallist account.
Bloomingdale's Big Brown Bag, free: at iTunes
Today's Shoe: Bergdorf Goodman provides a daily dose of designer shoe porn with this app. View the shoe of the day from a variety of designers and shop the department store's famous shoe salon from anywhere.
Today's Shoe, free: at iTunes
Yoox.com: The off-price designer site's app app has a special â€˜Speak & Shopâ€™ feature that allows users to say out loud what they're looking for and the app will respond with a range of products to buy on the spot.
Yoox.com, free: at iTunes
Zappos Mobile: Receive free shipping and returns when you buy from the mobile version of the wildly popular shoe retailer. Also, save your searches to return to them later and share products with friends over social media platforms.
Zappos Mobile, free: at iTunes
Mango MNG: Apart from browsing and shopping Mango's newest items and exclusive deals, you're also able to conduct direct searches to look up what's in stock at Mango locations near you.
Mango MNG, free: at iTunes
Forever 21: Scan barcodes to find your size in other nearby stores, get inspired by looks created by stylists, and view exclusive mobile sales and offers. The app is constantly updated with new arrivals.
Forever 21, free: at iTunes
Nordstrom: Browse your favorite styles and designers, plus you'll get the ability to scan barcodes in Nordstrom locations to see product info and availability, and create wish lists.
Nordstrom, free: at iTunes
Saks Fifth Avenue: Gain access to flash and anytime sales, browse through lookbooks, editorials, catalogs, and videos.
Saks Fifth Avenue, free: at iTunes
PHOTO EDITING APPS
PhotoToaster Jr.: A more basic version of its $1.99 big brother app PhotoToaster (which some say is the best photo editing app available), this app is excellent for general photo adjustments like lighting effects and filters. A few differences from its paid counterpart: PhotoToaster Jr. is advert based, and it doesn't support full-res saves.
Phototoaster Jr, free: at iTunes
Squareready: This app is fabulous for Instagram users, as it allows you to constrain your photos to the right proportions when posting, so they'll never get cropped or cut off.
Squareready, free: at iTunes
Polamatic: Polamatic transforms your photos into old school Polaroid-style pictures. Choose from a variety of frames, filters, lighting effects, and fonts.
Polamatic, $1.99: at iTunes
InstaFonts: Use this app to add a variety of text to your photos using high-quality fonts, colors, and textures.
InstaFonts, $0.99: at iTunes
LINE Camera: An app for decorating your photos. Choose from a wide variety of frames, stamps, brushes, and texts.
LINE Camera, free: at iTunes
Photo Frame: Frame your photos with the ability to choose from specific ratios and layouts.
Photo Frame, free: at iTunes
HOME DECOR APPS
Lonny Magazine: Online home design and decor magazine Lonny is a favorite among the style set for its clean design and killer content. The app is chic and easy ot use, and you'll get access to extraordinary homes, expert advice from interior designers, and creative decorating ideas.
Lonny Magazine, 1 month free trial; $1.99 for monthly package; $19.99 for yearly subscription; $2.99 for single issues; at iTunes
SnapShop Showroom: Want to see how a piece of furniture would look in your home before to buy it? This app allows you to browse catalogs and select items you like. From there, you snap a photo of a place in your house, and the piece of furniture will virtually appear. You'll have the ability to position or rotate it, too.
SnapShop Showroom, free: at iTunes
Houzz Interior Design Ideas: An immense database of home interiors from which to pull inspiration. Search within lots of categories including style, room, and location. You can also save any images to a virtual idea book.
Houzz Interior Design Ideas, free: at iTunes
ColorSnap: If you're looking to decorate a room or searching for color inspiration, snap a photo of anything that you're inspired by, and this app will match the colors to Sherwin-Williams paint.
ColorSnap, free: at iTunes
One Kings Lane: Popular shopping platform for home decor and gifts. Tastemakers select the content and top brands are featured at up to 70% off.
One Kings Lane, free: at iTunes
Zara Home: Gain access to Zara's home catalogue and showroom, and buy everything from bedding to decorative items on the go.
Zara Home, free: at iTunes
EDITORIAL APPS
Style.com: Access all the latest runway shows, trends reports, party coverage, street style (courtesy of Tommy Ton) and videos via this high-level mobile app.
Style.com, free: at iTunes
ASOS Fashion Up: Download ASOS' weekly interactive magazine showcasing the latest trends, celeb style, and street fashion. Also browse tutorials and tap to shop featured items.
ASOS Fashion Up, free: at iTunes
ELLE: Receive updates on the latest trends in fashion and beauty. Use the My ELLE section to save articles and photos, or to share with friends.
ELLE, free: at iTunes
Vogue Stylist: Receive Vogue editor's perspectives on fashion trends and the inspiration behind them. With this app, you'll also see how editors at the esteemed magazine would style the season's trends, and where you can get the look.
Vogue Stylist, free: at iTunes
WWD: Women's Wear Daily: The place to be for fashion and retail industry news, this app allows the latest breaking stories to be delivered directly to your mobile device. However, to gain access to all articles, a subscription must be purchased.
WWD:Women's Wear Daily, free: at iTunes
Beauty Genius by Marie Claire: Features makeup tutorials and the latest beauty trends from popular glossy magazine Marie Claire. Get inspired by celeb looks or looks from the runway. Once you've downloaded videos, they each save to your phone.
Beauty Genius by Marie Claire, free: at iTunes