We all love decor, so let’s face it, some rooms are just cooler than others. From an invisible treehouse in Sweden to an underwater hotel room in the Maldives, we scoured the world to find the most amazing rooms around.

So, here—in no particular order—50 of the coolest rooms in the world. Get ready to want to book flights to see these rooms located all over the world for yourself.

1 of 51 There are a lot of cool rooms in the world, but it takes a lot to be one of the coolest in the world. Scroll through to see who made our cut of the 50 coolest rooms in the world. Kehl, Comic Room at the Arte Luise Kunsthotel, Berlin, Germany Ever wanted to see what's like to live inside a comic book? Now you can at the Arte Luise Kunsthotel in Berlin where every room is in the style of a different artist from Edward Hopper to pop artist Heiner Meyer. Every corner and angle of the Comic room is outlined with a thin, hand-drawn black line. The result is a comic book-like room inspired by the Berlin-based artist Kehl. Works of the artist decorate the room. The Karen Blixen Suite at Giraffe Manor-Nairobi, Kenya The Karen Blixen Suite at Giraffe Manor-Nairobi, Kenya This suite in a luxury boutique hotel resides just outside of Nairobi's city center. It rests on 12 acres of private land inside 140 acres of forest. The best part? The 1930s manor is home to a herd of curious Rothschild Giraffes that eagerly press for your attention at just about every corner of the house even your bedroom window. (Don't be surprised if one insists on joining you for breakfast!) Panic Room at the Au Vieux Pannier Hotel, Marseille, France Need a little color in your life? You should stay at the Panic Room at the Au Vieux Pannier Hotel in Marseille. The room was designed by the artist Tilt, who decided to split the entire room down the middle with bright graffiti to one side while keeping the other stark white. Graffiti is spray painted over the entire half of the room including the walls, the floor and even the bed! Free Spirit Tree Spheres, Qualicum Bay, B.C. If you're looking for a spiritual retreat among the trees, the Free Spirit Tree Spheres take camping to the next level. Set amongst the west coast rainforest of British Columbia, the hanging spheres are deigned to fit into the forest without altering it. Because they are suspended in air, the human footprint is drastically reduced. In addition, the rooms were created with the concept of "oneness" in mind, so the floor, walls and ceiling create one continuous space for a truly tranquil experience. Chocolate Room by Karl Lagerfeld at La Reserve, Paris, France For yet another one of his creative ventures, the eccentric designer teamed up with Magnum ice cream and chocolatier Patrick Roger to create this chocolate hotel suite. The suite is entirely made of chocolate, including the carpet, headboard, book-filled nightstand and the guest on the bed--Lagerfeld's companion and muse Baptiste Giabiconi, who is reclining with a Magnum ice cream bar. Lobby of Byblos Art Hotel Verona, Italy The stunning lobby of the Byblos Art Hotel is reason enough to check out this hotel located in the Italian countryside. Calling itself an "art luxury hotel" it houses an extensive collection of priceless modern works by the likes of Damien Hirst and Jean-Michel Basquiat and many more. 17th century rooms are filled with modern art and contemporary furniture that merge contemporary elements within the classic villa. Glass Igloo at Hotel Kakslauttanen, Finland As the only glass-igloo hotel in the world, a stay in this room is seriously a one-of-a-kind experience. Built with a special type of glass that keeps your room at an average temperature and prevents the glass from getting frosted over, so you can enjoy the northern lights while cozy and warm in bed. The Blue Line Room at the Gladstone Hotel, Toronto, Canada The first things one notices when entering the Blue Line Room designed by Barr Gilmore and Michel Arcand, are the clever white line silhouettes of things such as an oversized chandelier above the bed, a mounted deer head above the desk nook, a rodeo cowboy sitting on a fence, and a woman taking a shower on the pink Plexiglas shower door. But the coolest thing about this room is that the particular blue color of the walls allows visitors to make their own digital videos in the room and edit them later using whatever backgrounds they desire. Art Suite: Dragon Residence at the ICEHOTEL, Jukkasjärvi, Sweden Sweden is home to the world's first and largest ice hotel aptly named ICEHOTEL. After opening in 1990 the hotel has been rebuilt every year from December to April. When summer comes the hotel melts back into the Torne River. So, every year artists from around the world build the next set of rooms with different themes and incredibly intricate designs all of which make you feel as if you're entering Superman's retreat. Underwater Suite at