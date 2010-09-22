StyleCaster
50 Fall Fashion Finds Under $50!

Kerry Pieri
We know fashion is fun and funds are tight for fall, so we’re here to hook you up with a breathless list of very cool finds that all ring in at $50 or less. From cardis to party dresses, you’ll be looking slick through winter without disturbing the trust fund. Isn’t it fun to imagine you have a trust fund?

Get thee clicking ladies, there’s a lot to get through!

1 of 50

Forever 21 army dress, $22.80, at Forever 21

Pintuck A-line Dress, $23, at Forever 21

Peterpan Collar Jersey Dress, $40, at ASOS

Bubble hem shirt dress, $26, at Charlotte Russe

Leather and Lace Sandy Skirt, $44, at Fred Flare

Sparkle and fade scoopback sweater dress, $48, at Urban Outfitters

BDG sweater stripe boatneck dress, $48, at UrbanOutfitters

Foldover 3/4 sleeve blazer, $18, at Charlotte Russe

Fab faux leather jacket, $25, at Forever 21

Paperbag waist shorts, $42, at ASOS

Urban Renewal vintage boys blazer, $48, at Urban Outfitters

Lucca Couture sailor short, $48, at Urban Outfitters

Pins and Needles brushed open front vest, $38, at Urban Outfitters

Pleated Knit Blazer, $23, at Forever 21

Lucille Military Sweatshirt Blazer, $49, at delia's

Essential One-Button Blazer, $38, at Old Navy

Faux-Fur Vest, $30, at Old Navy

Mara Leopard Cardigan, $40, at delia's

Plaid Boyfriend Shirt, $40, at American Eagle

Special Engagement Blouse, $45, at Fred Flare

Accordion Knit Skirt, $15, at Forever 21

BDG Twill Grazer Cigarette Pant, $49, at Urban Outfitters

Beaded Texture Skirt, $23, at Forever 21

Strappy Jersey Maxi Dress, $36, at Topshop

Xhiliration Maxi Skirt, $17, at Target

Lumix Hoodie Dress, $45, at All Saints

Asana Gilet, $30, at All Saints

B.B. Dakota skirt, $45, at LuLu's

Nasty Gal backless dress, $38, at Nasty Gal

J.Crew pocket tee, $48, at Net-a-Porter

Gap striped shirt, $49.50, at Gap

American Eagle jegging, $39.50, at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle denim jacket, $49.50, at American Eagle Outfitters

Abercrombie & Fitch floral skirt, $50, at Abercrombie & Fitch

A&F grey wooly shorts, $38, at Abercrombie & Fitch

Ann Taylor Loft ruffle top, $49.50, at Ann Taylor Loft

Ann Taylor Loft painted stripe top, $39.50, at Ann Taylor Loft

Topshop zip corset, $50, at Topshop

Topshop leopard bodycon, $44, at Topshop

Topshop gray cableknit leggings, $44, at Topshop

Animal print cropped shirt, $39, at Arden B.

Mossimo boyfriend sweater, $17.99, at Target

Velvet scoop back top, $33, at Le Train Bleu

Cheap Monday black skirt with sheer panel, $45, at Revolve Clothing

Alternative Apparel, $48, at Revolve Clothing

Bop Basics jersey dress, $38, at Shopbop

J.Crew ruffled cardi, $45, at J.Crew

Banana Republic bow shirt, $45, at Banana Republic

Madewell parlor top, $48, at Madewell

Check One, Two Dress, $49, at ModCloth

