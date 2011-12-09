50 Cent Says: Stay Out Of The Candy Shop & Hit The Gym

Is there nothing this man can’t do? 50 Cent, America’s favorite bullet-proof rapper, has proven that he’s so much more than a pretty face who can turn a phrase. Last year, Fiddy went on an extreme diet to lose 54 pounds for a part in a movie. And it looks like he loves the results so much he wants to share his skinny love with the rest of the world.

50 Cent is creating “Formula 50: A 6-Week Total Body Transformation Plan” (good title, right?), which will be published by Avery, an imprint of Penguin. According to the NY Post the book will concentrate on “muscle building, nutrition, exercise and mental strength.”

This has the potential to be very successful, but here’s a tip Fiddy: Throw in some personal fitness classes and you’ll have yourself quite a lucrative business. We’d sign up, and we’re willing to bet there are more than a few of you out there who would do the same!

Image courtesy ofADMEDIA/SIPA.