Conrad Rangali Island Resort, Maldives On the other side of the landscape spectrum is this underwater suite in the Maldives, located off the coast of India in the Indian Ocean. We've heard of several proposed underwater suites and lounges, but The Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Resort is the real deal! The room is usually set up as their popular underwater dining room, but the resort has been known to transform it into a private bedroom suite for two on special occasions. Trinity College Library, aka "The Long Room", Dublin, Ireland On numerous lists of the most beautiful libraries in the world, "The Long Room" is certainly impressive. It is filled with 200,000 of the library's oldest books and lined with marble busts of famous writers and philosophers. The room was completed in 1732, but later was expanded to accommodate an upper gallery and and more books! Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut Being filled with many of the rarest books and manuscripts in the world, the marble panels and sleek look of the Beinecke Library at Yale University are quite unexpected. Even with it's super modern interior, the mezzanine floor is warm and inviting. The Harper Library Reading Room, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois Completed in 1912 the Harper Library takes inspiration from the Kings College Chapel at Cambridge among other universities in Europe and the United States. The grand vaulted ceilings of this library are awe-inspiring. The abundant symbology, printers marks, and coats of arms suggest the depth of tradition and only enhance its beauty. W Hotel Wunderbar, Montreal, Canada W hotels are known for creating intensely chic environments and the W Montreal is no exception. It is home to the "Wunderbar," where you can dance the night away under a wavy illuminated ceiling. The lights can change from a vivid rainbow to monochrome greys depending on the mood and music for the night. Photo: SteÌphane Groleau Enchanted Circle Celestial Sphere, Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico The vaulted igloo style domes form one of the world's most unique musical venues. Music concerts are held here along with laser projections and installations that glisten and dance off the ice walls to create an other-worldly experience. The Band even plays an orchestra of hand-sculpted ice instruments! Photo: Jack Affleck The Eiffel Suite at the Plaza Athenee, Paris, France The best part of this room is its view, which happens to be one of the best you can get of the Eiffel Tower from a hotel room. It doesn't hurt that the room is part of a luxury hotel and beatifully decorated in a glamorous art Art Deco style . Treehotel, Harads, Sweden This room is perfeclty hidden deep in the Swedish forest due to its mirrored exterior (which is covered in infared film so birds are able to see it). The six windows provide a stunning panoramic view. Tongabezi Lodge Tree House, Zambia, South Africa This hotel just won Fodor's Hotel 100 Award 2013 designating it as one of the most distinct hotels in the world. Definitely one of the most luxurious tree houses we've ever seen, but the nature aspect is still there as the tree grows right through the room! Infinity Pool Sanctuary, Jade Mountain Anse Chastanet, St. Lucia Architecturally speaking, there is nothing quite like Jade Mountain. The infinity pool is a part of the room itself and looks out to the Caribbean Sea and Piton mountains. You don't even need all four walls on this ultra-private space that floats out into nature. This room certainly deserves to be called a sanctuary. La Galeries Lafayette This legendary department store is not only home to some of the best shopping in Paris, but one of the most beautiful interiors in the city of light. La Coupole-the dome- soars above a sea of French boutiques, from Dior and Chanel to Lacoste and Lancome. Photo: Randall Epp 007 James Bond Suite, Hotel Le Seven, Paris, France Slip easily into the secret agent's shoes in this suite where retro and futurism mingle. The room is complete with your own private Turkish steam shower and all of Bond's movies at your disposal on a huge flat screen. Ralph Lauren's Summer Teepee, Telluride, Colorado A teepee with a chandelier instead of a firepit? If anyone could make camping look this glamorous Ralph Lauren would be the one to do it. Lauren's love for all things South Western goes way beyond his collections. His Double RL Ranch in Colorado is his prized luxury getaway and lucky visitors to his ranch are able to stay in any of his five hand painted teepees. The Hall of Mirrors, Palace of Versailles, Versailles, France The central gallery of the Palace of Versailles, the Hall of Mirrors, is one of the most remarkable features of King Louis XIV of France's buidling campaign of his Palace in Versaille. The seventeen mirror-clad arches that reflect the seventeen arcaded windows