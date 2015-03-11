Depressing: 50 Cent’s 2-Year-Old Son Earns More Money Than You

Rapper 50 Cent’s 2-year-old son is cute—seriously, unbelievably cute—and people on social media can’t get enough.

See what we mean? In fact, Sire Jackson (aka mini 50) is so freaking cute, the two-year-old just landed a $700,000 modeling contract. Yep, you read that correctly—there’s a person in this world too young to tie his own shoelaces who actually earns way more money than you.

Talking in a recent radio interview with The Breakfast Club, 50 explained that his toddler son the new face of Kidz Safe, a headphone company. “He’ll get $700,000 to be the face of the company. Already, he’s making his own money,” 50 said during the interview, also adding that the cash is going into a trust that Sire will be able to access when he turns 18 (which will be in the year 2031.)

Here’s hoping by then, the kid will still be as cute as he is rich.