that overlook the gardens are the most impressive and dazzling feature of the hall. The Spa at the Viceroy, Miami, Florida Designed by the French interior designer Philippe Starck, the water lounge at the Viceroy offers several relaxing options for guests as they wait for their treatments. The space itself exudes glamour, luxury and simplicity all in one. Espace Vitalité Henri Chenot, Erbusco, Italy This is a medical spa that's part of the Hotel L'Albereta, a hilltop hotel housed in a renovated 19th century villa. This part of the spa was designed to look like an enchanting Turkish bath. Green T. House Living Bath House Residence JinR, Bejing, China This unique spa was inspired by a Tang dynasty era bathhouse. The suburban retreat is a meticulously designed fusion of architectural styles, colors and sculptures. The best room of the spa holds a giant indoor green tea bath. La Mamounia Spa Pool, Marrakech, Morocco A spa's look has a huge impact on how it makes one feel. Thankfully those at La Mamounia took that into account by creating this breathtaking pool in their spa. Its design beautifully fuses traditional and modern aesthetics. Burj Al Arab Assawan Spa Pool, Dubai Ideally placed on the 18th floor, the spa at the Burj Al Arab includes this luxurious indoor infinity pool that is bathed in relaxing, natural light everyday. Mine Suite of the Sala Silvergruva (Silver mine) Sweden The Sala Silvergruva, or silver mine is the deepest hotel room in the world and one of the best preserved mine settings. It makes our list not just for being one of the only rooms of its kind, but for it's unique, contemporary design. It is only 36 degrees Farenheit in the mine, but don't worry they warm the room up to room temperature! Sales Center of One Thousand Museum Tower, Miami, Florida The internationally acclaimed architecht, Zaha Hadid was commissioned to design what is surely destined to be one of the most spectacular residential developments in the world. The ceiling has Hadid's signature swirling biomorphic shapes and blobby lights. The futuristic stylings look more like the set of the next Star Trek film than a condo sales center. Selgas Cano Architecture Office, Madrid, Spain This extraordinary project for the architecture firm Selgas Cano has been met with mixed reviews. Half submerged into the ground of the Spanish woods, the innovative building gives employees a unique bugs eye view of the forest floor. The curving glass wall encapsulating the building provides gorgeous views of the surrounding forest while completely elliminating the need for articifical lighting during the day. White Mountain Office Lobby, Stockholm, Sweden 30 meters under the granite rocks of the Vita Berg Park in Stockholm lies this cool, cavernous Internet provider facility that was once a former anti-atomic shelter. The underground lair of an evil villain is what immediately came to wind when we first laid eyes on this radical office building. So, it didnt surprise us to find out that the architect's references came straight from science fiction and James Bond films. Bastard Store and Office, Skate Bowl Room, Milan, Italy Once an old cinema, this flagship store is a skateboarders dream place to work. The most amazing archtitectural feat of this room is the suspended bowl just for skating. Overwater Bungalow, Le Meridien, Bora Bora Located over the turquoise waters of the Pacific, the glass floor of this overwater bungalow offers a unqiue and captivating experience. With the largest glass floors of any resort in French Polynesia, guests are provided with a portal to the marine life below. Blob vB3 Mobile Room Now, here is a glimpse into the rooms of the future. This sleek and portable "blob" house by Belgium-based architechts dmvA was built for Rini van Beek, the owner of a furniture design agency. The egg-shaped room can be used as an office or guest room. It includes a bathroom, bed, several storage niches and two door panels that open on hydraulics to create outdoor canopies. The Upside Down Room, Propeller Island City Lodge, Berlin, Germany For this hotel, German artist Lars Stroschen wanted to create a hotel that is a "living work of art." It features 30 rooms all with different themes that allows guests to alter their perception of reality. The Upside Down Room is one of the hotel's highlights with furnishings that hang from the ceiling. Astor Grill, St. Regis Doha, Qatar This room is a modern interpretation of a New York steakhouse located in the Arab state of Qatar. The stunningly impressive surroundings and decor begins at the entrance, which is met with a striking 5-meter-high smoke sculpture. The curving sculpture in a champagne bronze color over a dark grey marble is an abstraction of plume of smoke frozen in space inspired by the latest works of British artist Tony Cragg. Palais Garnier Opera House Entrance, Paris, France Founded in 1669 by Louis XIV and built on the orders of Napoleon III the Palais Garnier is a masterpiece in opulence. It is one of the most famous opera houses in the world as well as a symbol of Paris. The grand staircase shown is a theater in itself where, in years gone by, fashionable ladies would brush past one another. Henry, a Liquor Bar, Hudson Hotel, New York, New York Henry's is a seasonal New York cocktail bar and lounge with an inventive mixology program. Its modern speakeasy-esque design features a Lee Broom chair dangling upside down from the ceiling, a tree-trunk turned chair, illuminated chartreuse floor tiling and mural of a fish and woman fighting over an engagement ring on the ceiling as well. Lello Bookshop, Porto, Portugal This surely one of the most beautiful bookstores in the world. Open since 1906, the stunning architecture and interior features excellent neo-gothic design. Taking center stage is the curvaceous red staircase that makes you feel as if you're in another world. Admont Library Main Room, Admont, Austria Founded in 1074, the Admont Library is the world's largest monastery library as well as one of the largest Baroque works of art in Europe. The library is a work of art in itself where the architecture, frescoes, and sculptures along with the written and printed matter blend into one work. Peabody Library main room, Baltimore, Maryland The Peabody Library is widely recognized as one of the most beautiful library spaces in the United States and is even a popular wedding venue. It was constructed by the plans of the great philanthropist George Peabody and opened in 1878. 19th century influence is clear from the five tiers of ornamental cast-iron balconies. Musee d'Orsay main hall, Paris, France The Musee d'Orsay's original purpose was as a train station in the early 1900s. Today it holds the largest collection of impressionist and post-impressionist art in the world. The intricate Beaux-Arts architecture, grand gilded clock, and skylights make a visit to this building a lovely experience even before seeing the impressive artwork it holds. Mariah Carey's Closet, New York, New York On an infamous episode of MTV "Cribs" in 2002, Mariah Carey showed off her outrageous closet, holds a part of her collection of 1,000 pairs of shoes. The enormous, climate controlled closets sits inside the five-time Grammy award winning artist's 12,000 square food Manhattan triplex. Stunning marble floors and expensive Versailles-inspired furniture completed the look. Carey said of the apartment, "If someone else ever bought it, she'd have to be a total diva!" Elton John's Sunglass Closet, Old Windsor, England Elton John's vast array of sunglasses are stored in the attic of his palatial estate in Old Windsor. Shelves were built into the attic to showcase the astonishing collection, which he has been amassing since the mis-1970s. BG Restaurant at Bergdorf Goodman, New York, New York On the top floor of the luxury department store Bergdorf Goodman is this cozy restaurant and bar. It was designed by the brillaint Kelly Wearstler who is no stranger to Bergdorfs having designed a clothing and home decor collection for them subsequently. You can nestle into the popular dome chairs at the 7th floor restaurant, which also boasts one of the best views of Central Park from above. Barbie Suite, Palms Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada Ever dream of living in Barbie's Malibu Dream House? Well, the Palms has finally created the ultimate bachelorette pad inspired by the famous doll and her penchant for pink. It was designed by Jonathan Adler who's known for his "Happy Chic" style. The room comes complete with custom details like her signature printed wall coverings, lace-up "dress" chairs, a sunburst mirror made with 65 Barbie dolls along with everything else you'd expect from Barbie's Dream House. Absolute Levitation Room, Le Seven Hotel, Paris, France Le Seven Hotel's rooms each have a different theme. This particularly innovtive room has a levitating bed, and glowing fiber optics throughout. As an added touch there are four different choices of perfume to diffuse into your room at the touch of a button and a realistic sky floats onto the ceiling almost as if you're sleeping in the heavens. The Peacock Room at Sammezzano Castle, Tuscany, Italy It's hard to believe this jaw-dropping room is located in an abandoned castle in Tuscany. Built in 1605 and once housed by kings, Sammezzano Castle now sits atop a hill in a Tuscan oak tree grove untouched by modern times. Intricate Moorish designs and the breathtaking assortment of colors and patterns are simply beyond comparison. Ogilvy & Mather, Jakarta, Indonesia The global advertising frim Ogilvy & Mather recently decided to consolidate their offices into one creativity-inspiring enviornment. Designers at M Moser Associates helped them achieve this with a large, fun and open meeting space near the cafe. 